Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Classic Burger Chain Opens New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Highway I-10 Will Be Closed in South Phoenix This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Who Killed The Pride Family?Jeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Related
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Four Teams Reportedly Interested in Suns PF Jae Crowder
Jae Crowder's departure is inevitable from the Suns. Here's four potential suitors for the power forward.
Phoenix Suns Make A Big Announcement
On Monday, the Phoenix Suns released their 2022-23 "Statement" jerseys.
Devin Booker breaks silence on Suns’ Kevin Durant trade rumors
Before Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets decided to run it back, there was no shortage of trade rumors linked to Durant’s name. One team that was reportedly in on the KD sweepstakes was the Phoenix Suns. Suns’ star Devin Booker addressed the previous KD rumors on Monday, per Gerald Bourguet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cavs Reportedly Interested In Trading For Suns Star
According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
Yardbarker
Monty Williams responds to Deandre Ayton’s bombshell about not talking since Suns’ playoffs exit
Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton dropped a bombshell on Tuesday after he revealed that he hadn’t spoken a single word to coach Monty Williams since they were eliminated from the playoffs last season. So much has transpired over the summer, but apparently, these two haven’t been very chatty at all.
Yardbarker
Deandre Ayton Reveals His True Feelings About Being Signed By The Indiana Pacers Before Suns Matched The Offer Sheet: "I Was Happy... It Was All Done, I Guess."
Deandre Ayton was one of the highlighted players of this offseason, as his incumbent team, the Phoenix Suns, chose to not offer him a contract extension. As Ayton had just finished his rookie contract, the Suns had full matching rights to any rival contract that Ayton signed. This would allow the Suns to sign a deal with Ayton equivalent to what he was receiving on the open market.
ESPN
Phoenix Suns in shock as Robert Sarver saga hangs over team entering season
PHOENIX -- The Suns are moving on to a new chapter with owner Robert Sarver planning to sell the team, but the mood at media day revealed a team still in shock. Sarver announced his intentions last week following the results of an NBA investigation. The details of the report, which confirmed Sarver had a history of racist, sexist and misogynistic acts, seemed to shake the organization.
RELATED PEOPLE
Insider Reveals How Jarred Vanderbilt Botched Jazz-Suns Trade
The Utah Jazz made a good decision.
'No bad blood': Cam Johnson supports Phoenix Suns teammate Jae Crowder's decision
Mikal Bridges has learned so much from Jae Crowder. So he's going to miss his teammate, who has chosen not to attend training camp as the Phoenix Suns have been trying to trade him. "It sucks," Bridges said. "I love 9-9. I remember telling him all the time he's one of my favorite vets ever. It's the...
Jae Crowder trade speculation: Destinations, landing spots, teams for Phoenix Suns forward
Jae Crowder trade speculation has swirled around the Phoenix Suns this offseason and it reached a boiling point after the Suns announced the veteran forward would not attend training camp starting Tuesday as Phoenix works on trading him. Where could Crowder end up in a trade?. Check out the latest...
New York Post
Suns’ Deandre Ayton hasn’t spoken to Monty Williams since Game 7 shocker
Deandre Ayton went from discussing his go-to Mexican meal in one second to talking about Monty Williams the next. More awkward than that transition was the Suns center revealing that he hadn’t spoken to his coach since their final game of last season. “I haven’t spoken to Monty,” Ayton...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deandre Ayton’s bizarre Media Day performance has Twitter down on Suns
Deandre Ayton had an interesting media day to the say the least. The Phoenix Suns big man seemed uninterested and possibly even upset. It should be noted that some athletes simply can’t stand talking to the media. Nevertheless, Ayton’s media effort drew quite the reaction on Twitter. This...
Yardbarker
Suns SG Devin Booker Staying Humble, Focused on Season Ahead
After a whirlwind of an offseason for Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns guard stayed grounded during his Media Day press conference and wanted to make sure everyone knew his and the team's focus was on the court. Booker’s legendary summer began on July 7, when it was announced that he...
Comments / 1