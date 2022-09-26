Five Los Fresnos CISD teachers hope to obtain the advanced teaching credential. Five teachers from Los Fresnos CISD schools are on the road to becoming National Board Certified Teachers. The certification, overseen by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, is an advanced teaching credential that helps teachers expand their knowledge and expertise to advance student success. The Los Fresnos CISD is partnering with the Region 6 Education Service Center to provide the current teacher candidates with professional learning and support designed to enhance their opportunity to pass the four components of the NBC exam.

LOS FRESNOS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO