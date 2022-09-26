Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man arrested at Zoo Knoxville, accused of narcotics possession
A 55-year-old Knoxville man is facing charges related to a disturbance at an event Tuesday night at Zoo Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
wcyb.com
Man charged with rape, kidnapping, carjacking in Washington County, Tennessee
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man accused of entering a woman's vehicle while she was at an ATM, ordering her to drive to an abandoned residence, and sexually assaulting her before stealing her vehicle is facing numerous charges, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Officers with the...
Man previously banned from UT campus faces trial on charges he kidnapped, raped student
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing trial this week on rape and kidnapping charges after authorities said he picked up a 19-year-old University of Tennessee student from outside a house party in the Fort Sanders neighborhood and drove her more than 20 miles to Grainger County in January 2021.
Report: 2 injured, 2 arrested after shooting at Knoxville night club
An investigation is underway after an early Sunday shooting at an Alcoa Highway Latin dance club El Pulpo Loco that resulted in the injury of two people and the arrest of two teens, according to Knoxville Police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville Organized Crime investigation uncovers ‘marijuana grow operation,’ 2lbs of meth seized
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested on felony weapon and drug charges as part of an investigation led by the Knoxville Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit and DEA Task Force officers. 49-year-old David Jordan was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27. A release from KPD says the investigation began after the 7th Judicial […]
Henley Street crash victim’s mother remembers final call with son
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville family is now making funeral arrangements after 23-year-old Quinton Fields was hit and killed by a car on Henley Street Sunday morning. Michelle Lawson spoke to her son minutes before the incident. She’s grateful for those final moments but now she has to continue on without her child. […]
Knoxville man charged with 11 car burglaries in Maryville
A Knoxville man has been arrested in connection to a series of car break-ins in Maryville and Blount County Sheriff's Office investigators seek a second individual who may have more information on the crimes.
Suspect in custody after threat at Powell school
A school in Powell was placed on lockdown after receiving a threat Monday afternoon, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcyb.com
Suspicious death investigation underway in Sullivan County
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a man in Kingsport. Police responded to a residence on Horseshoe Drive in Kingsport after receiving a 911 hang-up call on September 19. Deputies say while they were attempting to contact someone inside, they were met with someone pointing a gun at them. That person has been identified as Corey Vaughn, 37, of Kingsport.
993thex.com
Man Abducts, Kidnaps, Rapes Female, With One Year Old Child Present
A man is in custody and scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee on ten separate charges including carjacking, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated rape. According to Johnson City Police, the female victim and her one year old child were abducted Tuesday afternoon on West Market Street. Police say the suspect, Christopher Wayne Bennett made threats of having a knife, forced the victim to drive to an abandoned house, where he sexually assaulted her and then left the victim and her child and fled in her vehicle. Following an investigation, Bennett was located on video cameras and was apprehended. Bennett is being held on a 121 thousand five hundred dollars bond.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting
‘Coach Heupel’s got juice’ | Kicker Chase McGrath speaks to UT’s chemistry. The planned closure of North River Road is worrying people who live in Monroe county as the area's busiest tourism season prepares to kick off. Flock camera leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest. Updated:...
wvlt.tv
Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews responded to a housefire Wednesday morning, officials said. The fire, which was near Ogle Way and Rayfield lane, began around 4:15 a.m. The home’s resident was reportedly outside of the house when crews from the Sevier County, Seymour, Walden’s Creek, Northview-Kodak, and Sevier...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Police identify Knoxville man hit, killed by car
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, a release from the department stated. Man charged after exposing himself to children at playground, report says. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Knoxville man was arrested Saturday after exposing himself to children...
Tennessee man pleads guilty to child solicitation in Virginia court
A Meigs County man who was charged with solicitation of a child has pleaded guilty in a Virginia court, according to Ninth Judicial District Attorney Russell Johnson.
Woman indicted in 2020 fatal crash on Chapman Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville woman who authorities say lied about her role in a fatal 2020 crash on Chapman Highway faces a vehicular homicide charge. A Knox County grand jury indicted Heather Hembree, 42, on Thursday. She's accused of killing Steven Michael Stolte, 48, of Sevierville. Hembree has...
wvlt.tv
Car recovered off steep embankment in Wears Valley
Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a crash on Sunday afternoon that left one driver injured and a power pole down in Knoxville. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was questioned. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating. Updated: 5 hours ago. The woman...
WBIR
KPD identifies 'primary suspect' after 2 people wounded in shooting at nightclub off Alcoa Highway
Police said two men, Brandon Oseguera and Eric Gomez, are in custody for firearm and drug charges. Oseguera was also charged with attempted second-degree murder.
wvlt.tv
Roane Co. home school first in state to participate in D.A.R.E.
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in Tennessee, a home school program in Roane County is able to be a part of D.A.R.E., the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. The program takes place at the Harriman Library since these young minds are home-schooled. “We’re excited about being able...
wcyb.com
Kingsport's first pediatric emergency department unveiled
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A ribbon cutting was held in Kingsport on Wednesday for the new Ballad Health Pediatric Emergency Department. Prior to the opening of the pediatric emergency department, patients will either be seen at an adult emergency department or have to drive to Johnson City to receive care of this kind," Chris Jett, CEO of Niswonger Children's Hospital said.
23-Year-Old Man Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported in downtown Knoxville on Sunday morning. The officials reported that a 23-year-old man was [..]
Comments / 0