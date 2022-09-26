Renin-angiotensin system inhibitors have been shown to prevent cancer metastasis in experimental models, but there are limited data in clinical studies. We aimed to explore whether renin-angiotensin system inhibitors administered during the period of cancer resection can influence the subsequent development of metastasis by analyzing multiple individual types of primary cancers. A total of 4927 patients who had undergone resection of primary cancers at Kyushu University Hospital from 2009 to 2014 were enrolled and categorized into 3 groups based on the use of antihypertensive drugs: renin-angiotensin system inhibitors, other drugs, and none. Cumulative incidence functions of metastasis, treating death as a competing risk, were calculated, and the difference was examined among groups by Gray's test. Fine and Gray's model was employed to evaluate multivariate-adjusted hazards of incidental metastasis. In the multivariate-adjusted analysis, patients with skin and renal cancers showed statistically higher risks of metastasis with the use of renin-angiotensin system inhibitors (hazard ratio [95% confidence interval], 5.81 [1.07"“31.57] and 4.24 [1.71"“10.53], respectively). Regarding pancreatic cancer, patients treated with antihypertensive drugs other than renin-angiotensin system inhibitors had a significantly increased risk of metastasis (hazard ratio [95% confidence interval], 3.31 [1.43"“7.69]). Future larger studies are needed to ascertain whether renin-angiotensin system inhibitors can increase the risk of metastasis in skin and renal cancers, focusing on specific tissue types and potential factors associated with renin-angiotensin system inhibitor use.

CANCER ・ 18 HOURS AGO