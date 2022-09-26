Read full article on original website
Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership
During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off
“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day. To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
Amazon is closing 2 facilities with a total of 300 employees and reportedly scrapping plans for 42 new buildings
Amazon is starting to tighten its belt. The e-commerce giant announced Wednesday it was shutting down two delivery stations in Baltimore which employ a total of over 300 people, as first reported by local news outlet WMAR-2. An Amazon spokesperson told WMAR-2 the company will offer staff at the stations...
Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online
You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
I compared 183 items at Aldi, Walmart, Kroger and Meijer to find the US’ cheapest grocery store – you can save $100s
A SAVVY mom has compared the prices of a big list of items at major grocery stores for four years - and it can save you serious cash. Kristen Whirrett, 40, started shopping around in 2019 after she and her husband Andy, 43, found themselves living on just one income.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart
While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
I was ‘ripped off’ at the Walmart self-checkout – Here’s how I lost money and it’s part of a disturbing trend
A WALMART patron said he was "ripped off" by one of the store's self-checkout when the scanner overcharged him. Customer Paul Trundy claims the scanner at a local Walmart in Denver, Colorado, overcharged him for a box of tea and a can of salmon during his latest visit. The salmon...
Big Walmart Changes Announced
The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger
While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
Food prices are all high, but these 5 grocery items are the hardest hit, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — While the U.S. has seen some relief at the gas pumps, and signs show the prices of goods for consumers could soon decline, there are a few grocery items that could be putting extra pressure on your wallet. The latest data from the Labor Department, released Wednesday,...
What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals
You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
CNBC
This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy
With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
I’m a lawyer – I think Walmart charges shoppers with self-checkout theft in hopes they’ll pay a $200 fine to avoid court
A LAWSUIT has claimed that Walmart charges shoppers with self-checkout theft in the hope they'll pay a hefty fine. Alabama shopper Lesleigh Nurse was awarded $2.1million after her team accused Walmart of using criminal charges to prosecute shoppers and gut them for "civil recovery" money, court documents reveal. A Mobile...
The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store
With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
List of 56 Bed Bath and Beyond Locations Announced Today as Permanently Closing
Following a substantial stock downturn and the suicide of its CFO, the company has announced the first 56 of 150 stores set to close this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and KTLA.com.
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
Walmart, Target, Macy’s and Kohl’s announce major cutbacks – and it may mean your favorite items won’t be on the shelves
WALMART, Target, Macy’s and Kohl’s have announced some major cutbacks, which may mean your favorite items will no longer be on the shelves. Last month, well-known retailers spoke about canceling or reducing orders to combat abnormally high inventories. In an August earnings call, Walmart’s EVP and CFO John...
Sweeping Changes to Kohl’s Department Stores
Diverse clothing lines and an expansion of its Sephora beauty partnership are hoped to position the financially-challenged retailer as a more favorable competitor to higher revenue-generating chains.
T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls
Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
