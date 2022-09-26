ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
— The McAllen ISD Board of trustees approved an amendment to Superintendent Jose A. Gonzalez’s contract Monday night, but details won’t be forthcoming until the district responds to a public information request filed by this newspaper Wednesday. The information is indeed public, but it takes a public request to lay claim to it.Currently, for this school year, according to TEA (Texas Education Agency), among the top 10 highest paid superintendents in Hidalgo County, Gonzalez ranks sixth, receiving a base salary of $256,655.The top base salary in the county goes to the Mission CISD superintendent, Carolina Perez, who is earning $310,959.La ...
MCALLEN, TX
utrgvrider.com

Physician Assistant Career Program accepts largest cohort

Classes have begun for UTRGV’s Physician Assistant Career Track (PACT) Early Assurance Program’s largest cohort, which provides students with a conditional admission to the College of Health Professions Master in Physician Assistant Studies (MPAS). On Sept. 15, UTRGV announced PACT selected eight first-year students for its program last...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Ranked: STISD among top districts in Texas, among best teachers in U.S.

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A school district from the Rio Grande Valley was included in a national ranking list for U.S. public education institutions Tuesday. The 2023 Niche Best Schools list, which focuses on K-12 schools and districts across the United States, ranks South Texas Independent School District at No. 2 among the top school […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Increase in flu cases at La Feria HS causes shock to ISD

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A huge number of students and teachers from La Feria High School have been out sick due to the flu. School administrators say these cases have caught them off guard because flu season has not even started just yet. “We have gotten reports that our students have been tested and it’s […]
LA FERIA, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Earth to Monica… Earth to Monica…

MCALLEN, Texas – Chambers of Commerce and civic groups in Hidalgo County are still trying to find Monica De La Cruz. The groups have been calling and emailing for weeks but the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 has not responded. The McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Pharr Chamber...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg business expansion set to boost economy

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several businesses are expected to expand to the North Industrial Park Subdivision which will open several job opportunities along with a major boost to the economy. “There’s going to be a lot of groundbreakings going on in the next couple of years,” Dan Diaz Councilmember Place 1 with the City of […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen Bazaar helps vendors pursue their dreams

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new shopping and eating destination opened up in Downtown Harlingen, it is called Harlingen Bazaar. Jacklyn Medrano is the owner of Fashion Archive Texas and is one of 37 small entrepreneurs at the bazaar. “I used to start by selling outside of my trunk in a vehicle and I would […]
HARLINGEN, TX
progresstimes.net

Mission Resource Center coming soon

The Mission Food Pantry has been part of the community for more than 30 years, but soon it will transform into the Valley’s first resource center through the Food Bank of the RGV. The location at 115 S. Mayberry St. will be a multi-service outlet for Missionites and the surrounding area for those needing food and social services assistance.
MISSION, TX
ems1.com

Upheaval at Texas EMS agency may affect federal lawsuit

With Pharr EMS officials planning to lay off 40 employees next month, Med Care EMS' legal allegations against the city are questionable — Dina Arévalo. McALLEN, Texas — Recent upheaval within the city of Pharr's ambulance service, known as Pharr EMS, may have implications in a federal lawsuit currently pending against the city and its commission.
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

DHR Health on lockdown, hospital ‘safe’, official says

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lockdown has been issued at the DHR Health Main Hospital Tower Monday. As of 11 a.m. Monday, DHR Health emergency management issued a lockdown of the hospital’s Main Tower after a credible threat was called in by an anonymous person through a main hospital phone line, a release from Director […]
EDINBURG, TX
utrgvrider.com

Brownsville Public Utilities Board officials answer bill questions

Officials from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board and City Manager’s Office presented an update regarding electric rates during last Tuesday’s city commission meeting. The presentation took place as a work session item, meaning commissioners would not vote or take any action, only hear the presentation and pose questions.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
losfresnosnews.net

Teachers Begin National Board Certification Process

Five Los Fresnos CISD teachers hope to obtain the advanced teaching credential. Five teachers from Los Fresnos CISD schools are on the road to becoming National Board Certified Teachers. The certification, overseen by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, is an advanced teaching credential that helps teachers expand their knowledge and expertise to advance student success. The Los Fresnos CISD is partnering with the Region 6 Education Service Center to provide the current teacher candidates with professional learning and support designed to enhance their opportunity to pass the four components of the NBC exam.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
KRGV

Plans for new EMS service in the Delta area

Wait times of up to 40 minutes for an ambulance is what could have happened starting Friday in one part of Hidalgo County. A new EMS company is serving the western portion of the county, and now leaders in the Delta area are taking matters into their own hands. Hidalgo...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Students join Michelle Vallejo in block walk event

Michelle Vallejo held a block walk event in McAllen Saturday morning. Students joined Vallejo in knocking on doors and meeting voters. Vallejo says the goal is to listen and encourage them to vote in November. Vallejo also says young people will be important this election.
