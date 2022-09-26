Yesterday, Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will appear as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, a thing that both of them have been trying to make happen for years (if only they had thought to just go ahead and do it rather than acting like someone was stopping them), and obviously everyone has a lot of questions about what that means. We know Deadpool 3 will be part of the MCU, but does that mean Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine exists in the MCU? Do the X-Men exist in the MCU and nobody thought to mention them? Will there be multiverse nonsense happening to explain how they get from the old Fox Marvel universe to the Disney Marvel universe? Will Deadpool and Wolverine finally smooch each other?

