houstonherald.com
Boil Water Advisory in effect for portions of Water District 3
A boil water advisory is in effect for a portion of Texas County Public Water Supply District #3. The affected area includes South Highway 17 between Ridge Road and Indian Creek Road. It also includes Lilly Road and Johnson Branch Road.
KTLO
Counties opting out of Ozark Run Scenic Byway may fully remove Highway 160 from the proposal
Counties and cities are opting out of the Ozark Run Scenic Byway, a 375-mile route from St. Louis to Branson, that was proposed in 2021. According to the Ozark County Times, the opt out stems from public feedback from residents who fear government overreach. Officials in Taney, Shannon, and Oregon counties have already opted out from the proposed byway, and commissioners from both Ozark and Howell counties say they will probably opt out as well, leaving the entire stretch of Highway 160 out of the byway plan.
KYTV
School leaders place Laquey School District on lockdown following incident
LAQUEY, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says everyone is safe following an incident at Laquey schools. The school placed students on lockdown Monday as authorities investigated. KY3 received multiple calls about a possible active shooter. Sheriff Jimmy Bench says that did not happen. Sheriff Bench says...
houstonherald.com
PWSD #3 reports main water line break
Houston Public Water Supply District #3 has a break in a main line Monday that is causing water disruption in a large portion of the district. The district includes areas east, south and west of...
houstonherald.com
PDF: This week’s public notices
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.
kjluradio.com
School district in Pulaski County locks down after student brings gun to school
A school district in Pulaski County goes on lockdown after a student brings a gun to school. The Laquey School District announced that it had gone on lockdown Monday after a report was made that there was a possible threat to the school. Pulaski County Sheriff Jimmy Bench says an...
houstonherald.com
Eminence woman receives injuries Tuesday in Raymondville accident
A 78-year-old Eminence woman received moderate injuries Tuesday in an accident at Highways 137 and B at Raymondville. Tpr. Cathryn Davis said a northbound 2011 Volvo T5 driven by Nina J. Roberts failed to stop at a sign and struck a fence. She was taken by ambulance to Texas County...
houstonherald.com
Houston hires city administrator
The Houston City Council announced Friday that a Kansas man will become Houston’s next city administrator. The employment of Mark Campbell, 50, was finalized last week by the council, which approved the recommendation of Mayor Willy Walker. The vote was 5-0 (Councilman Kevin Stilley was unable to attend the meeting, but said he supported the hiring). Campbell was earlier interviewed by the council and later was introduced to the community in subsequent visits, which included a tour of one of the city’s major employers, Texas County Memorial Hospital.
KYTV
Multiple weapons found on a student at Laquey, Mo. school
LAQUEY, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheirff’s Office says school officials in Laquey found multiple weapons in a student’s possession at school. “The teacher noticed something odd about the child and recognized he was skittish and nervous and something going on. So she pulled the child out of the class and called the resource officer. The resource officer came in. (They) found a weapon on the child, loaded weapon on the child, and found several other weapons in a bookbag in a locker that belongs to the same child,” said Pulaski County Sheriff Jimmy Bench.
ATV vs Camaro crash leaves kids seriously injured in Shannon County
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were seriously injured after an all-terrain vehicle ran into a Chevrolet Camaro around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in Shannon County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the 2016 Arctic Cat Caterpillar ATV collided with the front of a 2002 Camaro 10 miles west of Ellington. […]
houstonherald.com
Squabble over barbecue sauce leads to domestic investigation
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 67-year-old Roby man reported on Sept. 13 that a Play-for box trailer valued at $1,500 had been stolen from his Bell Road property. There are no suspects. •A deputy was dispatched Sept. 18 regarding...
Rolla man killed after motorcycle crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: The driver involved in the crash wasn't wearing a helmet. A Rolla man was killed Sunday night following a motorcycle in Osage County. The crash happened on County Road 722 near Route Y around 7:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers investigated a motorcycle crash yesterday The post Rolla man killed after motorcycle crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
houstonherald.com
HHS crowns King of the Court
Houston High School held its annual “King of the Court” ceremony Tuesday night at the high school gym. Ben Cook, a senior, was crowned king at the event.
Five pumpkin patches you can visit in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Pumpkins are in season and we found some pumpkin patches you might want to visit for your fall decor needs. Rutledge-Wilson Farm will be holding Harvest Fest for the first time since 2020. There will be hayrides, a corn maze, cow train, inflatables, pony rides and a pumpkin patch. It will be open every weekend starting in October.
houstonherald.com
One injured in Highway Z crash
A Columbia woman received moderate injuries in an accident Saturday morning on Highway Z about seven miles south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Angela M. Barnes, 53, was traveling northbound in a 2015 Nissan Juke that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top, said Tpr. Zayne Tate.
houstonherald.com
Houston police arrest two on felony warrants
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Roger L. Counts Jr., 23, of 13176 Pritchard Lane in Licking, was issued citations for driving while revoked, speeding and no insurance after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 1:20 a.m. Sept. 24. •Jacob Higginbotham,...
PHOTOS: Mountain Grove police chase leads to massive drug bust
Mountain Grove, Mo. – A storage unit was damaged when a car fleeing police crashed Saturday. The Mountain Grove Police Department says officers tried to stop a vehicle stolen out of Greene County. It fled south of town before crashing into a storage unit. With the help of a K9, police found a gun, meth, […]
Suspicious death: body of Lebanon woman found
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about what might have happened to a Lebanon woman whose body they found on Monday, Sept. 26. The body of Hope L. Arnold, 33, of Lebanon was found in an embankment on Route 66 on Sept. 26. The body was found on […]
houstonherald.com
Cabool woman cited with offenses by state patrol
A Cabool woman was charged with two offenses early Sunday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Piper D. Ficken, 44, was charged with DWI, misdemeanor, and exceeding posted speed limit 11-15 miles per hour. She was processed and released to a sober party at the scene, the patrol said.
houstonherald.com
PHOTOS: HHS band halftime show
The Houston High School Tiger Pride Marching Band performed its “A Place I Know” show at halftime of the HHS football team’s game against Thayer last Saturday in Tiger Stadium. To view a photo gallery from the show (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
