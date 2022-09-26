ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Pro Bowl-NFC at AFC

By Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
 2 days ago

Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) pressures NFC quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings (8) during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Spun

Look: NFL World Excited By The Peyton Manning News

NFL fans are getting more of Peyton Manning. The legendary NFL quarterback, who's stayed involved with the sport since retiring from the Denver Broncos, will be part of the revamped Pro Bowl moving forward. Manning and his production company, Omaha Productions, are working with the NFL on the new Pro...
Jets QB Zach Wilson practices, will start Week 4 barring setback

Zach Wilson practiced with the New York Jets on Wednesday and will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, barring a setback. Wilson, 23, was sidelined for the first three games of the season as he recovered from arthroscopic surgery performed on Aug. 16. He sustained a meniscus tear and a bone bruise on a non-contact injury in the Aug. 12 preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The No. 2 pick...
NBC Sports

Vikings vs. Saints NFL Week 4 start time, how to watch live from London

NFL teams are breaking out their passports for the first time in 2022. The league’s first international matchup comes in Week 4 with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints facing off in London. The contest will mark the first of five NFL games played outside the U.S. this season and the first of three in London.
The Greeneville Sun

Playoff buy-in builds at books for Dolphins, Packers

Public plays on the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins making the playoffs are on the rise. The Packers (2-1) outlasted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 and the Dolphins held off the Buffalo Bills to improve to 3-0. Those two-point wins provided a push for some bettors to jump on the "to make playoffs" futures at BetMGM. Since those games went final, Green Bay moved from -275 to...
FOX Sports

Aaron Donald makes history, Jimmy G staggers: NFC West Stock Watch

Aaron Donald is a transcendent talent headed for a gold jacket when his playing career is over. Donald reached another milestone in the Rams' win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, reaching 100 career sacks faster than any other defensive tackle in NFL history (130 career games). Donald took down quarterback Kyler Murray in impressive fashion, clipping his feet as he tried to escape.
The Greeneville Sun

Buccaneers watching Ian, balance focus with perspective

Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are attempting to focus on football while maintaining perspective as the relocated team watches from Miami as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in western Florida. "Our thoughts and hearts go out to everyone still in Tampa," Bowles said at his media availability from Miami via Zoom video conference on Wednesday. "It's bigger than the football team, No. 1. What we do is really small entertainment for people that go through a lot of rough things and hopefully we can...
Syndication: The Record

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Wilson will not play due to a knee injury. Nfl Jets Vs Cincinnati Bengals Bengals At Jets
ESPN Sioux Falls

Minnesota Vikings Fans Among The Moodiest In The NFL

Is this news or is this something Minnesota Vikings fans have always known?. Y’all are a moody bunch of cusses. The Action Network did the dirty work, scraping “Twitter and Reddit posts over the course of the 2021-22 NFL season to collect data.” And what did they find? Fans of the Minnesota Vikings aren’t THE moodiest in the NFL, not once did they rank in the Top 5. But they did rank in the Top 6/7.
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

