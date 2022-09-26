ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, VT

WCAX

Motorists may see rolling roadblocks on I-89 Tuesday

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Motorists on Interstate 89 in the Waterbury-Bolton area on Tuesday will see some delays, but VTrans says they won’t last long. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be rolling roadblocks on I-89 north and south between exits 10 and 11. The roadblocks will allow Green...
miltonindependent.com

Milton to limit number of SSTA rides as demand increases

More people are using Milton’s local transportation service than ever before, Town Manager Don Turner said. Milton’s first bill of the year for contracted Special Services Transportation Agency (SSTA) rides was more than expected, and the town, worried about going over budget, is cutting back the number of rides users can take.
MILTON, VT
Outsider.com

Fourth Coyote Put Down in Vermont Town After String of Unprovoked Attacks on Humans

The City of Burlington put down a fourth coyote after believing it to be involved in various attacks on people when there was no provocation. In a September 23 tweet, the city claimed that the animal in question was ” stalking and chasing people.” Authorities explained why they euthanized the animal.“It has been eliminated because it was aggressive, not afraid of humans or showing normal coyote behavior,” they tweeted.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries

When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
RUTLAND, VT
mountaintimes.info

Two Windsor County companies launch new cannabis instrument

A new Vermont-based company has developed the first direct-light, smokeless instrument bringing a new way to use cannabis to the rapidly growing market. The MagicStone brand is the result of a combined effort of two iconic Vermont companies: The Imagination Company in Bethel and Vermont Soapstone in Perkinsville. Developed and patented by Jim Giberti, the new MagicStone Odyssey is handcrafted and precision tooled from a single block of soapstone and delivers the benefits of a vaporizer with the simplicity of use of a traditional pipe — no batteries, no pre-heating, and virtually no maintenance.
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Burlington riverfront property permanently conserved

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of public green space in Burlington but starting Tuesday there’s a new option for people to enjoy. What used to be a boater’s paradise has now turned into an oasis for nature lovers. “You can fish, bird, walk, picnic, paddle,...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Front Porch Forum names first chief revenue officer

Front Porch Forum(link is external), a leader in helping Vermont neighbors connect and build community via online local forums, has named Jason Wiseberg as chief revenue officer and executive vice president. Wiseberg has more than 28 years of B2B and B2C sales and marketing experience. He has served as vice...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

NBC5 In Depth: Discussing the future of Jay Peak Resort

JAY, Vt. — With the EB-5 fraud scandal finally behind them, hundreds of Jay Peak Resort employees are gearing up for the winter season as a new management team takes over. This week on NBC5 In Depth, Stewart Ledbetter discusses the future of Jay Peak with Steve Wright, the president and CEO of the popular ski resort, to learn what guests can expect as they prepare to hit the slopes this year.
JAY, VT
mynbc5.com

Moose causes two accidents on I-91 in St. Johnsbury

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A moose caused two accidents in St. Johnsbury on Monday morning after it wandered into the roadway and was hit by a tractor-trailer. Vermont State Police responded to a report of an accident at 3:02 a.m. on I-91 South near Exit 22 after a tractor-trailer driver hit a moose that had crossed in front of his vehicle.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
vermontbiz.com

The Walter Cerf Community Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation announces $290,480 in grants to support youth and families, elderly Vermonters, and the arts

Vermont Business Magazine The Walter Cerf Community Fund, a component fund of the Vermont Community Foundation, has announced $290,480 in grants to 40 nonprofits in its 2022 competitive grant round, including 14 multiyear awards to be distributed over the next three years. In addition, the fund is pleased to support two applicants with large, single-year grant awards: The Essex Community Historical Society received $10,000 to support the Fort Ethan Allen Water Tower restoration project, and the Middlebury Studio School received $15,000 to support educational programming. Additional grants include a combination of awards supporting youth and families, seniors, historic preservation, arts, and community enrichment.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Moose struck twice on Interstate 91

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A moose was hit not once but twice on Interstate 91 south in St. Johnsbury. Police say it happened Monday around 3 p.m. near Exit 22. A tractor-trailer was traveling south when a moose apparently went into the road and was hit by the truck. The truck driver then came to a stop a short way down the road.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Multiple fires in the Burlington area

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two accidental fires happened in the Burlington area since Friday. The first occurred around 8:00 p.m. Friday Burlington Fire responded to a house fire at 165 Elmwood Ave. There they found a pile of books and a blanket on fire on the sidewalk in front of...
BURLINGTON, VT
Barton Chronicle

Report on vehicle crash that closed VT Rte. 100 in Lowell

On Tuesday, September 26, the Vermont State Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries near 1242 VT Route 100 in the Town of Lowell. Lowell Fire Department, Troy Fire Department, and Missisquoi EMS responded to the scene to assist. Further investigation revealed Peter Forcier was traveling north on VT Route 100 when Silas Roberts failed to maintain his lane while traveling south on VT Route 100 and crossed the center line into the northbound lane of travel causing the collision. Silas was transported to North Country Hospital with minor non-life-threatening injuries. Passenger of vehicle #2, Eva Forcier, sustained serious bodily injury and was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and is in stable condition. After investigation, it was determined Silas’ traffic violation caused the crash. This incident remains under investigation.
LOWELL, VT

