Willis, TX

Click2Houston.com

The Senior Squad: Willis Leans On Experienced Players To Lead Program

A TEAM’S TONE IS SET BY ITS SENIORS. The Willis volleyball team has a trio of strong-minded seniors, each with strengths that complement the others. Setter Savannah Paskeis a social ball of energy, who keeps it light and fun. Libero Lakin Horne sees the game from an intellectual perspective as a member of the National Honor Society. Taylor Hayes is the freak athlete in the middle, who can jump out of the gym on the block or hammer a point to the floor.
WILLIS, TX
RadarOnline

Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?

A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Jason Glenn
thepostnewspaper.net

Head football coach Mike Jackson announced.

Current Grand Oaks and former La Marque head football coach Mike Jackson announced his retirement from coaching on Monday, citing family faith issues. Jackson was head coach/athletic director at La Marque from 2011-17, leading the team to six district championships during his time.
LA MARQUE, TX
KWTX

Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Alvin Independent School District a teacher has been missing since Thursday, the district stated. KTRK reports Alvin ISD has shared the disappearance of Michelle Reynolds, who was last heard from Thursday and last location is unknown. Reynolds is a 6th grade Reading and Language Arts in...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Hurricane Ian’s size compared to Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Major Hurricane Ian heads for Florida today, bringing significant wind damage, storm surge and flooding to a large area. For more context for Texans, an overlay of the state of Texas over Wednesday morning’s satellite and radar image of Ian show its impressive size. How...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 team partners with Rebuilding Together Houston to paint an East End home

Members of the KPRC 2 team are spending time in an East End neighborhood Wednesday helping the organization Rebuilding Together Houston revitalize a home. The non-profit group has worked on 100 homes in the East End alone since Hurricane Harvey and have helped 15,000 families since 1982. Recently, they’ve worked...
HOUSTON, TX
louisianaradionetwork.com

A missing sixth grade teacher from Houston vehicle found in New Orleans

The vehicle of a sixth grade teacher reported missing in the Houston-area has been found in New Orleans. The husband of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds reported his wife missing last Thursday. Sergeant Danny Lares, with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office in Texas says they do not know what Reynolds was doing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Woodlands Online& LLC

Kirby Ice House Opens in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Kirby Ice House, a favorite Houston spot for gathering with co workers, neighbors and friends is opening in The Woodlands on Tuesday, September 27 in partnership with The Howard Hughes Corporation. The much anticipated third outpost following the Upper Kirby flagship and Memorial City location is ideally situated at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, just northeast of Six Pines Drive in the heart of the Waterway District and steps from area attractions including The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Market Street and The Woodlands Mall. Encompassing 10,000 square feet of indoor and 18,000 square feet of dog-friendly backyard space, Kirby Ice House – The Woodlands will welcome the longest bar in Texas – spanning 141 feet and taking the title from Memorial City. Patrons and sports enthusiasts alike will have expansive audio visual options on which to view a wide variety of sports: including a 300-inch jumbo screen, 61 oversized HDTVs, 51 rotating beer taps, plus a signature blend of welcoming, efficient staff and lively, open-air atmosphere with games and food trucks.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Girl On The Run: Nguyen a Breakout Star After Strong Freshman Debut

MELISSA NGUYEN HAD AN IDEA HER DAUGHTER, SOPHIA, MIGHT BE A GIFTED ATHLETE WHEN SOPHIA RAN THE “GIRLS ON THE RUN” RACE FOR HER SCHOOL IN THE FOURTH GRADE. “Whenever she ran, her coach would have me come and run with her because she was the fastest one,” Melissa said. “I’d run and keep up with her so that he could be with the other girls. In that moment, I felt like she could be on to something.”
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

3 FM 1488 projects underway in the Magnolia area

Multiple projects are ongoing along the FM 1488 corridor in Magnolia, the first of which has been ongoing since November 2020. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Multiple projects are ongoing along the FM 1488 corridor in Magnolia, the first of which has been ongoing since November 2020. Projects below are included as of a Sept. 1 update from the Texas Department of Transportation, the latest information available.
MAGNOLIA, TX

