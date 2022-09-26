John R. Kraemer, age 79 of the Cloverleaf Lakes in the Town of Belle Plaine, Shawano County passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday morning September 24, 2022. John was born on October 1, 1942 in Chicago, IL as the son of the late John Kraemer and Ruth (Goetz) Kraemer-Bell. He graduated from Maine Township High School in Des Plaines, IL where he met the love of his life; Linda Johnson. The couple were wed on July 20, 1963 in Park Ridge, IL where John began working for the U.S. Postal Service prior to learning the carpet installation trade from Manus Torkom Carpet. In 1985 the couple moved to their current residence at the Cloverleaf Lakes and started their own carpet cleaning and installation company called Kraemer Karpet Kare. Working side by side with their daughter the couple retired in the early 2000s. They were current members of Zion Lutheran Church in Embarrass for many years. John enjoyed collecting various things and was a social bug in his younger years. After surviving a heart attack shortly after retirement, John became more of a homebody and enjoyed the peace and serenity that Pine Lake had to offer. He was a wonderful husband and father who had strong faith in his Lord as his Savior.

SHAWANO COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO