Nike Air Max Plus 3 Gets Outfitted With Double Spray Painted Swooshes
Has added a sleek, all-black iteration to its Air Max Plus 3 lineup. The brand new colorway sees the offering arrive constructed in a mixture of materials. The shoe features a black mesh and leather upper base, detailed with double Swooshes. The Swooshes are given the spray-paint aesthetic, blending into one another. The Signature “TN” branding is seen on the tongues as well as the medial, insoles and outsoles to round out the design. The Air Max unit are seen on the outsoles while the heel features a caged pattern and the “Tuned Air” branding to highlight the sole and the Air Unit to optimize stability and reduce pressure on the heel.
size? Restocks New Balance 550 "College Pack"
Back in 2021, size? teamed up with New Balance for a “College Pack,” introducing new 550 and 574 footwear silhouettes alongside ’80s basketball-inspired apparel. For those who missed out, the community sneaker store is now bringing back the court-ready 550 silhouette once again. The pairs are found...
Nike Go FlyEase Surfaces in "Sand Drift"
Following a bold pink colorway, ‘s Go FlyEase silhouette now returns in smooth and subtle “Sand Drift” tones. The hands-free footwear model was designed by Tobie Hatfield, allowing those with disabilities to easily put on shoes by themselves. Attracted by the distinct and intuitive design, the sneaker received viral mainstream attention, driving prices well above retail. With the release of subsequent colorways such as this one, the shoe has now become accessible as originally intended once again.
Palm Angels Announces Its Three-Piece Collaboration With Vault by Vans
Know for being the more elevated category within the variety of Vans‘ sub-labels, Vault by Vans has captured the hearts of many over the course of the year for its cornucopia of striking collaborations. Throughout 2022, we’ve seen the imprint link with the likes of Brain Dead and CDG for new collections, and now it’s welcoming Palm Angels to join in on the action. The contemporary streetwear brand has prepared luxe takes of the Sk8-Hi VLT LX, Sk8- Mid VLT LX and the Old Skool LX, all of which nod to the freedom and individuality that’s found in skate culture.
adidas adiFOM Q Appears With White Cages and Grey Booties
While the adiFOM Q has sparked controversy between and Ye over its strong resemblance to the YEEZY FOAM RNNR, the model has still been a hot topic of conversation amongst the sneaker community. After debuting in white and black colorways, the new silhouette is quickly growing its catalog with yet another neutral-focused palette.
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Wheat Mocha" Gets Remixed With Cut-Out Uppers
Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic color schemes and reworking them with various materials or constructions to generate new footwear iterations. One example of that is the Air Force 1 Low “See-Thru” series which has just added a new variation to its arsenal that elicits memories of the AF1 CO.JP “Wheat Mocha” colorway from the early 2000’s.
Nike Dunk Low Comes Dressed in Iridescent Royal Blue Details
Has added to its themed-Dunk Low for its latest release. The low-tops have surfaced in a slew of global motifs that detail the classic silhouette for this drop. The offering sees the Nike Dunk Low constructed with a mix of materials, including an iridescent base in a blue-grey color, black leather overlays, mesh tongues and royal blue branding. The Swoosh, although in black, is outlined in royal blue and features a “Just Do It” tag with the global Swoosh logo. A metallic branding can be seen on the mesh tongue and additional globe and peace motifs are seen highlighting the insoles, black midsole and blue outsole to round out the design.
Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas" Leads This Week's Best Footwear Drops
There are only but a few days left to go in the month of September 2022, and all of your favorite sneaker brands such as. , Jordan Brand, New Balance and others have their eyes set on ringing in the fall season with some coveted collaborations and general launches. But before we sum those up for you, let’s take a little stroll back into last week to comb through all of the action that went down in sneakers.
Mondaine Offers WiFi-enabled Aluminum Swiss Railway Clock for the Home
Mondaine’s latest wall clock brings the iconic design of the Swiss Federal Railway clock into your home. The Bauhaus-influenced SBB clock has been a constant fixture at Switzerland’s famously punctual railway since 1944 and helps display a consistent time across the network using a red lollipop sweep second hand that pauses at the 12 o’clock position until it receives a central impulse signal to move on to the next minute.
The Air Jordan 1 Utility Shines in "Neutral Olive"
Joining its Fall 2022 releases, Jordan Brand is now readying a new take on the Air Jordan 1 Utility. Sporting a metallic sheen, the Air Jordan 1 Utility “Neutral Olive” explores a mix of “Neutral Olive/Taxi/Light Steel Grey/Black” in a familiar color-blocking scheme. The upcoming release...
The adidas adiFOM Q Surfaces in "Black Carbon" and "Wonder White"
Introduced earlier this month, is now set to share more takes on the adiFOM Q. The Fall 2022 releases will arrive in “White/Grey,” along with an all-black take with the “Black Carbon” colorway and contrasting “Wonder White.”. Inspired by the adidas Quake originally released in...
Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Purple/Black"
Since global popularity hit Nike’s Dunk silhouettes in 2020, highs and lows have been blasted on shelves in every colorway imaginable. However, the Swoosh sees no signs of hitting the breaks as it prepares to launch a slew of pairs to keep you locked and loaded for the fall season. Tan suede recently hit the basketball silhouette, while recognizable “Panda” tones returned with a worn-out makeover.
Junya Watanabe MAN and New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Team Up for Niobium Concept 2 Footwear
First seen on Junya Watanabe MAN‘s SS23 runway show in Paris styled alongside an eclectic mix of pop culture-infused garments, the highly versatile Junya Watanabe MAN x New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Nobium Concept 2 footwear has now received a release date. The Nobium Concept 2 was first introduced last year as a two-way outdoor sandal featuring Vibram-equipped extended sole units taken from New Balance‘s best-selling Fresh Foam Hierro running shoes.
Nike Dunk Low "Team Red" Arrives With Gold Accents
Dunk Lows continue to be a classic staple for footwear fanatics everywhere. Rarely a shortage of new creative endeavors, Nike has released a new colorway featuring gold hardware and details, fit for a champ. The latest iteration sees the low-top arrive in “Team Red,” featuring a sail, team red, black...
Explore the U.K.’s Breezy Winter With Oi Polloi and Mephisto’s Latest Footwear Collaboration
Manchester’s fashion scene is currently thriving. While the streetwear scene is consistently leveling up — thanks to the likes of Drama Call, Clints, Gramm, and Skitzo — the contemporary menswear world is also buzzing around the rainy city like never before — and one brand flying this flag is Oi Polloi. The UK-based boutique has operated out of Manchester for two decades now and has made its mark on menswear with intricate designs and unique product styling that’s destined to be accompanied by clean cagoules and parka jackets. Most recently, the label has built on its strong relationship with adidas with the world’s first eco-friendly terrace shoe that paid homage to the area of Salford. And now, Oi Polloi has presented its latest shoe in collaboration with French footwear maker, Mephisto.
Fear of God ESSENTIALS Readies Its Fall 2022 Second Delivery
Last month, Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God ESSENTIALS unveiled its Fall 2022 collection with an expanded take on modern Americana. Now, the brand is offering up more from this collection with the second delivery from its Fall 2022 collection. Staying in line with offering contemporary silhouettes, the range is...
Early Look at the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "White Cement"
A major advantage that Jordan Brand has with its extensive catalog is that it can essentially recycle older designs and patterns to influence its modern offerings. And one element that’s signature to the brand is the elephant print often associated with the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 3, which it’s now slated to maneuver its way onto the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG.
