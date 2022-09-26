Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Barrier-Free Vaccine Clinic Coming to WalhallaPJ@SCDDSNWalhalla, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
247Sports
Clemson football: Xavier Thomas posts injury update to social media ahead of NC State game
Clemson pass-rusher Xavier Thomas has not played this season and is still recovering from an injury suffered during fall practice, the former five-star said this week. Urged by a Twitter followers to provide an update on his status ahead of Saturday night's game against NC State, Thomas obliged and squashed all speculation.
247Sports
Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms
Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
The Scoop: Recruiting Rankings vs. On-Field Production, Ty Adams Commitment, What Remains in 2023
In the last three recruiting classes, North Carolina has signed the No. 16 class (2020), the No. 14 class (2021), and the No. 11 class (2022), with many of the top-ranked players in those classes coming on the defensive side of the ball. In 2020, UNC landed Tony Grimes (No. 28 ranked prospect in the class), defensive end Desmond Evans (No. 44 ranked prospect), defensive lineman Myles Murphy (No. 149 ranked prospect), and Kedrick Bingley-Jones (No. 151 ranked prospect). In 2021, the Tar Heels signed defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver (No. 31 prospect in the class), linebacker RaRa Dillworth (No. 103), linebacker Power Echols (No. 128), defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie (No. 133), and defensive back DeAndre Boykins (No. 180). And then in 2022, UNC landed a 247Sports Composite five-star in defensive lineman Travis Shaw, who is was ranked No. 20 in the class.
With No Talks of Moving Game, UNC Preparing to Play Saturday
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Mack Brown said he hasn’t had any discussions with school officials, such as athletics director Bubba Cunningham, or the ACC league office about the path of Hurricane Ian and its possible impact on Saturday’s football game against Virginia Tech. Brown...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Late Kick: NC State could upset Clemson in week 5
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week 5 matchup between NC State and Clemson.
All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team
Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
I Have 98 Things to Say
1 — Chapel Hill: extremely high on my list of campuses to visit for football games in terms of serenity, beauty, surroundings, et al. It’s up there with Palo Alto (only with fans walking around) and Virginia. I can’t comment on Clemson because it was too Monsoony in 2015, though I did see a guy walking a duck.
Georgia football: Teammates support Ladd McConkey during rough showing
For a player known for delivering almost every time he’s called on, everything seemed to go wrong for Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey on Saturday. McConkey had a uncharacteristically rough start to the Bulldogs’ game against Kent State, as he muffed a first-quarter punt, missed out on a would-be touchdown reception then fumbled in the first 19 minutes of action Saturday. Despite the rough start, McConkey bounced back after that point with three catches for 47 yards to end the victory tied for the most receptions (6) and leading the way in receiving yards (65) for the Bulldogs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Kickoff time, TV set for Auburn at No. 1 Georgia
Auburn not only has to play its first road game of the season in Week 6 — it has to do so against the No. 1 team in the country. The Tigers (3-1, 1-0 SEC) will travel to Athens next Saturday for the 127th edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry against the defending national champions, Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS, the conference announced Monday morning.
247Sports
53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0