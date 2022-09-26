Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Reveals Jason Peters ‘Starting’ Plan for Monday Night at Giants

Jason Peters, an NFC East staple for over a decade, is set to make his Dallas Cowboys debut in prime time at the Giants

New helmet, same enemy for Jason Peters.

Per Jordan Schultz , the long-tenured NFL offensive lineman is set to make his Dallas Cowboys debut on Monday night, as the team prepares to face the undefeated New York Giants at MetLife Stadium (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN).

Is he dressing? Yes. Playing? Yes. Starting? Maybe.

Peters, best known for his dozen seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles , is no doubt used to big games against Big Blue, having faced them 22 times throughout his career. New York opponents boast a 17-5 regular season record with Peters in their lineup.

The 40-year-old spent last season in Chicago, starting 15 of 17 games. He signed on Dallas' practice squad on Sept. 5. It's likely he'll be on a limited snap count but should help supplement second-year man Matt Farniok at left guard. Regular man Connor McGovern will not play on Monday night due to an ankle injury. Peters was originally signed to assist the Dallas depth after Tyron Smith was lost indefinitely due to a torn hamstring suffered late in training camp.

Should Dallas stand pat with its starters? Or go “best five”? The apparent answer? Both.

"Obviously you have a tremendous amount of respect for what Jason has accomplished throughout his career,” Cowboys head coach McCarthy said of his signing. This is about adding depth and bringing another excellent player into your program. … We do have a lot of young offensive linemen that will benefit from his mentorship.”

With the exception of 2014 draftee and line staple Zack Martin, each of the Cowboys' projected offensive line starters entered the league in 2020 or later. Peters, who began his career in Buffalo in 2004, is viewed as a future Hall of Famer by many and has partaken in 228 previous NFL games. But for now? He’s a Cowboys helper, maybe to start, maybe to finish, maybe on a “pitch count” that could expand as the game unfolds.

