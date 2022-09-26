ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Urban Meyer Named Candidate For College Football Opening

Stop us if you've heard this one before: Urban Meyer has been named as a candidate for a college football job that recently opened. In a column for the Arizona Republic, writer Greg Moore proposed that Arizona State should give Meyer a call. Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards last week, but their first game under interim head coach Shaun Aguano led them to a 34-13 blowout loss to rival Utah.
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) pushes the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State, LSU Top List of College Football's Toughest Road Environments

Penn State, LSU top list of college football’s toughest road environments originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. College football rivalries are intense on the field, and that intensity can be even greater in the stands. Massive stadiums, passionate fan bases and proud traditions all add to the sport’s biggest...
Joel Klatt Has Harsh Reality For USC Football Fans

USC is much improved under Lincoln Riley, but FOX's Joel Klatt wants to keep it all in perspective. Speaking on his new platform, "The Joel Klatt Show," the former Colorado QB tried to explain the difference between schools like USC and Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. If you actually go...
Tiers for 18 CFP contenders, from Ohio State to Penn State, USC to UCLA

The college football season is a month old, and as much as the race for various conference titles has begun in earnest, so too has the chase for the College Football Playoff. The vast majority of teams are focused far more on local matters after limping through the nonconference slate with a loss or two, but the dream of holding that gleaming gold trophy remains alive for a handful of programs.
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

