Stop us if you've heard this one before: Urban Meyer has been named as a candidate for a college football job that recently opened. In a column for the Arizona Republic, writer Greg Moore proposed that Arizona State should give Meyer a call. Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards last week, but their first game under interim head coach Shaun Aguano led them to a 34-13 blowout loss to rival Utah.
Alabama is a third of the way through the 2022 college football season and sits at No. 2 in the nation with a perfect 4-0 record. Though there are a couple of months before attention shifts to the College Football Playoff, it’s never too early to look ahead. It’s...
Four weeks into the college football season, some teams are already getting closer and closer to bowl eligibility. As the season rolls along, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm released his updated bowl projections for this year. Palm’s College Football Playoff projection saw a big change after Oklahoma fell to Kansas...
Syndication: The Providence Journal
Patriots defensive end #9 Matthew Judon tries to run down Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in the 1st quarter. 14 Patriots 092522 Bb
When the Chicago Bears selected Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, they hoped to have found their franchise player. And while it hasn’t gone all gone to plan just yet, it is still too early to count out Fields’ ability to be this team’s QB1 for the next decade-plus.
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) pushes the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State, LSU top list of college football’s toughest road environments originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. College football rivalries are intense on the field, and that intensity can be even greater in the stands. Massive stadiums, passionate fan bases and proud traditions all add to the sport’s biggest...
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Geoff Schwartz to preview the biggest matchups in Week 5 of the college football season. RJ and Geoff share their thoughts about the upcoming games between Kentucky-Ole Miss, NC State-Clemson, and Alabama-Arkansas, and discuss the biggest storylines about these matchups.
Ask most college football fans, and the games and college football season probably aren’t long enough. It would seem the NCAA disagrees, citing the need to cut down on the length of games. The average FBS game is now playing for 3 hours and 22 minutes. Considering the average...
USC is much improved under Lincoln Riley, but FOX's Joel Klatt wants to keep it all in perspective. Speaking on his new platform, "The Joel Klatt Show," the former Colorado QB tried to explain the difference between schools like USC and Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. If you actually go...
The college football season is a month old, and as much as the race for various conference titles has begun in earnest, so too has the chase for the College Football Playoff. The vast majority of teams are focused far more on local matters after limping through the nonconference slate with a loss or two, but the dream of holding that gleaming gold trophy remains alive for a handful of programs.
