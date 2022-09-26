Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Did anyone tell Star Trek’s stars that Paramount pushed the movie?
Well, the groundhog must have seen his shadow (feel free to swap for your favorite deep-cut Star Trek creature), because the forecast says we’re to go at least another year without a big-screen Star Trek. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fourth film in J.J. Abrams’ film series, helmed by Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, has been removed from Paramount’s 2023 calendar.
A.V. Club
Emily Watson on God's Creatures and telling stories about "something that matters"
Emily Watson has a face made for the movies. Like all the great actors, she can telegraph volcanic emotions with just a flicker of her eyes or a tightening of her mouth. Watson made her big screen debut in Lars von Trier’s Breaking the Waves (1996) one of the most memorable of the 1990s. Since then she has appeared in many films and TV shows, working with a bevy of famous directors including Robert Altman (Gosford Park) and Paul Thomas Anderson (Punch Drunk Love). She received two Oscar nominations, for Waves and Hilary And Jackie, and an Emmy nomination for HBO’s Chernobyl.
After All That, Don’t Worry Darling Is a Movie About Suits
This story contains spoilers for the film Don’t Worry Darling. There’s a bit of a throwaway joke buried midway though Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde’s sophomore feature whose outsized off-screen drama may or may not have propelled it to the top of the box office this weekend—a little menswear fillip just as things are really about to go off the rails.
Movie Review – Don’t Worry Darling
“Don’t Worry Darling” is a film whose poor reputation precedes it. It’s going to be remembered not for anything that happens in the film, but for being the source of news stories about animosity between various players in its production. But I can look beyond all the gossip and behind-the-scenes drama and focus on what’s on screen. Unfortunately, what’s on screen is a movie that had no business making as much money as it did this past weekend.
A.V. Club
Elizabeth Banks says Charlie's Angels was never meant to be a "feminist manifesto"
There are many pitfalls on the road to a good remake; Elizabeth Banks, who directed 2019's ill-fated Charlie’s Angels reboot, may know this better than anyone. But ahead of her return to the director’s chair for the upcoming abortion drama Call Jane, a specific set of qualms about the film’s reception still ring clear. As Banks tells The New York Times in a new interview (after some slight hedging), she felt Charlie’s Angels was pigeonholed as a movie “just for girls”— not the kind of action film Banks had thought she was making.
Glenda Cleveland Tried to Warn Cops About Jeffrey Dahmer — Her Story Is Told in 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
TW: This contains mention of gruesome, real-life violence. Glenda Cleveland (Niecy Nash) refuses to eat a sandwich from her neighbor Jeffrey Dahmer (yes, the serial killer, played by Evan Peters in the series) in the chilling trailer for the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Article continues below...
Opinion: What the calls to boycott 'The Woman King' are really saying
There is inherent value in a film about a dynamic group of Black women warriors, from a West African kingdom most could not find on a map, who challenge the notion of male supremacy, says Nsenga K. Burton. She writes that the film's controversies only amplify the need for more people to see it, and to talk about it.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
The Whale: Brendan Fraser says obesity isn’t a ‘one-note joke’ in new film after first pictures released
Brendan Fraser has defended his casting as an obese man in forthcoming film The Whale.In July, the first image was released showing Fraser in the role of a middle-aged man who “lives with obesity”.To inhabit the part for the film, which marks Fraser’s first leading role in nearly a decade, the actor underwent a significant physical transformation. He also used prosthetics.Speaking to Vanity Fair, Fraser said that he never wanted weight to become a “one-note joke” within The Whale.“I looked at other body suits that had been used in comedies over the years, usually for a one-note joke,” Fraser...
CNET
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now
Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
A.V. Club
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman answer precisely one question about Deadpool 3
Yesterday, Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will appear as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, a thing that both of them have been trying to make happen for years (if only they had thought to just go ahead and do it rather than acting like someone was stopping them), and obviously everyone has a lot of questions about what that means. We know Deadpool 3 will be part of the MCU, but does that mean Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine exists in the MCU? Do the X-Men exist in the MCU and nobody thought to mention them? Will there be multiverse nonsense happening to explain how they get from the old Fox Marvel universe to the Disney Marvel universe? Will Deadpool and Wolverine finally smooch each other?
Blonde to Harriet: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Ana de Armas is uncanny as the Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, and Cynthia Erivo is remarkable as the American abolitionist. Plus: Beverly Hills Cop
wegotthiscovered.com
Lost horror fans name the non-horror movies that terrified them
For those of you old enough to remember, there was a certain spell of time where an animated children’s film had a good to fair chance of including one or three scenes that would go on to form the basis of many a child’s nightmares for the better part of their young life; Dumbo‘s wine-induced hallucination sequence comes to mind, as does the entire runtime of The Secret of NIMH.
A.V. Club
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
For a man making a film about Marilyn Monroe, Blonde director Andrew Dominik seems to not really pay any respect to the actress or her work. In a shared outtake from a new interview for the British Film Institute’s Sight and Sound with the director, Dominik calls Monroe’s famed romantic comedy, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, a film about “well-dressed whores.”
A.V. Club
Kevin Sorbo lets you know he'd be nominated for an Oscar if he deigned to play a "pedophile terrorist"
Kevin Sorbo, a man best known for playing TV Hercules in the ‘90s, getting called “peanut” by former co-star Lucy Lawless, and being America’s third most relevant conservative Christian actor, believes he could be nominated for an Oscar. Unfortunately for the Academy, however, getting that Oscar...
New Barney Docuseries Exposes Dark Side of Kids Show: Death Threats, Drug Rumors and Intense Hatred
I Love You, You Hate Me is set to premiere Oct. 12 on Peacock Barney & Friends was a television phenomenon — but somewhere along the way, it became a catalyst for hate. Peacock's upcoming docuseries I Love You, You Hate Me is breaking down the threats of violence and ruthless rumors that swirled around the beloved children's show. "As [creator Sheryl Leach's] beloved character was heading into the stratosphere, people couldn't accept that this was just a show. And so, let the bashing begin," former Barney David Joyner says. RELATED: Barney Unmasked! Meet...
Seth Rogen, Pottery Maker: How ‘This Is the End’ Inspired Him to Get Into Design
Filming an end-of-the-world comedy prepared Seth Rogen to expand on his pottery pursuits during the pandemic lockdown. “When we made ‘This Is The End,’ what was funny is that we built a house — like the whole thing was in this house, and me and my writing and directing partner, Evan [Goldberg] got really into the furniture, and the furniture design, and the fixtures, and the lighting and the materials, and all of a sudden, that was kind of the first time I unabashedly gave myself permission to really like this stuff in a lot of ways,” the Houseplant cannabis housewares...
wegotthiscovered.com
An uninspired spy story critics adored but crowds detested pulls a fast one on streaming
When it comes to frothy genre flicks powered by a pair of renowned and supremely gifted A-listers, the general rule of thumb is that audiences will prefer the end product to critics. While the latter camp is actively seeking flaws in the construction and execution, paying crowds simply want to have a good time. With that in mind, 2009’s Duplicity turned out to be a very curious case indeed.
How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV
There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
A.V. Club
Hugh Jackman to play Wolverine in Deadpool 3
It’s really happening! A running joke from the Deadpool movies (and the whole meta-Deadpool story that is Ryan Reynolds’ real life) is about to become an actual reality, with Reynolds confirming that Hugh Jackman will be playing Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Snikt! Bub! Fastball special! Deadpool is going to say all of those things in the movie, and we’re going to cheer our little goddamn heads off.
