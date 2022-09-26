LAQUEY, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheirff’s Office says school officials in Laquey found multiple weapons in a student’s possession at school. “The teacher noticed something odd about the child and recognized he was skittish and nervous and something going on. So she pulled the child out of the class and called the resource officer. The resource officer came in. (They) found a weapon on the child, loaded weapon on the child, and found several other weapons in a bookbag in a locker that belongs to the same child,” said Pulaski County Sheriff Jimmy Bench.

LAQUEY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO