Another death in a homeless camp is latest homicide for OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department is counting the death of a person in a homeless camp as Oklahoma City's latest homicide. The post Another death in a homeless camp is latest homicide for OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Sadness, grief over lost Oklahoma landmark turn to frustration, quest for answers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sadness and grief over a lost Oklahoma landmark turned to frustration and a quest for answers. Why was Oklahoma City’s historic "Egg Church" torn down Monday, and what happens next?. The First Christian Church, known by OKC as the Egg Church, is gone, but not...
‘It’s just a shame,’ Several units at troubled OKC apartment complex deemed unsafe
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council deemed several units at the Creekside apartment complex unsafe and unsecured.
Brief chase comes to an end in Oklahoma City
One person was taken into custody following a brief chase in Oklahoma City.
News On 6
OCPD: 1 Found Dead In South OKC Homeless Encampment
Oklahoma City police said they found a body after they performed a welfare check Tuesday night. Officers arrived at a homeless encampment around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Southeast 27th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. When they arrived, authorities said they found one unidentified person inside a tent with injuries consistent...
Police investigate homicide in southwest OKC
When officers arrived in the area, they were flagged down by someone who told them there had been a murder.
Oklahoma City activist arrested following allegations of elder neglect
A well-known Oklahoma City community activist was taken into custody following allegations of elder neglect.
news9.com
Kiss The Pig Final Standings As Of Sept. 26, 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY - In total, our viewers have raised $5,765.12 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services. Our nightside team received the most money, which means Karl, David, Amanda and Colby will Kiss The Pig.
LIST: Oklahoma optometrists offer free vision exams
Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
KOCO
Cold case involving Oklahoma State Fair remains unsolved
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been 41 years that a cold case involving the Oklahoma State Fair has remained unsolved. In 1981, an active search was underway for two 13-year-old girls who were last seen at the fair on Sept. 26. Four decades later, there are still no answers....
Oklahoma church referred to as “The Egg” demolished
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An iconic Oklahoma City church, referred to as “The Egg” because of its unique shape, was flattened Monday morning. A demolition permit was issued early today for the First Christian Church at Northwest 36th and Walker. Crews were already working to tear down the 1956 church by 8 a.m.
KOCO
Person killed in shooting in Oklahoma City, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was killed in a shooting in Oklahoma City. On Monday, police responded to a scene at Southeast 43rdStreet and High Avenue where a person had been shot and killed. Officials told KOCO 5 that a person is in custody. Authorities said it was a...
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon Czech Day parade features 111 entries
A parade featuring 111 entries will traverse downtown Yukon this Saturday to highlight the city’s epic Czech heritage celebration. Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. will present the 56th Annual Oklahoma Czech Festival Oct. 1 in Yukon, the “Czech Capital of Oklahoma.”. Thousands of people will line both sides of Main...
News On 6
OCPD Investigating Homicide In SE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide in southeast Oklahoma City. Officers were called to the shooting just before 6:30 p.m. According to police, the incident started as an altercation and then escalated into a shooting. The suspect is in custody at this time. This is a developing story.
Road rage on south side leads to City’s latest homicide
What started as a road rage incident on the south side ended as Oklahoma City's latest homicide Monday with one being booked for murder. The post Road rage on south side leads to City’s latest homicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Several roads closed in downtown Oklahoma City to reopen after crane falls
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several closed roads through downtown Oklahoma City to be reopened after a crane fell. Crews started to clean up the mess from a fallen crane. Since Saturday, parts of downtown have been closed while crews worked to clean up the crane that fell onto a building.
News On 6
OCPD Responds To Deadly Shooting In SE OKC
Oklahoma City Police responded to a shooting at around 6 p.m. Monday near South High Road and Southeast 43rd Street. Police said when they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, who died at the scene. Police also said they were able to make an arrest in connection with...
News On 6
Crane Collapse Draws Crowd In Downtown Oklahoma City
A crane accident at Main and Robinson in downtown Oklahoma City has roads shut down for a second day. The 60-ton crane was removing a billboard on the building that's the future home of News 9. The fire department says two people in a smaller crane escaped injury by taking...
Hundreds of residents without shelter at apartment in downtown OKC
A chaotic afternoon for hundreds of residents at The Regency apartment complex in downtown Oklahoma City. Many may be homeless tonight after they were kicked out this morning due to a power outage. KFOR spoke with several residents who have nowhere to go.
KOCO
Man shot, killed after car he was test driving breaks down on Oklahoma City road
OKLAHOMA CITY — One man is in jail after allegedly shooting and killing a driver in Oklahoma City because his broken-down car was blocking the road. KOCO 5 learned on Tuesday that the driver was on a test drive at the time. The car was stopped on Southeast 43rd...
