ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Blade

Mud Hens fall in season finale on Iowa Cubs' walk-off home run in ninth

DES MOINES — The Toledo Mud Hens’ season ended on a sour note on Wednesday. Toledo relief pitcher Drew Carlton surrendered a pair of ninth-inning home runs, the last a two-run, walk-off shot to Jared Young, as the Iowa Cubs stole a 4-2 victory in the season finale at Principal Park. Alexander Canario led off the inning for the Cubs (68-81) and sent a 3-0 pitch over the right-center field wall to tie the game at 2. Carlton (4-3) then got a groundout and hit the next batter before serving up the homer to Young, his 17th of the season.
TOLEDO, OH
Wyoming News

Chargers DE Joey Bosa to have groin surgery

Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa will undergo surgery on his groin and was placed on injured reserve. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Bosa is expected to return later this season. Bosa suffered what Staley called a "significant" groin injury in last Sunday's loss to Jacksonville. The Chargers lost left tackle Rashawn Slater to a season-ending biceps injury earlier this week. Both players were put...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, TX
Sports
City
Richmond, TX
Local
Texas Sports
The Abilene Reporter-News

Abilene High pulls out thriller against Cooper in renewed rivalry as district tennis foes

It’s been a long time since Abilene High and Cooper have been in the same tennis district, yet the two former rivals played like it was old times Tuesday at the AHS courts. It came down to the last match, and AHS’ Zoe Barrett pulled out a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Amelia Rockett at No. 6 girls singles to clinch the Eagles’ 10-9 victory over Cooper in a District 4-5A match. ...
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy