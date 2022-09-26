ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man stabbed in back by girlfriend in south St. Louis

By Monica Ryan
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A man was literally stabbed in the back by his girlfriend early Monday morning in south St. Louis.

The 43-year-old man told police that he woke up at about 1 a.m. with a sharp pain from his back. Police said, “When he got up, he observed his girlfriend holding a knife confronting him over a personal matter.” The man then left the home in the 3500 block of Morgan Ford Road and went to a relative’s home to call 911.

The man was taken to the hospital and treated for a “superficial laceration to his back.”

The 31-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

KMOV

Man wakes up to knife-wielding girlfriend in South City home, police say

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was injured after waking up to a startling sight inside his south St. Louis home overnight Monday. According to police, a 43-year-old man was asleep at a home in the 3500 block of Morganford in the Tower Grove South neighborhood when he felt a sharp pain in his back. When he got up, he spotted his 31-year-old girlfriend holding a knife as she confronted him over a personal matter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Manufacturing warehouse on fire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A fire started at a manufacturing warehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The fire started at about 1 p.m. at a warehouse in the 400 block of East DeSoto Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department is responding. They said they have deployed one line and there is a “report of a […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
