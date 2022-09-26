Read full article on original website
Big Walmart Changes Announced
The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
I lost $2,000 by forgetting to scan groceries at Wegmans self-checkout – my warning to shoppers after the costly error
A WOMAN has revealed how a self-checkout error turned out to be one of the scariest mistakes of her life. Amber Groome, a mother-of-two from Virginia, had been working a 14-hour Covid shift when she allegedly forgot to ring up an entire bag of groceries from Wegmans. Authorities issued a...
freightwaves.com
It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon
Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
Major change coming to Walmart, Target, and hundreds of retailers may save Visa and Mastercard users from paying big fee
A MAJOR change that may affect retailers including Walmart and Target could hit Visa and Mastercard users with lower hidden fees. More than 1,600 merchants are banding together to fight for a new bill being presented in Congress that could tackle the issue of high swipe fees. A bill that...
Kroger introduces way to stop ‘skip scanning’ at self-checkout – it will give you a second chance to not get in trouble
KROGER has introduced a new way to stop patrons from "skip scanning" at self-checkout by giving customers a second chance to do the right thing. In recent months, dozens of supermarket employees have gone viral blasting shoppers who use self-checkout to steal. In August, a Walmart employee went viral after...
There's an underground market where secondhand Amazon merchant accounts are bought and sold for thousands of dollars
There's a gray market for secondhand Amazon seller accounts, an Insider investigation found. Rogue merchants buy these accounts to evade Amazon security and sell dodgy products. The accounts often steal the identities of random people, who then get sent customers' returns. Amazon's online Marketplace is a cutthroat way to earn...
Dick’s, Macy’s Join Mounting Retail Seasonal Hiring Trend; Staffing Shortages Loom
Fast access to pay is one of the benefits retail chains are offering as they compete for employees to fill seasonal positions for the upcoming holiday season. Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering potential candidates its optional DailyPay, the company said in a Monday (Sept. 26) press release, while Macy’s is offering instant access to earned wages, it said in a Monday press release.
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
Amazon Early Prime Access Sale Is a Prime Day Redux
Amazon Prime Day has already taken place in 2022, in July. But. , is bucking tradition for the first time: A second two days of Amazon Prime Day-like deals is on for October, specifically Oct. 11-12. It's called. . That could mean a boost to Amazon’s bottom line right before...
FOXBusiness
Costco puts off membership fee increase as renewals hit all-time highs
Costco is putting off a potential membership fee increase as its renewal rates hit all-time highs in its fourth quarter. "In terms of membership fees and a possible increase, there are no specific plans regarding a fee increase at this time," Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said during the company's earnings call on Thursday. "We're pleased with our growth in both top line sales and membership households over the last several quarters and in member loyalty as reflected in increasing member renewal rates."
TechCrunch
Instacart launches Connected Stores, a suite of in-store tech for retailers
The suite of tools includes a new version of Instacart’s AI-powered Caper Carts, the ability to sync shopping lists to the carts, scan and pay, department orders, out of stock insights and more. The new Caper Cart is equipped with scales, sensors, touchscreens and computer vision technology. Shoppers can...
Walmart Courts Younger Consumers with New Metaverse Play on Roblox
Walmart is the latest retailer to enter the metaverse. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer announced on Monday that it has launched two new metaverse experiences on Roblox. Called “Walmart Land” and “Walmart’s Universe of Play,” the retailer said these spaces offer “unique” and “interactive” content and entertainment for its customers.
Paris Food Tech Startup Raises $80M to Expand Virtual Food Delivery Franchise
Food tech startup Not So Dark (NSD) has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round it will use to further expand its virtual food delivery franchise model across Europe. The funding was led by Kharis Capital and Verlinvest, with additional participation from Conviviality Ventures. With the fresh capital, the company has raised $105 million to date, Tech Funding News reported on Monday (Sept. 26).
CoinDesk
Walmart Dives Into Metaverse With Launches in Roblox
Retail giant Walmart (WMT) is allowing consumers to experience the metaverse through the launch of two new experiences in gaming platform Roblox. The move comes after Walmart filed seven trademarks at the end of December that signaled its plans to make and sell virtual goods in the metaverse. Walmart has...
Walmart Doubles Down on Convenience, Value and Experience to Serve Customers This Holiday Season
BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Walmart is ready to serve its customers this holiday season, offering better value and more convenience than ever as customers start their holiday shopping. More than half of Walmart customers will start their holiday shopping research in October i and Walmart is prepared to meet their needs and help them make the most of the season with an exceptional experience no matter how, when or where they want to shop.
thecoinrise.com
Walmart is now looking to promote its brand through metaverse
With the release of two new Roblox experiences, retail giant Walmart has officially joined the list of firms looking for innovative ways to promote their brands through metaverse platforms. Roblox has a good amount of unofficial Walmart-themed games, but in December 2021, the company itself filed many patent applications for...
Nine out of 10 Consumers Feel the Impact of Grocery Inflation
The vast majority of United States grocery shoppers are feeling the impacts of skyrocketing price inflation. Research from PYMNTS’ study “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report: The Inflation Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, which drew from an August survey of nearly 3,500 U.S. consumers, found 69% have noticed a “very or extremely considerable” increase in the price of food from grocery stores in the past year. An additional 20% noticed a somewhat considerable increase.
PNC Bank and Blend Team on Digital Mortgage User Experience
PNC Bank will partner with cloud banking software company Blend, in order to digitize the mortgage application process, a press release said. Customers will now be able to apply digitally for a mortgage and import bank or payroll information, through providing the right credentials. The effect will be to cut down on the time it takes to locate documents. After the application is submitted, customers will have one portal to track the status, complete other tasks and review documentation.
Grocers, Retailers Drawn to Speed, Proximity of in-Store Micro-Fulfillment
As grocers and retailers work to improve the speed and ease of their order fulfillment capabilities, many are looking to boost their tech and handling capabilities with in-store micro-fulfillment rather than at giant remote warehouses. According to Israel-based startup Get Fabric, the trend of localizing fulfillment is seeing more customers...
