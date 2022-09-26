ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mashed

Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
Joel Eisenberg

Big Walmart Changes Announced

The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
TheStreet

McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger

While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
Mashed

What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals

You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
CNBC

This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy

With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
Mashed

The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store

With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
Joel Eisenberg

List of 56 Bed Bath and Beyond Locations Announced Today as Permanently Closing

Following a substantial stock downturn and the suicide of its CFO, the company has announced the first 56 of 150 stores set to close this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and KTLA.com.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls

Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
pymnts

pymnts

