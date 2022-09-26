Man stabbed in back by girlfriend in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was literally stabbed in the back by his girlfriend early Monday morning in south St. Louis.

The 43-year-old man told police that he woke up at about 1 a.m. with a sharp pain from his back. Police said, “When he got up, he observed his girlfriend holding a knife confronting him over a personal matter.” The man then left the home in the 3500 block of Morgan Ford Road and went to a relative’s home to call 911.

The man was taken to the hospital and treated for a “superficial laceration to his back.”

The 31-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

