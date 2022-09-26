ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Elkhart ArtWalk: Harvest Hop

The sun’s glare apparently blinded the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a staff member at Bethany Christian Schools Monday morning. Marian girls’ soccer team clinches NIC title in 2-1 win over rival South Bend St. Joseph. Updated: 14 hours ago. The regular season in Indiana...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Elkhart gears up for September ArtWalk

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Elkhart is gearing up for September’s ArtWalk. The event will take place on Thursday, September 29th and the theme will be ‘Harvest Hop.’. The free event will feature line dancing demos, fall family photo opportunities, and free kids games. There will also be...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Pine 'Not So Haunted' Woods Walk set for October 22 in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - The annual Pine "Not So Haunted" Woods Walk will take place on October 22 in Pinewood Park. The family-friendly event, hosted by Elkhart Parks & Recreation, is free and runs from 5 to 7 p.m. During the event, families can enjoy a walk in the woods with...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Board & Brush Mishawaka celebrates 4th anniversary

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka business is getting ready to celebrate a special anniversary. Board & Brush Mishawaka opened its doors on University Drive in 2018. To celebrate, there are a host of events taking place this weekend and through the fall months. Owner Kayla Skirvin said the community...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Local
Indiana Society
South Bend, IN
Society
City
South Bend, IN
WNDU

‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns for season in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Brew at the Zoo’ makes its long-awaited return at the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend. Due to the pandemic, this is the first time since 2020 the event has taken place at full capacity. The event started around 3 p.m. Saturday, with guests 21...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend receives feedback on community survey

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While South Bend residents say they are satisfied with several things in the city, they think South Bend can do a better job when it comes to growth. On Monday, the city released the results of the 2022 Community Survey. About 650 residents replied. Mayor...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Golf comes to Four Winds Field this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An exciting event will take place at Four Winds Field this week, and it’s not baseball. ‘The Links at Four Winds Field,’ will take place Thursday through Saturday, and it’s part of downtown South Bend’s Best. Week. Ever. The top golf-like...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Brain Lair Books hosting book drive for Wilson Primary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a book lover, there’s a spot in South Bend you may want to check out. Brain Lair Books opened a storefront on Portage Avenue back in March, but they aren’t new to South Bend. Owner Kathy Burnette said the goal...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Bucky

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Bucky!. Bucky is a boxer mix who is about a year old....
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

‘Shatter the Stigma’: Recover Michiana honors trailblazers fighting substance abuse

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Recover Michiana hosts its Trailblazer Reception and honors its recovery advocates of the year at the Knollwood Country Club in Granger. The recipients include the St. Joseph County Police Department Crisis Services Unit, recovery coach of the year Heidi Heckaman, and WNDU’s very own Christine Karsten for her reporting on the substance abuse crisis and its impact on children.
GRANGER, IN
NewsBreak
Society
WNDU

Portion of Portage Avenue in South Bend closed for paving

This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart

This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Baugo Schools launches fundraiser for new Jimtown Community Center

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Brick-by-brick, Baugo Community Schools is trying to raise enough money to put an historic school building back into use. The 1929 Baugo Township High School gym, located next to the district headquarters, will become the new Jimtown Community Center. It cannot be torn down due to being listed on the Indiana Landmarks list.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

South Bend Medical Foundation needs Type O blood

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation is urgently calling for blood donations from people with Type O blood. A recent increase in the need to use Type O positive or Type O negative blood and low donor turnout has resulted in the inventory falling to a seriously low level.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

After 19 years U.S. 31 now links to I-94 in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Better late than never. The end is finally in sight for a road project that has been 19 years in the making. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in town today for ribbon cutting ceremonies on the US-31 bypass north of Napier. “The new construction will...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Ribbon-cutting held for Mishawaka’s new historic district

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka Historic Preservation Commission celebrated the city’s newest historic district with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday!. Community leaders gathered in front houses just north of the Cedar Street bridge, which comprises the new historic district where the ceremony was held. The preserved homes are located at 315, 321, and 403 Cedar Street.
MISHAWAKA, IN
wkvi.com

Food Distribution Events Scheduled in Starke County

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be in Starke County on Wednesday and Thursday this week for food distribution events. The first distribution event is Wednesday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to noon CT at the James R. Hardesty Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Station and Community Center at 15 W. Indiana Ave. in Hamlet. This event is sponsored by the Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation.
STARKE COUNTY, IN

