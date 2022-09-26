ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Michael Stevens, MD

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Based on numbers from both across the world and in other parts of the Un…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia DHHR reports 4 additional COVID deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There have been four additional COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old female from Marion County, a 60-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Taylor County, and a 92-year old female from Putnam County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Ginga, of Gramma & Ginga social media fame, passes at age 103

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County comedic social media sensation Arlene "Ginga" Cody Bashnett has passed away at age 103, two years after sister and partner Genevieve "Gramma" Buttafusco Musci died at age 106. "Well friends, we knew this day would have to come at some point. …...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

RedStorm rugby routs WVU in season opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The University of Rio Grande men's rugby team successfully passed its first test Saturday afternoon after a step up in division for the 2022 season. William Spencer and Devon Scriber both recorded a pair of successful tries and Che Spiotti was good on four convert attempts as the RedStorm routed host West Virginia University, 53-11, at the Mylan Park Athletic Fields.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Medicine expert offers advice on COVID-19, flu season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Based on numbers from both across the world and in other parts of the United States, experts believe that this flu season will come sooner and hit harder than those in previous years. Dr. Michael Stevens, WVU Medicine system healthcare epidemiologist, said the U.S. has been...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leigh#W Va#Wv News
WVNews

Main Street Fairmont hands out facade grants to spur downtown development

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this month, Main Street Fairmont announced that it has given $30,000 in matching grants to six downtown businesses — money that will be spent on renovating the buildings’ façades to aid new businesses and, hopefully, attract more economic development to the area.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Aspiring to something greater

This topic is a bit out of date. I actually wrote it for last week’s Weston Democrat, but due to the glut of content I ended up with last week, I decided to hold it for a week. After all, things that are actually happening are way more important than my thoughts on the things that are actually happening.
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football James Gmiter 9/27/22

West Virginia offensive lineman James Gmiter speaks on increased trust and varied offensive weapons as contributing factors in the improvement of the line. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNews

Trips to Blacksburg are unlikely again for WVU in the next decade

West Virginia journeyed to Lane Stadium last week for the first time in 18 years. It was the 21st time the Mountaineers have faced Virginia Tech on the gridiron in Blacksburg in a series that began in 1912. The football matchups didn’t become a regular affair until the ’50s, and the schools met 45 times from 1952-2005, including annually from 1973-2005.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bianca Jamen wins Claire Watson State Farm Athlete of the Month

Lewis County High School soccer, wrestling, and track student athlete Bianca Jamen has been named the September Claire Watson State Farm Student-Athlete of the Month. The award is given each month to Lewis County High School student-athlete who excels in athletics, academics, and as a member of the community.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Graham Harrell 9/27/22

West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell details the versatility of his running backs and counters that with the necessity of identifying the best plays and sets that a team can rely on again and again. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Glenville State Department of Social Science celebrates Constitution Day

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — In recognition of Constitution Day, the Department of Social Science at Glenville State University held its annual commemoration of the formation and signing of the United States Constitution. This year, discussions and presentations focused on the Supreme Court and Article III of the Constitution.
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Outcome at Virginia Tech overcame off-field issues

Travel oddities, woes and less than optimal game operations were just some of the sidelights of West Virginia’s trip to Blacksburg for the Virginia Tech game. While I’m sure that the WVU traveling party was happy to trade some of those inconveniences for a win against the Hokies, it marked the fact that the act of just getting to the game isn’t always a smooth operation for athletic teams.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WVNews

The Landing Cannabis Dispensary in Anmoore

The Landing Cannabis Dispensary in Anmoore will open its doors to the public on Friday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. for a grand opening. Medical cannabis advisors will be on site to help folks curious about obtaining a medical cannabis card.
ANMOORE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy