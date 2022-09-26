PNC Bank will partner with cloud banking software company Blend, in order to digitize the mortgage application process, a press release said. Customers will now be able to apply digitally for a mortgage and import bank or payroll information, through providing the right credentials. The effect will be to cut down on the time it takes to locate documents. After the application is submitted, customers will have one portal to track the status, complete other tasks and review documentation.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 19 HOURS AGO