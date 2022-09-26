NFL: Pro Bowl-NFC at AFC

Related
Look: NFL World Excited By The Peyton Manning News
NFL fans are getting more of Peyton Manning. The legendary NFL quarterback, who's stayed involved with the sport since retiring from the Denver Broncos, will be part of the revamped Pro Bowl moving forward. Manning and his production company, Omaha Productions, are working with the NFL on the new Pro...
NBC Sports
Vikings vs. Saints NFL Week 4 start time, how to watch live from London
NFL teams are breaking out their passports for the first time in 2022. The league’s first international matchup comes in Week 4 with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints facing off in London. The contest will mark the first of five NFL games played outside the U.S. this season and the first of three in London.
Playoff buy-in builds at books for Dolphins, Packers
Public plays on the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins making the playoffs are on the rise. The Packers (2-1) outlasted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 and the Dolphins held off the Buffalo Bills to improve to 3-0. Those two-point wins provided a push for some bettors to jump on the "to make playoffs" futures at BetMGM. Since those games went final, Green Bay moved from -275 to...
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers
Sep 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) walks off the field with Brandon Staley after suffering an injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) on the bench during a break in the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Chargers DE Joey Bosa to have groin surgery
Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa will undergo surgery on his groin and was placed on injured reserve. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Bosa is expected to return later this season. Bosa suffered what Staley called a "significant" groin injury in last Sunday's loss to Jacksonville. The Chargers lost left tackle Rashawn Slater to a season-ending biceps injury earlier this week. Both players were put...
FOX Sports
Aaron Donald makes history, Jimmy G staggers: NFC West Stock Watch
Aaron Donald is a transcendent talent headed for a gold jacket when his playing career is over. Donald reached another milestone in the Rams' win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, reaching 100 career sacks faster than any other defensive tackle in NFL history (130 career games). Donald took down quarterback Kyler Murray in impressive fashion, clipping his feet as he tried to escape.
Browns DE Myles Garrett hurt shoulder, biceps in crash
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps injuries in a single-car accident on Monday, but he was home from the hospital, the team announced Tuesday. Garrett and a passenger were taken by ambulance for medical attention with non-life-threatening injuries following the accident. According to the Browns, Garrett wound up with "a shoulder sprain, a biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various...
Jets QB Zach Wilson practices, will start Week 4 barring setback
Zach Wilson practiced with the New York Jets on Wednesday and will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, barring a setback. Wilson, 23, was sidelined for the first three games of the season as he recovered from arthroscopic surgery performed on Aug. 16. He sustained a meniscus tear and a bone bruise on a non-contact injury in the Aug. 12 preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The No. 2 pick...
Syndication: The Record
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Wilson will not play due to a knee injury. Nfl Jets Vs Cincinnati Bengals Bengals At Jets
Josh Allen champions Lamar Jackson, says star QB should be NFL’s highest-paid
The Buffalo Bills are preparing to take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens as the NFL schedule turns to
NFL Week 4 announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Week 4 NFL schedule
There are 16 games on the NFL Week 4 schedule, starting with the Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Thursday Night Football and ending with a Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Check out the announcers, channels and times for every Week 4 NFL game. ...
Minnesota Vikings Fans Among The Moodiest In The NFL
Is this news or is this something Minnesota Vikings fans have always known?. Y’all are a moody bunch of cusses. The Action Network did the dirty work, scraping “Twitter and Reddit posts over the course of the 2021-22 NFL season to collect data.” And what did they find? Fans of the Minnesota Vikings aren’t THE moodiest in the NFL, not once did they rank in the Top 5. But they did rank in the Top 6/7.
FOX Sports
NFL to replace Pro Bowl with skills competition, flag football game
The NFL is doing away with the Pro Bowl. Instead, the league will implement a weeklong skills competition and subsequent flag football game slated to take place the Sunday before the Super Bowl. The league is dubbing these new contests "The Pro Bowl Games." Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions will help...
