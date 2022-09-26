Morenas Latin Bar & Grill to Operate Under New Ownership

Morenas Latin Bar & Grill , located within Piedmont Plaza at 2300 E Semoran Blvd Bay A in Apopka , will be operating under new ownership, according to a recent filing with the State of Florida and confirmed by the new owner, Heber Ojeda . The restaurant is located near other popular Piedmont Plaza eateries such as Garibaldi Mexican Restaurant & Bar and Marco’s Pizza.

Currently listed as “temporarily closed” on its Google Maps listing, information about the restaurant is sparse. The website currently offers a photograph of the building’s exterior, a weekly schedule, and a link to employment opportunities.

However, the restaurant’s Facebook page features photos of future offerings such as caldo de res (beef soup), arroz con pollo (rice with chicken) and mofongo (seasoned, mashed plantain). On the drinks side, the bar plans to offer classic Latin cocktails such as margaritas, chamoyadas, and cuba libres.



What Now Orlando briefly reached out to Mr. Ojeda, but he was not available to provide further details about the bar & grill.

Photo: Official

Photo: Official

Photo: Official

Keep up with What Now Orlando’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .