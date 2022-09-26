Read full article on original website
Related
Ron Krupp: The Champlain RIGHTway is a better alternative to the Champlain Parkway
It is no longer acceptable to bisect a community with a highway project like the Champlain Parkway that creates noise, pollution, safety and quality of life issues in a low-income neighborhood. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ron Krupp: The Champlain RIGHTway is a better alternative to the Champlain Parkway.
WCAX
Motorists may see rolling roadblocks on I-89 Tuesday
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Motorists on Interstate 89 in the Waterbury-Bolton area on Tuesday will see some delays, but VTrans says they won’t last long. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be rolling roadblocks on I-89 north and south between exits 10 and 11. The roadblocks will allow Green...
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
miltonindependent.com
Milton to limit number of SSTA rides as demand increases
More people are using Milton’s local transportation service than ever before, Town Manager Don Turner said. Milton’s first bill of the year for contracted Special Services Transportation Agency (SSTA) rides was more than expected, and the town, worried about going over budget, is cutting back the number of rides users can take.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fourth Coyote Put Down in Vermont Town After String of Unprovoked Attacks on Humans
The City of Burlington put down a fourth coyote after believing it to be involved in various attacks on people when there was no provocation. In a September 23 tweet, the city claimed that the animal in question was ” stalking and chasing people.” Authorities explained why they euthanized the animal.“It has been eliminated because it was aggressive, not afraid of humans or showing normal coyote behavior,” they tweeted.
Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries
When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
Cannabis Cornucopia: The Bounty of Vermont’s Legal Weed Industry Is Coming — Slowly — to a Store Near You
Vermonters have waited years — hell, decades — for the state's regulated, adult-use cannabis market, which is scheduled to "open" on Saturday, October 1. By the time you read this, sales may have already begun. But the opening will not be as grand as once hoped. Industry-wide delays...
mountaintimes.info
Two Windsor County companies launch new cannabis instrument
A new Vermont-based company has developed the first direct-light, smokeless instrument bringing a new way to use cannabis to the rapidly growing market. The MagicStone brand is the result of a combined effort of two iconic Vermont companies: The Imagination Company in Bethel and Vermont Soapstone in Perkinsville. Developed and patented by Jim Giberti, the new MagicStone Odyssey is handcrafted and precision tooled from a single block of soapstone and delivers the benefits of a vaporizer with the simplicity of use of a traditional pipe — no batteries, no pre-heating, and virtually no maintenance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Burlington riverfront property permanently conserved
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of public green space in Burlington but starting Tuesday there’s a new option for people to enjoy. What used to be a boater’s paradise has now turned into an oasis for nature lovers. “You can fish, bird, walk, picnic, paddle,...
vermontbiz.com
Front Porch Forum names first chief revenue officer
Front Porch Forum(link is external), a leader in helping Vermont neighbors connect and build community via online local forums, has named Jason Wiseberg as chief revenue officer and executive vice president. Wiseberg has more than 28 years of B2B and B2C sales and marketing experience. He has served as vice...
mynbc5.com
Vermont gears up for retail cannabis sales, but many businesses still waiting on licenses
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont is just five days away from legal retail cannabis sales. But some shops are still waiting to receive the necessary licensing. Every retail cannabis shop in Vermont needs a license from the state to get up and running, but many also need a local license.
mynbc5.com
NBC5 In Depth: Discussing the future of Jay Peak Resort
JAY, Vt. — With the EB-5 fraud scandal finally behind them, hundreds of Jay Peak Resort employees are gearing up for the winter season as a new management team takes over. This week on NBC5 In Depth, Stewart Ledbetter discusses the future of Jay Peak with Steve Wright, the president and CEO of the popular ski resort, to learn what guests can expect as they prepare to hit the slopes this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynbc5.com
Moose causes two accidents on I-91 in St. Johnsbury
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A moose caused two accidents in St. Johnsbury on Monday morning after it wandered into the roadway and was hit by a tractor-trailer. Vermont State Police responded to a report of an accident at 3:02 a.m. on I-91 South near Exit 22 after a tractor-trailer driver hit a moose that had crossed in front of his vehicle.
mynbc5.com
Car fire sends smoke billowing into sky at Champlain Centre Mall
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A car engulfed in flames sent a heavy black column of smoke billowing into the sky above the Champlain Centre Mall in Plattsburgh. Officials say the fire happened just before 3 p.m. on Sunday. A viewer video shows what appears to be a black SUV burning...
vermontbiz.com
The Walter Cerf Community Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation announces $290,480 in grants to support youth and families, elderly Vermonters, and the arts
Vermont Business Magazine The Walter Cerf Community Fund, a component fund of the Vermont Community Foundation, has announced $290,480 in grants to 40 nonprofits in its 2022 competitive grant round, including 14 multiyear awards to be distributed over the next three years. In addition, the fund is pleased to support two applicants with large, single-year grant awards: The Essex Community Historical Society received $10,000 to support the Fort Ethan Allen Water Tower restoration project, and the Middlebury Studio School received $15,000 to support educational programming. Additional grants include a combination of awards supporting youth and families, seniors, historic preservation, arts, and community enrichment.
Motorcyclist thrown under guardrail after Benson crash
A Burlington, Vermont man was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after being thrown off his motorcycle on VT Route 22A in Benson.
WCAX
Moose struck twice on Interstate 91
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A moose was hit not once but twice on Interstate 91 south in St. Johnsbury. Police say it happened Monday around 3 p.m. near Exit 22. A tractor-trailer was traveling south when a moose apparently went into the road and was hit by the truck. The truck driver then came to a stop a short way down the road.
WCAX
Multiple fires in the Burlington area
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two accidental fires happened in the Burlington area since Friday. The first occurred around 8:00 p.m. Friday Burlington Fire responded to a house fire at 165 Elmwood Ave. There they found a pile of books and a blanket on fire on the sidewalk in front of...
WCAX
Dispensaries across the Green Mountain State are gearing up for a change in the retail market
DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - “It’s going to be a safer environment. It’s going to be a go to spot and so it’s you’re not going to have to meet your friend outside near the train station or you know what I mean?” said Brian Fisher a co-Owner, The High Country “it’s almost gonna be like buying alcohol that come in and you’re gonna know what you want.”
Barton Chronicle
Report on vehicle crash that closed VT Rte. 100 in Lowell
On Tuesday, September 26, the Vermont State Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries near 1242 VT Route 100 in the Town of Lowell. Lowell Fire Department, Troy Fire Department, and Missisquoi EMS responded to the scene to assist. Further investigation revealed Peter Forcier was traveling north on VT Route 100 when Silas Roberts failed to maintain his lane while traveling south on VT Route 100 and crossed the center line into the northbound lane of travel causing the collision. Silas was transported to North Country Hospital with minor non-life-threatening injuries. Passenger of vehicle #2, Eva Forcier, sustained serious bodily injury and was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and is in stable condition. After investigation, it was determined Silas’ traffic violation caused the crash. This incident remains under investigation.
Comments / 0