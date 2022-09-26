Read full article on original website
Ernie Hudson Says Quantum Leap's Magic 'Would Love to Get' Scott Bakula's Sam Beckett Back Home
In the original Quantum Leap series, which ran from 1989 to 1993 on NBC, Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Christopher Kirby) was just a soldier in the Vietnam War when Samuel Beckett (Scott Bakula) leaped into him in the Season 3 episode “The Leap Home, Part 2 (Vietnam).” Decades later, NBC’s upcoming revival — premiering Monday, Sept. 19 at 10/9c — now finds Magic (played by Ernie Hudson) heading up the rebooted Quantum Leap project with the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine, and the man who created it. “[Magic] spent pretty much all of his adult life in the military...
Sarah Paulson Cast as Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin in HBO Max's The Way Down
Sarah Paulson is starring in a true story again. After her award-winning turns in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story as Marcia Clark and Impeachment: American Crime Story as Linda Tripp, Paulson will star as Gwen Shamblin in HBO Max's scripted adaptation of its own docuseries The Way Down.
'White Lotus,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Succession' win top Emmys
"The White Lotus," "Ted Lasso" and "Succession" were the big winners at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony Monday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
'Bros' Interviews With Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane And More
Watch Billy Eichner, Like Macfarlane and the cast of "Bros" talk about their new romantic comedy.
William Reynolds dead at 90 with Gunsmoke actor’s cause of death revealed to be pneumonia complications
GUNSMOKE actor William Reynolds has died at 90 from non-Covid pneumonia complications, his son revealed. Reynolds, who shot to fame as Special Agent Tom Colby in the 1960s series The FBI, died on August 24, his son Eric confirmed to Deadline. Reynolds got his start in Hollywood in 1952 after...
'Last Man Standing' Star Tim Allen Gushes Over Working With Daughter Elizabeth on 'The Santa Clauses'
The Santa Clauses is more than just an on-screen family affair. The new Disney+ series is a continuation of Tim Allen's The Santa Clause franchise and will feature his daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, as his on-screen daughter. During the D23 Expo in Anaheim last weekend, Allen gushed about working with Elizabeth, who is making her acting debut in the show.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins, 13, Are Nearly As Tall As Her As They Join Her For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere
Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, brought almost her entire family to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere event on Tuesday, September 27, including her 13-year-old twins. The actress posed for photos with husband Matthew Broderick, 60, and their daughters Tabitha and Marion on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Sarah’s twins were nearly as tall as her in the adorable family photos.
Sarah Jessica Parker's Girls 'Excited' to Meet Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy on 'Hocus Pocus 2' Set
Parker’s girls visited the Rhode Island set of Hocus Pocus 2, which is streaming on Disney+ Sept. 30 Count Sarah Jessica Parker's 13-year-old twins, Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge, among the millions who adore the 1993 Halloween classic Hocus Pocus. "They started watching this movie, I'm going to say about three years ago," Parker, 57, says in this week's issue of PEOPLE. So when the Sex and the City alum reunited with original costars Bette Midler, 76, and Kathy Najimy, 65, last year to film the sequel,...
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Shares Throwback Picture With Michael Landon from Pilot Episode
While many photos from Little House on the Prairie usually are shared by Melissa Gilbert, we get one today from another star. Karen Grassle famously played Caroline Ingalls opposite Michael Landon playing Charles Ingalls. This photo that Grassle is sharing with us happens to be from the show’s pilot. The actress talks about it some more and gives a little insight. The show remains a staple of classic TV, many years since its original run on NBC. People still have a fondness for Little House on the Prairie. They filled up the comments section with a lot of platitudes and good wishes for Grassle.
Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?
Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
Marva Hicks, Actress in Broadway’s ‘Lion King’ and ‘Motown,’ Dies at 66
The performer was known for recurring roles on 'Star Trek: Voyager' and 'Sister, Sister,' in addition to a singing career. Marva Hicks, a singer and actress known for Broadway roles in The Lion King and Motown: The Musical and for television credits that included Star Trek: Voyager, has died. She was 66.
Kathy Najimy Breaks Silence on Being ‘Separate Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall
“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”
Death in Paradise's Ben Miller joins new Christmas movie
Death in Paradise star Ben Miller has joined the cast for This Christmas, a festive film which is being released by Sky Cinema. Miller, who played DI Richard Poole on the BBC crime drama, will join Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter), Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) and Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner) in the film, which is being directed by Chris Foggin (Fisherman’s Friends).
‘Looking’ Actor Daniel Franzese on Why He’s “Conflicted” Over Brendan Fraser’s Casting in ‘The Whale’
Daniel Franzese says Brendan Fraser is a “lovely” actor but doesn’t understand why the upcoming film The Whale didn’t choose to cast a gay actor with a larger body in Fraser’s leading role. While speaking to People, the Mean Girls and Looking star said he felt conflicted about Fraser’s casting in the Darren Aronofsky A24 film, which is based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 play of the same name and follows a gay man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Franzese expressed that he likes and is happy for The Mummy and Killers of the Flower Moon star, whose...
FX’s ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’ Sets Hulu Premiere Date
FX’s limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble will premiere with two episodes on November 17 exclusively via Hulu. A new episode will be released each subsequent Thursday. The 8-episode series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming Based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling novel, Fleishman Is In Trouble centers on recently separated fortysomething Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth,...
A Look Back at "Frasier": TV's Most Sophisticated Sitcom
Frasier, the multi-Emmy-winning television situation comedy originally aired on NBC from September 16, 1993, to May 13, 2004, and remains beloved in syndication and on DVD/Blu-ray by viewers of all ages. With a stellar cast led by Kelsey Grammer as the neurotic, love-starved, Seattle-radio-show-host/psychologist Dr. Frasier Crane, a character he introduced on Cheers, another famed NBC sitcom, Frasier stands out from the pack. With its combination of superior performances, writing, directing, set design, and wardrobe, the show is frequently hailed as one of the most refined and funniest situation comedies in television history.
Billy Eichner on How His Late Parents' Support Made Groundbreaking Gay Rom-Com Bros Possible
“The way they encouraged me and just believed in me, that gave me a confidence to feel like I could go after my dreams,” says the star and cowriter of Bros, in theaters Sept. 30 As a kid growing up in Queens, New York, comedian and actor Billy Eichner had a love of pop culture that was only fostered by his supportive parents, Debbie, who worked for a phone company, and Jay, a tax auditor. They took him to see Barbra Streisand, Tina Turner and Madonna in concert. They brought him to...
Legend Loretta Devine shows off singing voice in Disney’s ‘Eureka’
Emmy Award-winning actress Loretta Devine unfurls her beautiful singing voice while starring in the new Disney animated show, “Eureka,” which also stars legendary drummer Sheila E., bestselling author Misty Copeland and Wendell Pierce. The show centers on a precocious girl who uses her brilliant inventions to advance her civilization.
Billy Eichner’s ‘Bros’ Will Not Premiere in Middle East Due to Gay Bans
Billy Eichner’s “Bros” is bowing out of the Middle East. Universal Pictures confirmed the first R-rated gay rom-com ever made by a major studio will not debut in Middle East markets “due to cultural and commercial reasons,” per a source. The film premieres in the U.S. September 30 and will be rolled out in most international markets throughout October and November. “Bros” is expected to not screen in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Kuwait, especially after those respective nations have previously banned films with queer themes, much like “Lightyear” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” earlier this year. “Bros”...
Sandra Oh, Judith Light, Mary-Louise Parker and More Star in Emotional Trailer for 'The Same Storm'
The Same Storm debuted at the Telluride Film Festival last year and is in select theaters Oct. 14 A jam-packed cast pulled off an emotional new movie from home. PEOPLE is exclusively debuting the first trailer for The Same Storm, which was filmed entirely using iPhones and laptops during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The starry cast includes Sandra Oh, Noma Dumezweni, Mary-Louise Parker, Judith Light, Ron Livingston, Rosemarie DeWitt, Elaine May, John Gallagher Jr., Alison Pill, Rhenzy Feliz, Brittany Bradford, Raul Castillo, Raza Jaffrey, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Camila Perez, David...
