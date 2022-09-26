Read full article on original website
Related
BET
Eminem Says Dr. Dre’s Brain Aneurysm Ended Beef With Snoop Dogg
Eminem has shared that he and Snoop Dogg were able to end their feud after their mutual close friend and collaborator, Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm back in 2021. Speaking on the Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 podcast, Em explained a little further in detail on why he and the west coast rapper squashed their beef.
NFL・
HipHopDX.com
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
hotnewhiphop.com
Russell Simmons Stunts On Akademiks: "I Remember Signing Paperwork For Jay-Z & Kanye West"
DJ Akademiks continues to face backlash for his comments about the pioneers of hip-hop. Ak's claims that the founding fathers are "dusty" because they never made the same amount as rappers today. He later doubled down on his comments, adding that the forefathers didn't provide the younger generation with enough game to avoid the same financial mistakes that they did. LL Cool J fired back at Ak but now, Russell Simmons chimed in.
thesource.com
Boosie Badazz Advises Rappers Visiting L.A. To Stay Strapped: ‘It’s the Rap Murder Capital’
After the murder of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Boosie Badazz hit twitter with a strong warning to rappers that will travel to the city. “Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER!!” Boosie tweeted. “BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES!! KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS!! They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Here’s What the Baby From The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Ready to Die’ Album Cover Looks Like Now
Over 28 years ago, The Notorious B.I.G. released his classic debut album,. on Bad Boy Entertainment. Not only was the music impactful but the picture of a chubby baby on the front cover would become one of the most recognizable images in hip-hop history. So who is the diaper-donning baby...
HipHopDX.com
Hip Hop Pioneers Respond To Akademiks Calling Them ‘Dusty’ After LL COOL J Lashing
Exclusive – Akademiks is facing an onslaught of criticism after he referred to the pioneers and architects of Hip Hop as “dusty” in one of his recent Twitch rants. In addition to LL COOL J, who berated the media personality on Wednesday night (September 21), Scorpio of groundbreaking Hip Hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has spoken out about Akademiks’ comments, telling HipHopDX he was way off base.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
DJ Khaled’s Divine Inspiration
I’ve been struggling with making direct eye contact lately. Maybe it’s a post-Covid-isolation thing? Whatever the cause, this weakness has never been more challenging to me than on a recent, predictably hot and humid mid-August afternoon in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami. I’m in a photo studio and, from the other side of the camera, DJ Khaled is staring directly into my eyes as if we’re two outlaws in a Wild West saloon. It makes me feel like nothing could be more crucial than returning his gaze.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists
Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
BET
Family Tree - Dr. Dre and Warren G
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
'Wendy Williams Show' Producer Norman Baker Snubs Wendy Williams, Takes Job At Sherri Shepherd's New Talk Show
From one talk show to another: Norman Baker, who was a longtime producer at The Wendy Williams Show, is now working on Sherri Shepherd's new series, Radar reported. TV editor TeeJ Mercer shared more details about Baker's whereabouts in an Instagram post, writing, "For everybody asking me, 'Where's Norman?' Here he is producing on @sherrishowtv #MyFriendHasATalkShow."BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY WILLIAMS COMPARED TO ELLEN DEGENERES & OPRAH WINFREY'S SHOWSIn June, Williams' show ended, but she was not asked to be in the audience. (The TV host had been having health issues the past few...
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Pusha T, French Montana, and Glorilla Among the Show’s Performers
The BET Hip Hop Awards host some unforgettable performances by some of the biggest names in the industry. In 2022, artists like Pusha T, French Montana, and Glorilla will take the BET Hip Hop Awards stage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Reviews Lil Baby Documentary: "Free Young Thug"
The success of Lil Baby's documentaryUntrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby is still growing by the day. The Amazon Prime film has earned Lil Baby several new fans, while still catering to the yearning of his loyal fan base. Irv Gotti recently spoke about his love for the Atlanta rapper after watching his critically acclaimed life story.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jadakiss Names His “Top 5 Voices In Hip Hop”
Can you guess which commanding voices sonically standout to the Rap icon?. The fusion of streetwear and Hip Hop has existed since the inception of the culture. From those early days when Run-DMC was fully fitted in Adidas to Puff Daddy pushing Sean John to Kanye West dominating the fashion world with Yeezy, this merge is often seen as the very foundation of how Hip Hop is perceived by the masses.
HipHopDX.com
Watch Wu-Tang Clan & Nas' 'N.Y. State Of Mind' Tour Mini-Documentary
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have dropped a new mini-documentary taking fans behind the scenes of their N.Y. State of Mind Tour. The eight-minute film captures members of the Wu explaining the inspiration behind their co-headlining tour and reflecting on their respective paths to the top of the Hip Hop mountain while sharpening their sets.
Ashton Kutcher's Story About How He First Told Mila Kunis He Loved Her Is Either My Biggest Fantasy Or A Nightmare
"I might have had a little too much tequila."
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0