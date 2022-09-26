ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Reveals Jason Peters ‘Starting’ Plan for Monday Night at Giants

By Geoff Magliochetti
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UpfA7_0iAgUAtD00

Jason Peters, an NFC East staple for over a decade, is set to make his Dallas Cowboys debut in prime time at the Giants

New helmet, same enemy for Jason Peters.

Per Jordan Schultz , the long-tenured NFL offensive lineman is set to make his Dallas Cowboys debut on Monday night, as the team prepares to face the undefeated New York Giants at MetLife Stadium (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN).

Is he dressing? Yes. Playing? Yes. Starting? Maybe.

Peters, best known for his dozen seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles , is no doubt used to big games against Big Blue, having faced them 22 times throughout his career. New York opponents boast a 17-5 regular season record with Peters in their lineup.

The 40-year-old spent last season in Chicago, starting 15 of 17 games. He signed on Dallas' practice squad on Sept. 5. It's likely he'll be on a limited snap count but should help supplement second-year man Matt Farniok at left guard. Regular man Connor McGovern will not play on Monday night due to an ankle injury. Peters was originally signed to assist the Dallas depth after Tyron Smith was lost indefinitely due to a torn hamstring suffered late in training camp.

Should Dallas stand pat with its starters? Or go “best five”? The apparent answer? Both.

"Obviously you have a tremendous amount of respect for what Jason has accomplished throughout his career,” Cowboys head coach McCarthy said of his signing. This is about adding depth and bringing another excellent player into your program. … We do have a lot of young offensive linemen that will benefit from his mentorship.”

With the exception of 2014 draftee and line staple Zack Martin, each of the Cowboys' projected offensive line starters entered the league in 2020 or later. Peters, who began his career in Buffalo in 2004, is viewed as a future Hall of Famer by many and has partaken in 228 previous NFL games. But for now? He’s a Cowboys helper, maybe to start, maybe to finish, maybe on a “pitch count” that could expand as the game unfolds.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 19

Paul K. Brown
2d ago

Jason Peters played tight end in college. He wasn't even drafted and was signed to a free agent contract. look what a career he's put together

Reply(5)
3
Related
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw News

The NFL world isn't happy with a comment Terry Bradshaw made on the Saints quarterback situation on Sunday. Bradshaw warned Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, saying if he isn't careful, he'll have his job taken by backup Andy Dalton. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." NFL fans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Buffalo, TX
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#New York Giants#Espn#The Philadelphia Eagles
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Russell Wilson News

Through three weeks this NFL season, the Denver Broncos offense really hasn't been humming the way people thought it would when they mortgaged the house for Russell Wilson. But one notable stat really points out the difference between Wilson's team now and the team he left behind. According to ESPN...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has finally ended the Pro Bowl game

No more Pro Bowl! The pointless, contactless exhibition walkthrough of a game is finally ending. Numerous reports on Monday morning indicate the NFL has decided to end the annual Pro Bowl game. It will be replaced with a longer celebration of the top players and feature a skills competition instead. It will include a flag football game and various other football and non-football skills, with the flag football game taking place at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, February 5th.
NFL
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Call for Terry Bradshaw to Retire After Tough Day of Broadcasting

Terry Bradshaw, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcasting mainstay, could be losing support from the NFL fans who watch him each Sunday. Bradshaw, who still oozes country charisma, is the long-time studio analyst for Fox NFL Sunday. He’s usually particularly astute when talking about topics in his wheelhouse — namely, how to play quarterback. But he was suffering through some screwups Sunday as he narrated game highlights packages.
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Cooper Rush Extremely Clear

Cooper Rush is 2-0 as the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback this season after last night's win over the New York Giants. Dating back to last year, the Cowboys are 3-0 in games Rush has started in place of Dak Prescott. Prescott is working his way back from thumb surgery, but Dallas appears to be in capable hands with Rush.
DALLAS, TX
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy