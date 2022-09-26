ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

WATE

Henley Street crash victim’s mother remembers final call with son

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville family is now making funeral arrangements after 23-year-old Quinton Fields was hit and killed by a car on Henley Street Sunday morning. Michelle Lawson spoke to her son minutes before the incident. She’s grateful for those final moments but now she has to continue on without her child. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Suspicious death investigation underway in Sullivan County

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a man in Kingsport. Police responded to a residence on Horseshoe Drive in Kingsport after receiving a 911 hang-up call on September 19. Deputies say while they were attempting to contact someone inside, they were met with someone pointing a gun at them. That person has been identified as Corey Vaughn, 37, of Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Man Abducts, Kidnaps, Rapes Female, With One Year Old Child Present

A man is in custody and scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee on ten separate charges including carjacking, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated rape. According to Johnson City Police, the female victim and her one year old child were abducted Tuesday afternoon on West Market Street. Police say the suspect, Christopher Wayne Bennett made threats of having a knife, forced the victim to drive to an abandoned house, where he sexually assaulted her and then left the victim and her child and fled in her vehicle. Following an investigation, Bennett was located on video cameras and was apprehended. Bennett is being held on a 121 thousand five hundred dollars bond.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting

‘Coach Heupel’s got juice’ | Kicker Chase McGrath speaks to UT’s chemistry. The planned closure of North River Road is worrying people who live in Monroe county as the area's busiest tourism season prepares to kick off. Flock camera leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews responded to a housefire Wednesday morning, officials said. The fire, which was near Ogle Way and Rayfield lane, began around 4:15 a.m. The home’s resident was reportedly outside of the house when crews from the Sevier County, Seymour, Walden’s Creek, Northview-Kodak, and Sevier...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police identify Knoxville man hit, killed by car

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, a release from the department stated. Man charged after exposing himself to children at playground, report says. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Knoxville man was arrested Saturday after exposing himself to children...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Woman indicted in 2020 fatal crash on Chapman Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville woman who authorities say lied about her role in a fatal 2020 crash on Chapman Highway faces a vehicular homicide charge. A Knox County grand jury indicted Heather Hembree, 42, on Thursday. She's accused of killing Steven Michael Stolte, 48, of Sevierville. Hembree has...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Car recovered off steep embankment in Wears Valley

Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a crash on Sunday afternoon that left one driver injured and a power pole down in Knoxville. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was questioned. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating. Updated: 5 hours ago. The woman...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Roane Co. home school first in state to participate in D.A.R.E.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in Tennessee, a home school program in Roane County is able to be a part of D.A.R.E., the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. The program takes place at the Harriman Library since these young minds are home-schooled. “We’re excited about being able...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Kingsport's first pediatric emergency department unveiled

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A ribbon cutting was held in Kingsport on Wednesday for the new Ballad Health Pediatric Emergency Department. Prior to the opening of the pediatric emergency department, patients will either be seen at an adult emergency department or have to drive to Johnson City to receive care of this kind," Chris Jett, CEO of Niswonger Children's Hospital said.
KINGSPORT, TN

