Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged Tuesday with tampering with evidence in relation to an investigation involving the sale of alcohol to a minor. A warrant was issued Jan. 10 for Jay Patel, 35, to provide video from Dash Convenience and Liquor Store on Ninth Street in Columbia. Patel claimed the video system The post Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Camdenton Assistant Superintendent Injured In Crash
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A Camdenton Assistant Superintendent was injured in a crash last weekend, on Highway 65. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, on Sunday, Sept. 25, Tomas Hamel, 70, was driving a 2017 Ford F650 when the vehicle failed to yield to a 2015 Dodge Ram driven by 19-year-old Ryce Piper. The two vehicles collided.
kwos.com
MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers
Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
abc17news.com
Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy says
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A criminal defense and civil rights attorney in Columbia died of natural causes, according to a medical examiner's report. The report from the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner obtained by ABC 17 News said Stephen Wyse, 55, died of severe cardiomegaly. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began...
kwos.com
No one is hurt in a Fulton fire
A Fulton home is heavily damaged by a fire. The house burned Friday night on Kathy Street. The fire started in a basement room. Investigators say the fire was electrical. No one was hurt. Damage estimates topped $60,000.
kjluradio.com
Cole County drug raid reveals meth & stolen gun
Three people are arrested during a drug raid in Cole County. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office reports the raid took place Monday afternoon just west of Jefferson City in the 5000 block of Business 50 W, commonly known as Lake Side Motel. As a result of the search, officers...
kwos.com
JC Mayor weighs in on Capitol Avenue homes
Best case scenario? How about several blocks of restored historic homes serving different uses?.. Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin would like to see all the old homes east of the Capitol renovated. But she knows that as many as 14 – are too far gone to be restored. Tergin says a combination of neglect and damage from the 2019 tornado will force the city to demolish some of those properties.
kjluradio.com
Cat rescued from house fire in Boone County, shop destroyed in separate Boone County fire
Boone County firefighters rescue a cat from a house fire east of Columbia. The Boone County Fire Protection District says crews were called to a house fire around 4:00 Friday morning on Pinehurst Lane. Light smoke was showing from the back of one unit of a split-level four plex when crews arrived.
No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire
Jefferson City, Mo. (KMIZ) The cause of a fire at a vacant building in Jefferson City is under investigation. Crews responded to the fire a little after 9:30 Saturday evening on the 400 block of East Capitol Avenue. The Jefferson City Fire Department says, when crews arrived on scene the fire was coming from several The post No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Jefferson City Mayor Tergin discusses East Capitol Avenue and food insecurity on 939 the Eagle
The issue of dilapidated and aging homes along Jefferson City’s East Capitol Avenue has been controversial. Some residents want them preserved, saying they are historic. Others say they are an eyesore and that Jefferson City Police have to remove people from vacant buildings. Mayor Carrie Tergin sees opportunity in those homes. She joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”:
KYTV
Multiple weapons found on a student at Laquey, Mo. school
LAQUEY, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheirff’s Office says school officials in Laquey found multiple weapons in a student’s possession at school. “The teacher noticed something odd about the child and recognized he was skittish and nervous and something going on. So she pulled the child out of the class and called the resource officer. The resource officer came in. (They) found a weapon on the child, loaded weapon on the child, and found several other weapons in a bookbag in a locker that belongs to the same child,” said Pulaski County Sheriff Jimmy Bench.
SUV slams into Warrenton hotel room, no injuries
An investigation is underway after an SUV slammed into a Warrenton hotel room Monday evening.
kwos.com
Transportation officials from across Missouri interested in seeing Columbia’s diverging diamond
Truckers and other motorists who use Columbia’s diverging diamond interchange at I-70 and Stadium will need to slow down this (Tuesday) morning, as transportation and law enforcement officers from across the state walk that area as a pedestrian. It’s part of Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which...
Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site
A worker was injured in a fall Tuesday at the construction site of the new Missouri River bridge on Interstate 70. The post Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Motorcycle crash kills mid-Missouri man
A Rolla man has been killed in a Sunday evening motorcycle crash in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Donald Mahaney was traveling on county road 722 when he went off the left side of the road, returned to the road, slid and went off the right side of the highway. The Patrol’s crash report says Mahaney was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kansas City-area man charged in fatal Morgan County crash
A Kansas City, Kansas, man was charged Friday with felony driving while intoxicated and driving on the wrong side of the road -- a misdemeanor -- in connection with a deadly Sept. 2 crash in Morgan County. The post Kansas City-area man charged in fatal Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Missouri ranks last in the nation in highway safety, transportation professionals say
More than 500 transportation, law enforcement officers and other professionals from across Missouri are hearing alarming statistics about traffic fatalities during the 2022 highway safety and traffic conference in Columbia. The three-day event began Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe (R) delivered opening remarks, noting...
Columbia woman charged with threatening house with children inside
A Columbia woman was charged Friday with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action for allegedly pointing a gun at a building with children inside. The post Columbia woman charged with threatening house with children inside appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
