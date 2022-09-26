Read full article on original website
waupacanow.com
Wickham, Kelly Ann
Kelly Ann Wickham, age 50, transitions from her physical body on September 21, 2022. She was born February 12, 1972 in Spokane, Washington to Al and Peg Wickham. She graduated from Waupaca High School in 1991. After graduation she became a CNA and loved helping and working with people. She worked at Bethany Home and Friendship Manor in Waupaca, and St. Josephs in New London. Her greatest blessings were her two daughters and three grandchildren. She loved spending time with family and friends. One of her favorite passions was baking and especially making chocolate chip banana bread. Kelly loved hunting, fishing, hiking and camping with her father. Her whole world changed in 2011 when she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.
waupacanow.com
Adams, Betty
Betty Bea Adams, age 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Park Vista – The Legacy in Waupaca, WI, where she lived the last three years. Betty was born at home along with her identical twin Beatrice on June 26, 1941 to Mel and Hilda (Peters) Berto in Amherst, WI. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where she was active in their youth group. Betty graduated from Amherst High School.
waupacanow.com
Smith, Kenneth
Kenneth W. Smith, age 92, formerly of LaValle and Ogdensburg, WI, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Ken was born to William and Gertrude (Keskimaki) Smith on March 24, 1930 in Clark County and graduated from Owen High School. He served in Korea, north of the 38th parallel at times, as part of the U.S. Army Signal Corp., where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. When he returned to the United States, he married his high school sweetheart Betty S. Gautsche at the First Congregational Church in New London, Wisconsin. They were married for 59 years.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Wisconsin is pulling for him’: Little Doug to receive new heart pump
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – About one week ago, Local 5’s Barrett Tryon found out Little Doug was back in the hospital after his heart pump became infected. Firefighters from Green Bay went down to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee to surprise Little Doug and comfort him. A...
waupacanow.com
New director driven by compassion
Heather Du Vall began her lifelong mission of service to others at a young age. She now leads the Mission of Hope House in New London as its new executive director. Du Vall earned her master’s of nonprofit management from Hamline University in 2017. She earned her undergraduate degree in psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2014.
waupacanow.com
Calling 911
• Sept. 20 – A Waupaca caller on Sunnyview Road reported a man was in jail and no one was feeding his three dogs. • Sept. 20 – A Clintonville caller on Flora Way reported her ex-husband yelled at her and called her names. • Sept. 20 –...
waupacanow.com
Kraemer, John
John R. Kraemer, age 79 of the Cloverleaf Lakes in the Town of Belle Plaine, Shawano County passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday morning September 24, 2022. John was born on October 1, 1942 in Chicago, IL as the son of the late John Kraemer and Ruth (Goetz) Kraemer-Bell. He graduated from Maine Township High School in Des Plaines, IL where he met the love of his life; Linda Johnson. The couple were wed on July 20, 1963 in Park Ridge, IL where John began working for the U.S. Postal Service prior to learning the carpet installation trade from Manus Torkom Carpet. In 1985 the couple moved to their current residence at the Cloverleaf Lakes and started their own carpet cleaning and installation company called Kraemer Karpet Kare. Working side by side with their daughter the couple retired in the early 2000s. They were current members of Zion Lutheran Church in Embarrass for many years. John enjoyed collecting various things and was a social bug in his younger years. After surviving a heart attack shortly after retirement, John became more of a homebody and enjoyed the peace and serenity that Pine Lake had to offer. He was a wonderful husband and father who had strong faith in his Lord as his Savior.
waupacanow.com
Enhancing arts in Waupaca
Mike Kohler, owner of the Danes Hall of Waupaca, briefed the city council on behalf of the Waupaca Area Arts and Culture Network at their Sept. 20 meeting. Next to him was a Skagen painting from Denmark that featured a ship cutting though ocean waves. The painting was more than 150 years old and the ship was those that brought over Danish immigrants, some of whom settled in Waupaca.
wearegreenbay.com
Parents organize protest in front of Appleton hospital to raise awareness of Grace Schara’s death
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – October 13, 2021, will be a day that the Schara family will never forget. It was the day Grace, a 19-year-old with down syndrome died from acute respiratory failure and pneumonia due to COVID-19. Grace died under the care of doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Appleton and her father Scott believes her death was easily preventable.
waupacanow.com
Carley, Rick E.
Rick E. Carley, age 66 of the Town of Dupont, Waupaca County, WI passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
waupacanow.com
Bricks teeter on old building
The old building at 118 E. Main St. has yellow caution tape around the sidewalk area. The handsome yet decrepit stonework of the building is on the verge of crumbling. Bricks stick out as if ready to drop. Cracks are in the masonry. Nobody knows who owns the building. All...
NBC26
Neenah trail expansion sits on potential archaeological site
NEENAH (NBC 26) — There is good news for Riverside Park fans. The Lakeshore Avenue Trail extension is back on track. “So, what we’re doing here today is an extension of the Lakeshore Avenue Trail… taking it from the east side of the park around to the west side of the park along the shoreline so folks can continue their walks, their bikes, their jogs, however they choose to use the shoreline and take in the views of the water,” said Michael Kading, Neenah parks & recreation director.
WBAY Green Bay
Man wanted for Clintonville carjacking no longer believed to be in woods
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Northwestern Wisconsin say they’ve received no reports since Friday about a man suspected in a carjacking in Clintonville. Seth Genereau, 23, was captured on a trail camera Friday, Sept. 23, in the Washburn area in Bayfield County. He had escaped into some...
wearegreenbay.com
Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
waupacanow.com
Anderson, Marcella Jean
Marcella Jean (Thulien) Anderson passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Theda Care Waupaca hospital with family at her bedside. She has been blessed to enjoy a life of 92 years and will be dearly missed. She was born on April 14, 1930, in Iola to the late Alfred Thulien and Minnie (Christenson) Thulien. She graduated from Iola High School in 1948. She married LaVerne Anderson on December 28, 1950, at Scandinavia Parsonage. He preceded her in death on March 22, 2014, after 63 years of marriage. She did house cleaning and worked at Whispering Pines and for Gemini Company.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay indoor skatepark finds a new home in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been months since the Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) lost its indoor skate park. In late March, the non-profit was given 60 days to move out of its building on S. Ashland Ave. in Green Bay. Now the search for a new home...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man arrested for abusing his kids, 11-year-old is ‘trained’ to call 9-1-1
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing close to 20 years in prison after incidents where he allegedly physically harmed his children. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 29-year-old Jacob Baugniet-Gamez is facing seven charges after allegedly physically abusing two of his children. On September 21, around 6:20 p.m. police were sent to a Dollar General for a welfare check.
news8000.com
Wisconsin man wanted in connection with multi-county theft string
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is wanted in connection to multiple alleged thefts that police said occurred across multiple counties. Seth Genereau, 23, was identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last Tuesday. Officers in Outagamie County tried to question Generau, but he allegedly ran away. He then allegedly stole multiple items and a vehicle from Hortonville. Police said he later approached a person in Clintonville and allegedly stole a minivan by force.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Hats off’: Iconic Arby’s sign in Green Bay comes down
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists driving down West Mason Street in Green Bay may have to do a double take as Arby’s iconic cowboy hat sign is no longer standing. On September 26, construction workers were seen taking apart the cowboy hat sign at the Arby’s location on West Mason. Arby’s built a new location across the street.
onfocus.news
Wood County K9 Wins at State Conference
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Last week, Wood County Sheriff’s Department K-9 teams took part in their yearly working conference which was held in the Madison area. More than 150 K-9 teams attended this year’s conference. Within the conference is a patrol and narcotic challenge which challenge the teams in locating subjects and narcotics with several distractions present inside a building.
