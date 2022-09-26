ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton Reveals His True Feelings About Being Signed By The Indiana Pacers Before Suns Matched The Offer Sheet: "I Was Happy... It Was All Done, I Guess."

Deandre Ayton was one of the highlighted players of this offseason, as his incumbent team, the Phoenix Suns, chose to not offer him a contract extension. As Ayton had just finished his rookie contract, the Suns had full matching rights to any rival contract that Ayton signed. This would allow the Suns to sign a deal with Ayton equivalent to what he was receiving on the open market.
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Phoenix Suns in shock as Robert Sarver saga hangs over team entering season

PHOENIX -- The Suns are moving on to a new chapter with owner Robert Sarver planning to sell the team, but the mood at media day revealed a team still in shock. Sarver announced his intentions last week following the results of an NBA investigation. The details of the report, which confirmed Sarver had a history of racist, sexist and misogynistic acts, seemed to shake the organization.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Devin Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#The Phoenix Suns#Phx
Yardbarker

Suns SG Devin Booker Staying Humble, Focused on Season Ahead

After a whirlwind of an offseason for Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns guard stayed grounded during his Media Day press conference and wanted to make sure everyone knew his and the team's focus was on the court. Booker’s legendary summer began on July 7, when it was announced that he...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy