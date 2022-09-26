Read full article on original website
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny Fanatic Prep of the Week: AJ Schermerhorn, ACHS boys’ cross country
Junior AJ Schermerhorn led the Ankeny boys’ cross country team to an eighth-place finish in the Indianola Invitational on Thursday at Pickard Park. He placed third in the 5k race with a time of 16 minutes 10 seconds. Schermerhorn, who is ranked in the top 10 of Class 4A...
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny teams turn in strong showings at Rim Rock Farm Classic in Kansas
Saturday’s Rim Rock Farm Classic at the University of Kansas gave both of Ankeny’s cross country teams an opportunity to prove themselves against out-of-state competition. The Hawks and Hawkettes passed the test with flying (maroon and gold) colors. The Ankeny girls’ squad took second among 32 teams in...
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of September 27th:. Friday, September 30th at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6th at 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Thursday, October 20th at 7 p.m. Wooly's in...
KBOE Radio
PELLA, OTTUMWA, KNOXVILLE CSDS TO MEET TONIGHT
The Pella Community School Board has a meeting set for tonight in which they will once again consider an agreement with The Queue Esports Arena, as well as the district’s Certified Annual Report for 2021-22, and the possible next step in the process for the Pella Early Childhood Center. This meeting will begin at 4:30pm.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa
Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
❄Frost possible Wednesday morning in central Iowa❄
DES MOINES, IOWA — A Frost Advisory is in place for much of Iowa into Wednesday morning. All of Iowa north of I-80 can expect temperatures cold enough for frost, as well as all of Southeast Iowa and areas as far southwest as Greenfield and Winterset. Lows will be well into the 30s throughout the […]
earnthenecklace.com
Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?
The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen
BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
Luke Bryan Gets Booed in Iowa, Turns It Into a Joke at Blake Shelton’s Expense [Watch]
Luke Bryan has a passionate, devoted fanbase that's usually game to play along with all of his onstage hijinks, but apparently, even fans as loving as Bryan's have their limits. The country superstar issued some fighting words during a stop on his Farm Tour in Boone, Iowa, on Friday (Sept....
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
KCCI.com
Wells Fargo announces three dozen layoffs
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' largest private employer has announced another round of layoffs. Wells Fargo has announced that it laid off 36 workers this week. This marks the 10th round of cuts and more than 400 layoffs since April, according to Iowa Workforce Development. Earlier this month,...
Highland Park, Oak Park neighborhoods rely on power of community to fuel revitalization efforts
The neighborhood had largely fallen to the wayside until recently, when residents and business owners began working together to bring the original magic back. In the 1920s, the Highland Park and Oak Park neighborhoods made up a thriving business district. The “streetcar suburb” was a perfect place to live, work and play.
adelnews.com
Try these 8 apple orchards in central Iowa that will sweeten up your autumn
Enjoy autumn by heading to a farm outside Des Moines for picking apples and berries. Some farms offer corn mazes, pumpkins, apple cider doughnuts and more. There's no place like fall in the Midwest and eight local apple orchards in the metro area have made their mark on central Iowa families for generations with fresh fruit and accessible family-friendly activities.
iheart.com
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
Iowa-Bound Luke Bryan Making Massive Local Pork Donation
As part of the efforts to bust some of the misconceptions around the pork industry, the National Pork Board has teamed up with a country superstar. During his 13th Farm Tour, Luke Bryan, National Pork Board, and Smithfield Foods partnered to give back to the community while promoting the pork industry.
iheart.com
Crews Removing 3,800 Cubic Feet of Sediment From Ames Lake
(Ames, IA) -- Crews plan to remove 38-hundred cubic yards of soil and sediment from Ada Hayden Heritage Park in Ames. The sediment is from a wetland cell that has reached capacity. The effort begins this Friday, September 30th and weather permitting, will take six weeks, The soil will be taken to an offsite location. During the projects park visitors will notice signage at designated trail locations.
Country Superstar Gets Booed At Iowa Show [WATCH]
We all have a strong love for this artist, but there are some things you should not say in Iowa. The first chilly fall Friday of the year didn't stop fans from swarming Boone for the Iowa leg of the Farm Tour. It was the lucky 13th year for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour and it did not disappoint.
Another Pipeline Takes Three More Iowa Families To Court
Landowners are pushing back against carbon pipelines and it’s been getting the attention of the pipeline companies . Last week another pipeline company pushed back and has taken the matter to court. In August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in...
