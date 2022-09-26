ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bills' Concerning Injury News

It's not just the Buffalo Bills' defense that is dealing with injuries. The offense is banged up as well. Head coach Sean McDermott just gave a rundown on his team's offensive health, and it's not pretty. Via ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, McDermott said offensive lineman Tommy Doyle is out for the season with a torn ACL and another offensive lineman, Ryan Bates, is in concussion protocol.
Whiskey Riff

Buffalo Bills Fan Gets Parking Lot Beatdown From Miami Dolphins Fans Following 21-19 Loss

Incase you missed it yesterday, the Miami Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills in an absolute THRILLER, winning 21-19 after Josh Allen and the Bills failed to get out of bounds in the final few seconds to setup a field goal attempt to win the game. It was yet another win for the undefeated Miami Dolphins in what has already been a wild NFL season, and it’s easy to see that the Dolphins and Bills have made a strong case for […] The post Buffalo Bills Fan Gets Parking Lot Beatdown From Miami Dolphins Fans Following 21-19 Loss first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Dolphins

The depleted Buffalo Bills faltered late in their game against the Miami Dolphins and absorbed their first loss of the season, 21-19, at the Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Week 3 loss. During this game, two things were clear. Buffalo’s offense can be stopped, and...
Yardbarker

Josh Allen speaks out on getting X-rays right after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen heading into the X-ray room after the loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Allen reportedly went for X-rays on his hand after the loss, but the star QB ensured reporters there was nothing to worry about. After getting his hand tested, Allen insisted he was fine and revealed that he had hit his hand on someone’s helmet or face mask, causing some discomfort, via Alaina Getzenberg.
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Worst Weather Games Played By The Buffalo Bills Since 2000

There's a reason why people say any team can win on "any given Sunday" in the NFL. One of the factors to add in...the weather!. You can have an incredible team and still find a way to lose to an awful one. Sometimes your team is just having an "off" day. But sometimes it's the weather that has a huge impact on the outcome.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Looks Like a Former Buffalo Bills Player Quietly Retires

The Buffalo Bills are going through some injury concerns at the moment, with two players on season-ending injured reserve (Micah Hyde, Tommy Doyle), and another two player who are expected to miss multiple week (Christian Benford, Jake Kumerow). The Bills lost right tackle Spencer Brown to a heat illness on...
The Associated Press

Titans look to address lack of second-half scoring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Scoring touchdowns early in games has not been an issue for the Tennessee Titans so far this season. The third and fourth quarters have been a big problem with the Titans outscored 57-7 combined after halftime over the first three games. They can’t afford that Sunday when they visit AFC South rival Indianapolis (1-1-1), not with the history between these franchises. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill said Wednesday that the Titans have to come out and execute better in the second half.
UC Daily Campus

What Micah Hyde’s loss means for the Buffalo Bills on their mission to Super Bowl LVII

Despite a dominant performance by the Buffalo Bills last Monday night against the Tennessee Titans, the team suffered significant losses in their secondary. The losses in question were All-Pro safety Micah Hyde and starting corner Dane Jackson, who both suffered serious neck injuries. Already down with All-Pro corner Tre’Davious White, Buffalo is certainly looking thin in their defensive backfield.
WGRZ TV

Buffalo Bills begin preparing for Baltimore Ravens

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As the Buffalo Bills (2-1) start full scale preparations for Sunday's game at Baltimore (2-1) the injury report remains long, but several key players will be limited in practice and could possibly return this weekend:. Limited:. S Jordan Poyer (foot), DT Ed Oliver (ankle), C...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

