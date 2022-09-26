Read full article on original website
Interest rates are shooting up. So why is your savings account still paying 0.13%?
Interest rates are rising, with the Federal Reserve on Wednesday boosting its benchmark rate for the fifth time this year to a target of 3.25%. But Americans hoping to profit from a similar rise in their savings accounts rates have been out of luck this year. To be sure, savings...
The Fed’s interest rate hikes just made the dream of owning a home even more out of reach
First-time home buyers are working against all odds to land their dream home amid skyrocketing housing prices, low availability, fierce competition, and ever-increasing mortgage interest rates. Today’s news won’t help. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by another 0.75% Wednesday, the fifth hike this year, in an attempt...
CNBC
As 30-year mortgage rates hit 6.7%, homebuyers are facing 'payment shock.' Here are ways to save
The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.7%, up from 3.3% at the start of the year. While home prices have eased over the last couple of months, they are still up 13.1% from a year ago. The combination has created an affordability challenge for homebuyers. Even...
Here’s What Happens to Your Credit Card When The Fed Boosts Interest Rates
On Wednesday, September 21, the Federal Reserve raised the interest rate on its benchmark Fed Funds rate by 0.75% -- the third time in a row it’s done so. That move lands the current Federal Reserve rate at a range of 3.0% - 3.25%. What’s more, the Fed has signaled more rate hikes that will bring the Fed Funds rate up to between 4.0% and 4.50% by the end of 2022.
CNBC
Savings rates climb to levels not seen since 2009. Here's how to get the best return on your money
As interest rates rise, some savings accounts are already paying 3% interest. "We're at levels we haven't seen since 2009," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. Experts say now is the best time to make sure you're getting the best return on your cash. Here's how to get...
CNET
To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt, You Gotta Make More Than the Minimum Payment
The minimum payment on your credit card is the lowest amount you can pay to for each billing cycle. It's essential to pay at least that much each month -- if you can't, contact your issuer ASAP. Making your minimum payments will allow you to avoid late fees and penalties....
FOXBusiness
Today’s mortgage refinance rates: Look to 10-, 15-year rates for best savings opportunity | Sept. 26, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
Business Insider
This week's average personal loan rates: September 26, 2022 | Rates drop for borrowers with good credit scores
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Average personal loan rates for borrowers...
The Average Credit Score Didn't Go up This Year — for the First Time in Over a Decade
Credit scores saw a jump during the first year of the pandemic. Now, amid high inflation and rising consumer debt, they're holding steady — and that's not necessarily a good thing. The national average FICO credit score sits at 716, which is still an all-time high but is unchanged...
FOXBusiness
Good news: Personal loan interest rates plunge for 3- and 5-year loans
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Borrowers...
FOXBusiness
Savings window opens: Private student loan interest rates tumble for 10-year fixed-rate loans
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. During...
How to turn your home’s value into cash with HELOCs and home-equity loans
If you need long-term access to cash, a HELOC is the better choice, while you may be better served by a home-equity loan if you need cash for a big one-time expense. Buying a home is one of the biggest purchases people make. Ideally, it’s an asset that can grow in value over time, and homeowners can tap that equity to make other purchases—or make a profit if they later sell their homes.
High-yield savings accounts help your money grow at a faster rate
A high-yield savings account offers a higher rate of return on your money compared to standard savings accounts. Photo Illustration by Fortune: Original Photograph by Getty Images. A savings account is a smart place to keep your emergency fund or any money you may want to use for short-term money...
