I’ve been struggling with making direct eye contact lately. Maybe it’s a post-Covid-isolation thing? Whatever the cause, this weakness has never been more challenging to me than on a recent, predictably hot and humid mid-August afternoon in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami. I’m in a photo studio and, from the other side of the camera, DJ Khaled is staring directly into my eyes as if we’re two outlaws in a Wild West saloon. It makes me feel like nothing could be more crucial than returning his gaze.

MIAMI, FL ・ 26 DAYS AGO