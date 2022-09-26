DES MOINES — The Toledo Mud Hens’ season ended on a sour note on Wednesday. Toledo relief pitcher Drew Carlton surrendered a pair of ninth-inning home runs, the last a two-run, walk-off shot to Jared Young, as the Iowa Cubs stole a 4-2 victory in the season finale at Principal Park. Alexander Canario led off the inning for the Cubs (68-81) and sent a 3-0 pitch over the right-center field wall to tie the game at 2. Carlton (4-3) then got a groundout and hit the next batter before serving up the homer to Young, his 17th of the season.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 13 MINUTES AGO