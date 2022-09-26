Read full article on original website
WNDU
Elkhart ArtWalk: Harvest Hop
WNDU
Elkhart gears up for September ArtWalk
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Elkhart is gearing up for September’s ArtWalk. The event will take place on Thursday, September 29th and the theme will be ‘Harvest Hop.’. The free event will feature line dancing demos, fall family photo opportunities, and free kids games. There will also be...
abc57.com
Pine 'Not So Haunted' Woods Walk set for October 22 in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - The annual Pine "Not So Haunted" Woods Walk will take place on October 22 in Pinewood Park. The family-friendly event, hosted by Elkhart Parks & Recreation, is free and runs from 5 to 7 p.m. During the event, families can enjoy a walk in the woods with...
WNDU
Board & Brush Mishawaka celebrates 4th anniversary
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka business is getting ready to celebrate a special anniversary. Board & Brush Mishawaka opened its doors on University Drive in 2018. To celebrate, there are a host of events taking place this weekend and through the fall months. Owner Kayla Skirvin said the community...
WNDU
‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns for season in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Brew at the Zoo’ makes its long-awaited return at the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend. Due to the pandemic, this is the first time since 2020 the event has taken place at full capacity. The event started around 3 p.m. Saturday, with guests 21...
WNDU
‘Mental Health Awareness of Michiana’ offering free classes to navigate mental health
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In a day and age where mental health is so important, a non-profit group is making sure residents across Michiana have the chance to learn more about it. “Mental Health Awareness of Michiana” is putting together free, public classes to learn more about navigating the...
WNDU
South Bend receives feedback on community survey
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While South Bend residents say they are satisfied with several things in the city, they think South Bend can do a better job when it comes to growth. On Monday, the city released the results of the 2022 Community Survey. About 650 residents replied. Mayor...
WNDU
Golf comes to Four Winds Field this week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An exciting event will take place at Four Winds Field this week, and it’s not baseball. ‘The Links at Four Winds Field,’ will take place Thursday through Saturday, and it’s part of downtown South Bend’s Best. Week. Ever. The top golf-like...
WNDU
Brain Lair Books hosting book drive for Wilson Primary
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a book lover, there’s a spot in South Bend you may want to check out. Brain Lair Books opened a storefront on Portage Avenue back in March, but they aren’t new to South Bend. Owner Kathy Burnette said the goal...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Bucky
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Bucky!. Bucky is a boxer mix who is about a year old....
WNDU
‘Shatter the Stigma’: Recover Michiana honors trailblazers fighting substance abuse
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Recover Michiana hosts its Trailblazer Reception and honors its recovery advocates of the year at the Knollwood Country Club in Granger. The recipients include the St. Joseph County Police Department Crisis Services Unit, recovery coach of the year Heidi Heckaman, and WNDU’s very own Christine Karsten for her reporting on the substance abuse crisis and its impact on children.
Body found in Lake Michigan in Southwest Michigan
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A man’s body was found floating in Lake Michigan near the Indiana border. The body was found around noon Monday, Sept. 26, in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Berrien County’s Village of Michiana. The victim is a white male, or black...
WNDU
Portion of Portage Avenue in South Bend closed for paving
WNDU
Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart
WNDU
Baugo Schools launches fundraiser for new Jimtown Community Center
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Brick-by-brick, Baugo Community Schools is trying to raise enough money to put an historic school building back into use. The 1929 Baugo Township High School gym, located next to the district headquarters, will become the new Jimtown Community Center. It cannot be torn down due to being listed on the Indiana Landmarks list.
WNDU
Sniffs, slobber, and scenery: Elkhart Environmental Center hosts ‘Waggin’ in the Woods’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Dogs are called Man’s best friend because of their overabundance of love and loyalty, and local organizations are making sure we care for our canine companions as they care for us. The Elkhart Environmental Center and Tracking in the Shadows pet rescue hosted their 2nd...
WNDU
South Bend Medical Foundation needs Type O blood
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation is urgently calling for blood donations from people with Type O blood. A recent increase in the need to use Type O positive or Type O negative blood and low donor turnout has resulted in the inventory falling to a seriously low level.
WNDU
After 19 years U.S. 31 now links to I-94 in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Better late than never. The end is finally in sight for a road project that has been 19 years in the making. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in town today for ribbon cutting ceremonies on the US-31 bypass north of Napier. “The new construction will...
WNDU
Ribbon-cutting held for Mishawaka’s new historic district
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka Historic Preservation Commission celebrated the city’s newest historic district with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday!. Community leaders gathered in front houses just north of the Cedar Street bridge, which comprises the new historic district where the ceremony was held. The preserved homes are located at 315, 321, and 403 Cedar Street.
wkvi.com
Food Distribution Events Scheduled in Starke County
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be in Starke County on Wednesday and Thursday this week for food distribution events. The first distribution event is Wednesday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to noon CT at the James R. Hardesty Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Station and Community Center at 15 W. Indiana Ave. in Hamlet. This event is sponsored by the Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation.
