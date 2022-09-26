Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago-Based Byline Bank Adopts TassatPay for Real-Time Payments
Chicago-based Byline Bank has signed with Tassat Group to use the blockchain-based platform TassatPay to give the bank’s B2B customers access to real-time payments at any time and with no limits on transaction size or volume. Tassat, which provides private, blockchain-based B2B real-time payments and financial services solutions to...
PNC Bank and Blend Team on Digital Mortgage User Experience
PNC Bank will partner with cloud banking software company Blend, in order to digitize the mortgage application process, a press release said. Customers will now be able to apply digitally for a mortgage and import bank or payroll information, through providing the right credentials. The effect will be to cut down on the time it takes to locate documents. After the application is submitted, customers will have one portal to track the status, complete other tasks and review documentation.
Can Blockchain Help Banking-as-a-Service Leap From Commodity to Capital Access On-Ramp?
In the bid to change financial services, to broaden financial inclusion, the promise of challenger banks was that they’d upend the way financial products could be designed and could come to market. But the challengers have some challenges of their own, as Mike Cagney, CEO of Figure Technologies, told Karen Webster.
Payscout, Collection Works Partner on Payment Tech for AR Management
Global payment technology company Payscout has become a preferred payments partner of Collection Works Software Solutions, a supplier of technology and services to the collections, debit and credit management marketplace. With this enhanced partnership, Collection Works users will have a direct integration to Payscout’s Paywire platform, which is a prominent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SoFi Debuts 'On The Money' Consumer Finance Site
Personal finance company SoFi has debuted "On the Money," a digital content hub that lets members stay on top of their finances. As the company said in a news release Tuesday (Sept. 27), the platform will offer news, trends and tips, offering members and nonmembers a place to keep abreast of economic and market news that affect their finances, along with "unbiased, actionable information."
Goodie Nation and Partner Companies To Give Bulk of $5.3 Million to Black Tech Companies
A nonprofit that helps diverse founders is teaming with its partner companies to help mostly Black tech businesses gain $5.3 million in funding. For the third time since August 2020, $5 million will come from the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund that is uniting with Goodie Nation. Fifty Black startups this year received $100,000 unconditionally. Efforts from the Atlanta-based Goodie Nation helped Black founders obtain capital.
Dick’s, Macy’s Join Mounting Retail Seasonal Hiring Trend; Staffing Shortages Loom
Fast access to pay is one of the benefits retail chains are offering as they compete for employees to fill seasonal positions for the upcoming holiday season. Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering potential candidates its optional DailyPay, the company said in a Monday (Sept. 26) press release, while Macy’s is offering instant access to earned wages, it said in a Monday press release.
Lavu, Parafin Partner to Offer Restaurants Cash Advances
Restaurant software and payments platform Lavu has launched a new solution that offers restaurants cash advances. The new Lavu Capital offering is powered by embedded FinTech company Parafin and gives restaurants “easy access to fast capital,” according to a Wednesday (Sept. 28) press release. “It’s frustrating to see...
IN THIS ARTICLE
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
ESW and SEKO Logistics Announce Joint Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- ESW, the world’s leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics (SEKO), a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced today that they have entered into a new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border ecommerce for DTC brands, will facilitate improved cost, time and compliance benefits, and unlock access to a global ecommerce market expecting record growth again in 2022 to more than $5.55 trillion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006028/en/ ESW, the world’s leading DTC ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics, a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced their new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. (Photo: Business Wire)
Modern CFOs ‘Almost Like Mini-CEOs’ as Job’s Scope Expands
Today’s chief financial officers (CFOs) are often expected to add value to any aspect of the business, partner with the CEO and be ready to step into the CEO’s shoes if necessary. “As I’ve seen the CFO evolution, more and more businesses are looking for strategic partners —...
TechCrunch
Document onboarding startup Flatfile nabs $50M from investors, including Workday
On a mission to change things, Eric Crane and David Boskovic started Flatfile, a platform that automatically learns how imported data should be structured and cleaned. With customers like ClickUp, Square, AstraZeneca and Spotify, the startup is gearing up for its next growth phase, closing a $50 million Series B round that brings Flatfile’s total to $94.7 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nuapay, Pay360 Parter to Accelerate Open Banking in UK
Open banking company Nuapay is extending its open banking payments services to Pay360, a payment service provider used for public sector payments by 60% of local authorities in the United Kingdom as well as private sector clients. With this contract, Nuapay, which is the open banking business of EML, will...
JPMorgan Retail Arm Chase UK Crosses £10B in Deposits in First Year
J.P. Morgan’s digital bank Chase UK is closing out its first year with £10 billion in deposits and 1 million customers as the digital retail bank headquartered at Canary Wharf, London takes on local rivals and diversifies revenue sources. This is the investment banker’s first move into retail...
German Startup Workist Raises $8.7M to Automate B2B Transactions
Berlin-based tech startup Workist has raised 9 million euros (about $8.7 million) to continue building its automation platform for B2B transactions, add to its team and further its expansion into international markets. “This is a huge milestone for the entire team at Workist and approval for us that we are...
Payments Startup Is Italy’s Newest Unicorn Following €320M Series D
Payments startup Satispay raised 320 million euros ($306 million) in a Series D funding round that boosted its valuation to 1 billion euros, making it the latest FinTech unicorn among Italy’s few. The round was led by Addition, with participation from previous backers Greyhound Capital, Lightrock, Block, Tencent and...
Best Line of Payments Fraud Defense: A Harder Target
No matter where you look, fraud attacks on banks and merchants are on the rise. The fraudsters are getting more creative in their schemes, leveraging the great digital shift to make the unwitting customers themselves the gateways to fraud. Social engineering, coerced payment and push payments fraud are among the...
Signzy Raises $26M to Expand AI-Powered Compliance Platform
Digital banking infrastructure startup Signzy has raised $26 million in a Series B funding round, with the funds helping to grow its platform aimed at helping financial institutions (FIs) automate risk and compliance processes, according to a Monday (Sept. 26) post on its LinkedIn page. . Powered by artificial intelligence...
Instacart Debuts Employee Wellness Perks to Court Business Customers
Among other moves to expand its audience, Instacart is now targeting businesses with a range of initiatives focused on employee health. Amid a range of features and promotions included in its new “Instacart Health” initiative announced Wednesday (Sept. 28), the grocery technology giant has introduced a business nutrition benefit called Fresh Funds.
Mollie Launches Capital Division to Help SMBs Tap Funding
Payment service provider Mollie is launching a capital division to make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to gain broader access to fast and flexible funding. Mollie Capital is a fully integrated business financing service that provides cash advances of up to €250,000 ($240,500) to eligible SMB customers,...
pymnts
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0