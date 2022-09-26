ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
News On 6

OCPD: 1 Found Dead In South OKC Homeless Encampment

Oklahoma City police said they found a body after they performed a welfare check Tuesday night. Officers arrived at a homeless encampment around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Southeast 27th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. When they arrived, authorities said they found one unidentified person inside a tent with injuries consistent...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Kiss The Pig Final Standings As Of Sept. 26, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY - In total, our viewers have raised $5,765.12 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services. Our nightside team received the most money, which means Karl, David, Amanda and Colby will Kiss The Pig.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Cold case involving Oklahoma State Fair remains unsolved

OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been 41 years that a cold case involving the Oklahoma State Fair has remained unsolved. In 1981, an active search was underway for two 13-year-old girls who were last seen at the fair on Sept. 26. Four decades later, there are still no answers....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma church referred to as “The Egg” demolished

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An iconic Oklahoma City church, referred to as “The Egg” because of its unique shape, was flattened Monday morning. A demolition permit was issued early today for the First Christian Church at Northwest 36th and Walker. Crews were already working to tear down the 1956 church by 8 a.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person killed in shooting in Oklahoma City, officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was killed in a shooting in Oklahoma City. On Monday, police responded to a scene at Southeast 43rdStreet and High Avenue where a person had been shot and killed. Officials told KOCO 5 that a person is in custody. Authorities said it was a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon Czech Day parade features 111 entries

A parade featuring 111 entries will traverse downtown Yukon this Saturday to highlight the city’s epic Czech heritage celebration. Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. will present the 56th Annual Oklahoma Czech Festival Oct. 1 in Yukon, the “Czech Capital of Oklahoma.”. Thousands of people will line both sides of Main...
YUKON, OK
News On 6

OCPD Investigating Homicide In SE Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide in southeast Oklahoma City. Officers were called to the shooting just before 6:30 p.m. According to police, the incident started as an altercation and then escalated into a shooting. The suspect is in custody at this time. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Responds To Deadly Shooting In SE OKC

Oklahoma City Police responded to a shooting at around 6 p.m. Monday near South High Road and Southeast 43rd Street. Police said when they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, who died at the scene. Police also said they were able to make an arrest in connection with...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Crane Collapse Draws Crowd In Downtown Oklahoma City

A crane accident at Main and Robinson in downtown Oklahoma City has roads shut down for a second day. The 60-ton crane was removing a billboard on the building that's the future home of News 9. The fire department says two people in a smaller crane escaped injury by taking...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

