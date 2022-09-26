Country star Darius Rucker revealed an exciting new collaboration. He and country girl group Chapel Hart have a new single coming out soon. Chapel Hart was on the most recent season of America’s Got Talent. The trio is made up of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart, as well as their cousin Trea Swindle. Chapel Hart earned a golden buzzer with their audition for the show. The ladies performed an original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” a response to Dolly Parton’s iconic song, “Jolene.” They amazed the crowd and the judges, and received a golden buzzer from all four judges collectively, along with host Terry Crews, sending them straight through to the live shows.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO