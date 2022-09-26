The challenges arising from the collaboration between epidemiological modelers and visualization researchers

Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Predicting and preventing COVID-19 outbreaks in indoor environments: an agent-based modeling study
How to mitigate the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19 in indoor environments remains an important research question. In this study, we propose an agent-based modeling framework to evaluate facility usage policies that aim to lower the probability ofÂ outbreaks. The proposed framework is individual-based, spatially-resolved with time resolution of up to 1Â s, and takes into detailed account specific floor layouts, occupant schedules and movement. It enables decision makers to compute realistic contact networks and generate risk profiles of their facilities without relying on wearable devices, smartphone tagging or surveillance cameras. Our demonstrative modeling results indicate that not all facility occupants present the same risk of starting an outbreak, where the driver of outbreaks varies with facility layouts as well as individual occupant schedules. Therefore, generic mitigation strategies applied across all facilities should be considered inferior to tailored policies that take into account individual characteristics of the facilities of interest. The proposed modeling framework, implemented in Python and now available to the public in an open-source platform, enables such strategy evaluation.
MedicalXpress
Research reveals COVID vaccination can affect menstrual cycle, but changes are typically small and temporary
A new international study finds some people may experience a slight, temporary change in the length of their monthly menstrual cycle following COVID-19 vaccination. The study, led by Oregon Health & Science University clinician-scientist Alison Edelman, M.D., M.P.H., and published today in the journal BMJ Medicine, builds on prior work from the same research team that first identified an association between COVID-19 vaccines and menstrual cycle changes.
MedicalXpress
Being lonely and unhappy accelerates aging more than smoking, study finds
Molecular damage accumulates and contributes to the development of aging-related frailty and serious diseases. In some people these molecular processes are more intense than in others, a condition commonly referred to as accelerated aging. Fortunately, the increased pace of aging may be detected before its disastrous consequences manifest by using...
MedicalXpress
Greater predicted life expectancy confirms importance of HIV/AIDS treatment
Since the introduction of the first antiretroviral therapy (ART) drug for HIV/AIDS treatment 35 years ago, life expectancy in Sub-Saharan Africa has steadily increased. ART medications are specifically designed to help an individual's immune system fight HIV and in turn suppress HIV replication. However, there is a limited understanding of the combined effects of HIV and ART on disability and healthy longevity for individuals with the disease.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Breaks in 'junk' DNA give scientists new insight into neurological disorders
Junk DNA could unlock new treatments for neurological disorders as scientists discover its breaks and repairs affect our protection against neurological disease. The research from the University of Sheffield's Neuroscience Institute and Healthy Lifespan Institute gives important new insights into so-called junk DNA and how it impacts on neurological disorders such as Motor Neuron Disease (MND) and Alzheimer's.
hackernoon.com
How is Artificial Intelligence Transforming Life Sciences? 4 Main Ways
Artificial intelligence is the science of developing computer programs and technologies like deep learning, natural language processing, and machine learning algorithms to perform complex tasks without direct human input. The market of artificial intelligence in life sciences was valued at $1,255.3 million in 2020 and is projected to be worth $3943.96 million by 2025. In this article, we’ll discuss 4 ways artificial intelligence is transforming life sciences. These include automating clinical trials, robotic surgery, and advancing patient diagnoses.
MedicalXpress
Rapid delivery: Injected protein flips a switch in the brain, disappears
Many diseases have at their origin a protein that does not function properly. Now, a multidisciplinary research team with Texas A&M AgriLife and Texas A&M University has found a way to deliver a protein quickly, effectively and briefly to the brain, with therapeutic and scientific implications. Potential uses for the...
scitechdaily.com
Breakthrough: Physicists Take Particle Self-Assembly to New Level by Mimicking Biology
Breakthrough opens up new possibilities for the creation of next-generation materials. A new way to self-assemble particles has been created by a team of physicists. This advance offers new promise for building complex and innovative materials at the microscopic level. Self-assembly, introduced in the early 2000s, gives scientists a means...
MedicalXpress
The surprising link between circadian disruption and cancer may have to do with temperature
Disruptions in circadian rhythm—the ways that our bodies change in response to the 24-hour light and dark cycle—have been linked to many different diseases, including cancer. The connection between the two has been poorly understood, even though shift workers and others with irregular schedules experience these disruptions regularly. But a new discovery from Scripps Research is helping answer what may be behind this correlation.
MedicalXpress
A new method for inducing mesenchymal stem cells from iPS cells without using animal-derived components
A group led by Associate Professor Makoto Ikeya has established a new method to generate mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) from iPS cells via neural crest cells (NCCs) without animal-derived elements. It is expected to be used for cell therapy with MSC. MSCs are stem cells that exist in the adult...
MedicalXpress
New genetic tests set to advance orthopedic care
A range of ground-breaking genetic tests that could help predict whether joint replacements succeed or fail have been launched following years of research. Using next-generation genetic sequencing, the MHRA-registered Orthotype tests from ExplantLab identify genetic markers in saliva or blood samples for specific variations of HLA genes which, if found, indicate patients will develop an adverse reaction to the cobalt chrome (CoCr) contained in many joint replacement implants.
MedicalXpress
Interest in point-of-care technologies increases among health care professionals during pandemic
Does the COVID-19 pandemic have a silver lining? A recent article by UMass Chan Medical School and UMass Lowell researchers in Humanities and Social Sciences Communications reports that interest among health care professionals in point-of-care technologies (POCTs) increased during the pandemic, with perceived applications of easy-to-use at-home, mobile or bedside devices in a broader range of diseases.
techaiapp.com
Physical training is the next hurdle for artificial intelligence, researcher says
Let a million monkeys clack on a million typewriters for a million years and, the adage goes, they’ll reproduce the works of Shakespeare. Give infinite monkeys infinite time, and they still will not appreciate the bard’s poetic turn-of-phrase, even if they can type out the words. The same holds true for artificial intelligence (AI), according to Michael Woolridge, professor of computer science at the University of Oxford. The issue, he said, is not the processing power, but rather a lack of experience.
MedicalXpress
Researchers reveal SERCA2a as a molecular link between insulin resistance and early diabetic cardiomyopathy
Diabetic cardiomyopathy (DCM) is a progressive complication associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D), causing deterioration of cardiac function in diabetic patients, independent of coronary artery disease, and hypertension. It is possible for DCM to appear at the onset of diabetes, and can progress to heat failure. DCM is a complex...
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
The Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, or KIT, is a public research university located in Germany’s third-largest city. KIT is one of 18 research universities that are part of the Helmholtz Association of German Research, the largest scientific organization in the country. Read the Full List: Best Universities for Blockchain...
MedicalXpress
Smartphone game data could facilitate earlier diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder and improve treatment
In the game Guess What?, created by Stanford researchers, an adult caregiver holds a smartphone to his or her forehead and asks a child to mimic an image displayed on the screen. It might be a monkey, a soccer player, or perhaps a happy or sad face. The adult then guesses what the child is acting out and registers correct answers by tilting the phone forward; incorrect by tilting it back.
MedicalXpress
Two birds one stone strategy to treat both joint pain and cognitive impairment in rheumatoid arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease that causes extensive inflammation of the joints, causing severe pain and discomfort in patients. But did you know that the disease is also commonly accompanied by neuropsychiatric complications, such as cognitive impairment and depression? Previous studies show that up to 70% of RA patients can have such cognitive disorders. These neurological symptoms are thought to be caused by neuroinflammation, which originates from systemic inflammation. However, the precise mechanisms of such cognitive impairment in RA remain unclear.
MedicalXpress
What's in a word? Identifying language disorders earlier can set children up for success
A child's first word can be a meaningful milestone for parents. But sometimes, children don't have to say anything at all to teach us about how they develop their earliest vocabularies. Arielle Borovsky, associate professor in Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences in Purdue's College of Health and Human Sciences, studies...
MedicalXpress
AI-guided screening uses electrocardiogram data to detect a hidden risk factor for stroke
Researchers at Mayo Clinic have used artificial intelligence (AI) to evaluate patients' electrocardiograms (ECGs) in a targeted strategy to screen for atrial fibrillation, a common heart rhythm disorder. Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots that may travel to the brain and cause a stroke, but it is largely underdiagnosed. In the digitally-enabled, decentralized study, AI identified new cases of atrial fibrillation that would not have come to clinical attention during routine care.
MedicalXpress
Kidney resident macrophages have distinct subpopulations and occupy distinct microenvironments
Macrophages are immune cells that engulf and digest pathogens, cancer cells or cellular debris. The kidneys—like other tissues in the body—contain kidney resident macrophages, or KRMs, from the time of birth. These KRMs protect the kidney against infection or injury and help maintain tissue health by phagocytosis of debris or dying kidney cells.
