Read full article on original website
Related
riograndeguardian.com
Video: RGV LEAD president previews inaugural State of Education & Industry event
WESLACO, TEXAS – To celebrate its 30th Anniversary, RGV LEAD is hosting its inaugural “State of Education and Industry in the Rio Grande Valley” event in Weslaco next week. The event takes place at Knapp Medical Conference Center between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct....
anjournal.com
Comparative salaries …
— The McAllen ISD Board of trustees approved an amendment to Superintendent Jose A. Gonzalez’s contract Monday night, but details won’t be forthcoming until the district responds to a public information request filed by this newspaper Wednesday. The information is indeed public, but it takes a public request to lay claim to it.Currently, for this school year, according to TEA (Texas Education Agency), among the top 10 highest paid superintendents in Hidalgo County, Gonzalez ranks sixth, receiving a base salary of $256,655.The top base salary in the county goes to the Mission CISD superintendent, Carolina Perez, who is earning $310,959.La ...
utrgvrider.com
Physician Assistant Career Program accepts largest cohort
Classes have begun for UTRGV’s Physician Assistant Career Track (PACT) Early Assurance Program’s largest cohort, which provides students with a conditional admission to the College of Health Professions Master in Physician Assistant Studies (MPAS). On Sept. 15, UTRGV announced PACT selected eight first-year students for its program last...
Ranked: STISD among top districts in Texas, among best teachers in U.S.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A school district from the Rio Grande Valley was included in a national ranking list for U.S. public education institutions Tuesday. The 2023 Niche Best Schools list, which focuses on K-12 schools and districts across the United States, ranks South Texas Independent School District at No. 2 among the top school […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
keranews.org
State sent financial aid to 1.1 million unemployed Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
Increase in flu cases at La Feria HS causes shock to ISD
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A huge number of students and teachers from La Feria High School have been out sick due to the flu. School administrators say these cases have caught them off guard because flu season has not even started just yet. “We have gotten reports that our students have been tested and it’s […]
riograndeguardian.com
Earth to Monica… Earth to Monica…
MCALLEN, Texas – Chambers of Commerce and civic groups in Hidalgo County are still trying to find Monica De La Cruz. The groups have been calling and emailing for weeks but the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 has not responded. The McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Pharr Chamber...
Edinburg business expansion set to boost economy
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several businesses are expected to expand to the North Industrial Park Subdivision which will open several job opportunities along with a major boost to the economy. “There’s going to be a lot of groundbreakings going on in the next couple of years,” Dan Diaz Councilmember Place 1 with the City of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
riograndeguardian.com
Alvarez: RGV hospitals want nurses credentialed in Mexico to work for them; TWC can help
MCALLEN, Texas – Currently, there is a lot of red tape that makes it difficult for Rio Grande Valley hospitals to hire nurses that received their nursing credentials in Mexico. And the problem is compounded if the nurses are not fluent in English. Julian Alvarez, the commissioner for labor...
Harlingen Bazaar helps vendors pursue their dreams
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new shopping and eating destination opened up in Downtown Harlingen, it is called Harlingen Bazaar. Jacklyn Medrano is the owner of Fashion Archive Texas and is one of 37 small entrepreneurs at the bazaar. “I used to start by selling outside of my trunk in a vehicle and I would […]
progresstimes.net
Mission Resource Center coming soon
The Mission Food Pantry has been part of the community for more than 30 years, but soon it will transform into the Valley’s first resource center through the Food Bank of the RGV. The location at 115 S. Mayberry St. will be a multi-service outlet for Missionites and the surrounding area for those needing food and social services assistance.
Pay It 4ward: George Rice, U.S. Army Veteran turned local brewery owner
Across the Rio Grande Valley, community members are making a difference every day. Here at CBS 4, we are highlighting the people in our community that are paying it forward. George Rice, A U.S. Army Veteran, has made it his mission to give back to the city that gave so much to him growing up. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ems1.com
Upheaval at Texas EMS agency may affect federal lawsuit
With Pharr EMS officials planning to lay off 40 employees next month, Med Care EMS' legal allegations against the city are questionable — Dina Arévalo. McALLEN, Texas — Recent upheaval within the city of Pharr's ambulance service, known as Pharr EMS, may have implications in a federal lawsuit currently pending against the city and its commission.
DHR Health on lockdown, hospital ‘safe’, official says
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lockdown has been issued at the DHR Health Main Hospital Tower Monday. As of 11 a.m. Monday, DHR Health emergency management issued a lockdown of the hospital’s Main Tower after a credible threat was called in by an anonymous person through a main hospital phone line, a release from Director […]
utrgvrider.com
Brownsville Public Utilities Board officials answer bill questions
Officials from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board and City Manager’s Office presented an update regarding electric rates during last Tuesday’s city commission meeting. The presentation took place as a work session item, meaning commissioners would not vote or take any action, only hear the presentation and pose questions.
losfresnosnews.net
Teachers Begin National Board Certification Process
Five Los Fresnos CISD teachers hope to obtain the advanced teaching credential. Five teachers from Los Fresnos CISD schools are on the road to becoming National Board Certified Teachers. The certification, overseen by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, is an advanced teaching credential that helps teachers expand their knowledge and expertise to advance student success. The Los Fresnos CISD is partnering with the Region 6 Education Service Center to provide the current teacher candidates with professional learning and support designed to enhance their opportunity to pass the four components of the NBC exam.
KIII TV3
The Texas-Mexico border has become a trading hotspot for other countries, too
DALLAS — We've had the pandemic and ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns around the world. We've also had the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that followed. And we've had global shipping chaos for various reasons. Those huge disruptions have broken supply chains and have helped cause prices to rise.
KRGV
Plans for new EMS service in the Delta area
Wait times of up to 40 minutes for an ambulance is what could have happened starting Friday in one part of Hidalgo County. A new EMS company is serving the western portion of the county, and now leaders in the Delta area are taking matters into their own hands. Hidalgo...
KRGV
UTRGV students share expectations for gubernatorial debate between Gov. Abbot and Beto O'Rourke
In less than a week, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will be holding the only gubernatorial debate between Gov. Greg Abbot and his democratic challenger, Beto O'Rourke. "That goes to show just how important South Texas is, not only to the state of Texas races, but to the...
KRGV
Students join Michelle Vallejo in block walk event
Michelle Vallejo held a block walk event in McAllen Saturday morning. Students joined Vallejo in knocking on doors and meeting voters. Vallejo says the goal is to listen and encourage them to vote in November. Vallejo also says young people will be important this election.
Comments / 0