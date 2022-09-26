Read full article on original website
toofab.com
Margot Robbie & Brad Pitt Are Wild, Gorgeous, and Out of Control in UNCENSORED Babylon Trailer
Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle, takes on 1920s Los Angeles with humor, music, and hedonism. The gorgeously shot trailer stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva in what promises to be one helluva ride. Babylon roars into theaters January 6. (The trailer is age restricted so you'll have to click on the video and watch directly on YouTube.)
Here’s The Real Reason Why Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone Reportedly Broke Up
If you believe the internet memes, you may believe that Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone ended their four-year relationship after she turned 25 years old and therefore became “too old” for the 47-year-old Oscar-winning actor. However, if we are to believe the latest reports, the two broke up for a totally different reason – and the Wolf of Wall Street actor wasn’t actually the one who initiated the split!
Zendaya Thirsting Over Leonardo DiCaprio Resurfaces Following Emmys Joke About Her Being Too Old to Date Him Now
A joke about Leonardo DiCaprio directed at Zendaya during the 2022 Emmy Awards became one of the most discussed moments of the night Monday (Sept. 12). It began innocently enough when host Kenan Thompson shouted her out, saying, "Zendaya's here from Euphoria, hello Zendaya!" "Zendaya just turned 26 last week,"...
EW.com
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
Dave Bautista Disrupts a Family Vacation With Apocalyptic News in the Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’
Something apocalyptic is coming in the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. In the first, nearly three-minute look at the upcoming Universal Pictures movie directed by the Old and Servant helmer, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play two fathers who take their daughter (Kristen Cui) on a trip to a cabin in the woods. More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Hurt, Star of 'Body Heat,' 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' and 'Broadcast News,' Dies at 71Appeals Court Revives Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Servant'Berlin: 'Alcarras' Wins Golden Bear for Best Film But as the family gets settled, their relaxing forest...
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Dozens Of Don’t Worry Darling Crew Members Share Statement After Reports Of On Set ‘Screaming Match’ Between Florence Pugh And Olivia Wilde Rolled Around
Numerous Don't Worry Darling crew members signed off on a statement that addresses the latest alleged controversy.
Tom Cruise Reportedly Used the Church of Scientology to Meet Nicole Kidman While Married to Mimi Rogers
It’s no secret that Tom Cruise is a member of the Church of Scientology, but a new book is claiming that they are more involved with his personal life than fans probably ever imagined. A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology, by former church executive Mike Rinder, says that they had a hand in ending Cruise’s marriage to Mimi Rogers because he had a keen interest in Nicole Kidman. Cruise became smitten with the Australian actress while filming Days of Thunder in 1989, so church leader David Miscavige and his colleague Greg Wilhere came...
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Keep Their Distance During 4-Minute Venice Standing Ovation for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
On Monday night, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde both attended the world premiere of the drama “Don’t Worry Daring” at the Venice Film Festival, but they kept their distance — almost as if they weren’t even in the same film together. Pugh had skipped the press conference for the film earlier in the day. When the audience at Venice erupted into a 4-minute standing ovation for the film, a teary-eyed Pugh — who was sitting several seats away from Wilde — turned away completely from her director, as she instead faced (and danced with) her co-star Nick Kroll. The film seemed to...
Ok Magazine
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
Olivia Wilde Nearly Trips Over Her Valentino Gown at Don't Worry Darling Screening in Spain
Following rumored behind-the-scenes drama on her new film Don't Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde recovered from a potential wipeout to serve '70s glamour at the San Sebastian International Film Festival Olivia Wilde recovered flawlessly from a potential spill in couture. The Don't Worry Darling director, 38, nearly tripped over her stunning Valentino green sequined gown on Friday at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre for the Spain premiere of her highly-anticipated film during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival. She exuded '70s statuesque glamour in the sparkling floor-length backless number...
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ Frequent Disappearances Caused a ‘Screaming Match’ With Florence Pugh on Don’t Worry Darling Set: Report
Don’t Worry Darling? Too late, we’re worried. Capping off the drama surrounding the September theatrical release of Don’t Worry Darling, a new report states that Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh got into in a “screaming match” while on set. The reason? Wilde’s frequent disappearances with co-star Harry Styles.
digitalspy.com
Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel
As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
LaBeouf, Lohan and 16 Other Celebrities Who Lost It All
We're obsessed with celebrity gossip -- watching stars react to internet trolls, scrolling through "most hated celebrities" lists, wondering to ourselves, "Why do people hate Nickelback?" But our...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ official title, new cast members, and more for the Netflix movie
The Beverly Hills Cop franchise is one of the most iconic movie franchises in history. And, ever since Beverly Hills Cop III landed in 1994, fans have been eager for a sequel movie. And now it has been announced that the long-anticipated 4th Beverly Hills Cop movie will be made...
Leslie Grace Shares Behind-the-Scenes ‘Batgirl’ Footage with Brendan Fraser as Firefly
Leslie Grace isn’t letting “Batgirl” down without a fight. Almost two months after Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed the DC film would be indefinitely shelved, lead star Leslie Grace shared a TikTok video of behind-the-scenes footage from filming. Grace plays Barbara Gordon in the film, which was expected to premiere on streamer HBO Max in early 2023. Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, and J.K. Simmons rounded out the cast. Grace shared scenes of herself in the makeup chair, practicing fight choreography, and co-star Fraser doing push-ups as character Firefly. The video is set to Grace’s original song titled “Batgirls Get Lonely Too.” “Wrote this song...
15 Years Later, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley And More From The Cast Of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
No one could have predicted that a movie based on a theme park attraction could attract multiple theme parks-worth of movie-goers into theaters around the world and spawn a massively successful, long-running franchise. However, that accurately describes the success of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movies -- starring Academy Award nominee Johnny Depp as Capt. Jack Sparrow, Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom as William Turner, and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.
Watch Jennifer Lopez Do Pull-Ups in the Snow in Gritty Assassin Movie Trailer
Get ready to see a whole new side of Jennifer Lopez in the trailer for her new Netflix film, The Mother. On September 24, Netflix dropped the first look at the action thriller during its global Tudum event. In The Mother, Lopez channels her inner Liam Neeson as an assassin hell-bent on rescuing her daughter from nefarious forces. You can tell she has her own very particular set of skills because she does pull-ups in the snow while wearing a sports bra and a beanie!
