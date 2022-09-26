NFL: Pro Bowl-NFC at AFC

Related
Look: NFL World Excited By The Peyton Manning News
NFL fans are getting more of Peyton Manning. The legendary NFL quarterback, who's stayed involved with the sport since retiring from the Denver Broncos, will be part of the revamped Pro Bowl moving forward. Manning and his production company, Omaha Productions, are working with the NFL on the new Pro...
Jets QB Zach Wilson practices, will start Week 4 barring setback
Zach Wilson practiced with the New York Jets on Wednesday and will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, barring a setback. Wilson, 23, was sidelined for the first three games of the season as he recovered from arthroscopic surgery performed on Aug. 16. He sustained a meniscus tear and a bone bruise on a non-contact injury in the Aug. 12 preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The No. 2 pick...
Highlights from Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons in Week 3
The Seattle Seahawks are now 1-2 on the year after falling 27-23 to the Atlanta Falcons at Lumen Field in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Below are some of the top highlights from the game.
Vikings vs. Saints NFL Week 4 start time, how to watch live from London
NFL teams are breaking out their passports for the first time in 2022. The league’s first international matchup comes in Week 4 with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints facing off in London. The contest will mark the first of five NFL games played outside the U.S. this season and the first of three in London.
Playoff buy-in builds at books for Dolphins, Packers
Public plays on the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins making the playoffs are on the rise. The Packers (2-1) outlasted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 and the Dolphins held off the Buffalo Bills to improve to 3-0. Those two-point wins provided a push for some bettors to jump on the "to make playoffs" futures at BetMGM. Since those games went final, Green Bay moved from -275 to...
Aaron Donald makes history, Jimmy G staggers: NFC West Stock Watch
Aaron Donald is a transcendent talent headed for a gold jacket when his playing career is over. Donald reached another milestone in the Rams' win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, reaching 100 career sacks faster than any other defensive tackle in NFL history (130 career games). Donald took down quarterback Kyler Murray in impressive fashion, clipping his feet as he tried to escape.
NFL replacing Pro Bowl with skills competition, flag football game in 2023
The National Football League is officially eliminating the Pro Bowl, replacing the exhibition contest with a skills competition and flag
Buccaneers watching Ian, balance focus with perspective
Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are attempting to focus on football while maintaining perspective as the relocated team watches from Miami as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in western Florida. "Our thoughts and hearts go out to everyone still in Tampa," Bowles said at his media availability from Miami via Zoom video conference on Wednesday. "It's bigger than the football team, No. 1. What we do is really small entertainment for people that go through a lot of rough things and hopefully we can...
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Wilson will not play due to a knee injury. Nfl Jets Vs Cincinnati Bengals Bengals At Jets
Josh Allen champions Lamar Jackson, says star QB should be NFL’s highest-paid
The Buffalo Bills are preparing to take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens as the NFL schedule turns to
NFL Week 4 announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Week 4 NFL schedule
There are 16 games on the NFL Week 4 schedule, starting with the Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Thursday Night Football and ending with a Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Check out the announcers, channels and times for every Week 4 NFL game. ...
Minnesota Vikings Fans Among The Moodiest In The NFL
Is this news or is this something Minnesota Vikings fans have always known?. Y’all are a moody bunch of cusses. The Action Network did the dirty work, scraping “Twitter and Reddit posts over the course of the 2021-22 NFL season to collect data.” And what did they find? Fans of the Minnesota Vikings aren’t THE moodiest in the NFL, not once did they rank in the Top 5. But they did rank in the Top 6/7.
