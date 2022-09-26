Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
pghcitypaper.com
Best Dressed: Heather Abraham
As the host of KDKA’s morning talk show, Pittsburgh Today Live, Heather Abraham is always in the spotlight, which means her outfits are up for public scrutiny. Luckily, viewers approve, selecting the on-air personality as the Best Dressed in town. “I have always been enamored by Audrey Hepburn’s classic...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Women & Business Profile: Kelli A. McIntyre
Kelli A. McIntyre knows how to work her way to the top. McIntyre started at the YMCA during her freshman year of college as a lifeguard and continued there as a swim coach after graduating. In 2001, she landed a full-time role as the Aquatic/Health & Wellness Director at the East Suburban Family YMCA, where she later became Senior Program Director followed by Associate Executive Director. In 2013, McIntyre worked her way up to Executive Director at the Sampson Family YMCA, which has been repeatedly voted the community’s best fitness center and child care center in the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
pghcitypaper.com
Best Bartender: Lara Borasso
Lara Borasso doesn’t have a signature cocktail; she’s not that kind of bartender. “I’m a volume girl,” she tells Pittsburgh City Paper on a recent Saturday night at Rugger’s Pub, the South Side dive where she’s tended bar for the last nine years and managed for the last six. “I’d rather spend five minutes making 20 things than five minutes making one thing.”
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Sept. 26-Oct. 3
ANTIfest. Sat., Oct. 1. 5 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $18-75. anti-flag.com. Ahead of the release of their newest LP, Lies They Tell Our Children, set to drop Jan. 6 via Spinefarm Records, Pittsburgh’s most politically charged punk rock band Anti-Flag is setting out on a North American tour. Their hometown show will take place during the band’s annual ANTIfest, and includes performances from Four Year Strong, Microwave, Save Face & Catbite.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Cafetano in the Strip is Being Rebranded as Soluna, a Café and Mezcal bar
Carl Allison has been sampling a lot of mezcal lately, but he says it’s worth the hangover. Making the agave-based spirit is an art form in Mexico. Allison, a local businessman and military veteran who has traveled extensively throughout Central and South America, wants to support small, family-owned distilleries while teaching Pittsburghers about the beverage. Much like bourbon is a type of whiskey, tequila is a type of mezcal.
Square One announces closure in Regent Square
PITTSBURGH — Square One, which opened in Regent Square as a secondary location to the Square Cafe in East Liberty at the start of April 2022, has closed. The announcement of the closure, which was made on Square One’s Facebook and Instagram pages, comes after just short of six months of operation.
nextpittsburgh.com
CMU wants to rezone a residential part of Squirrel Hill for institutional use
There are 11 homes on Devonshire Road in the part of Squirrel Hill that everyone calls Oakland. It is a gem of a cul-de-sac tucked off of Fifth Avenue between Carnegie Mellon University’s Mudge House and the WQED offices and studios. In 1997, Carnegie Mellon University began purchasing homes...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Let The Ghoul Times Roll
We’re thrilled to spotlight Kristy Locklin’s sandwich round-up on Pittsburgh Magazine’s October cover. As our new(ish) food editor, she’s been writing a bounty of tasty stories, all served with lots of flair and a side of puns. You can read about her assortment of sandwiches — from the Hitch Pretzel to the Grilled Kim Cheese Monster — here. She recommends three sandwiches in the city, three in the suburbs and three from food trucks.
pghcitypaper.com
Futuristic taco murals, a tuna pizza, and more Pittsburgh food news
Pittsburgh Barack Obama Academy of International Studies. 515 N. Highland Ave., Highland Park. pghschools.org/ibworld2. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris will join various organizations to help address youth food insecurity during Hunger Action Month. On Tue., Sept. 27 at 9 a.m., Harris, along with Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent Dr. Wayne N. Walters and other board of education officials, will unveil the Grab and Go breakfast cart program. A press release promises that the program, funded through a donation from the American Dairy Association North East’s National Football League Hometown Grants Fund, will provide Pittsburgh Barack Obama Academy students with "greater access to school meals."
pittsburghmagazine.com
Women & Business Profile: Lee Ann W. Caliendo
Lee Ann W. Caliendo’s career has traversed several titles and industries. She began as a headhunter for IQ Inc., a woman-led IT company based in Murrysville before working for UPMC Health Plan as a recruiter in human resources. Eight years after joining the company, she shifted to account management.
CHANNEL 11 EXCLUSIVE: Man shot at Kennywood Park speaks about chaotic night
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Brandon Ward talked exclusively with Channel 11 about what he saw in the moments before he was shot and the chaos that followed Saturday night at Kennywood. Ward says he had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right as the park was getting ready to...
Mom says her son was given suboxone by another student
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation is underway at Moss Side Middle School after a student's mother said her son was given Suboxone by another student. The boy's mother said her son put the pill in his mouth thinking it was a mint. Turns out, it was Suboxone, the boy's mom said. "He said he knew it wasn't a mint, and this is what he actually tried to ingest. But he instantly spit it out," said Raven Palmer of Pitcairn. Palmer showed KDKA-TV one of the two white pills she said a middle school student gave her son, Phillip Davis, on Monday. The...
explore venango
Amelia Lynn Shook
Amelia Lynn Shook, age 7, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022 at UPMC-Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with her beloved family by her side. Amelia was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2015, a beloved daughter of John and Brianna Shook. She was a sweet and...
pghcitypaper.com
The Hungry Cowgirl delivers tasty — and affordable — Tex-Mex
When I stumbled upon The Hungry Cowgirl Cocina on the restaurant's. opening day, coincidentally, I was browsing through Uber Eats for something different, and The Hungry Cowgirl delivered. But the folks behind the business say they’re only just beginning. The restaurant, which opened on Sept. 21, is a new...
pittsburghmagazine.com
How AJ Jefferson Went From Being Homeless To Running An Agency to Help The Homeless
AJ Jefferson’s life has come full circle, from being homeless as a child to the current Executive Director of the Homeless Children’s Education Fund (HCEF). “This role is personal for me. I was in their shoes.”. Created in 1999, HCEF supports the educational needs of the nearly 3,000...
Channel 11′s Susan Koeppen reunites with man she saved through CPR during cardiac arrest
PITTSBURGH — Back in July, Channel 11 news anchor Susan Koeppen was waiting to turn left at busy Penn Avenue and South Dallas in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze. “As his car drifted by me, I said, ‘I’m going to watch this guy because he doesn’t look right.’ I watched him, he drifted right by me, and jumped the curb and crashed right here into the fence,” Koeppen said.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Ochre
Ochre is an independent orange tabby who came to us from a large hoarding rescue. Volunteers and staff are working on gaining his trust so his true personality can shine. Ochre would benefit from a cat-savvy, adult-only home with patient adopters who would give him time to adjust. Ochre lived with cats in the past and wants to do so again.
Lombardozzi Restaurant in Bloomfield is up for sale
After nearly 50 years in operation, Lombardozzi Restaurant in Bloomfield is calling it quits and is up for sale. The large Italian restaurant on Liberty Avenue was an institution for several decades, attracting not only Bloomfield residents, but fans from across the city of Pittsburgh, said Phil Luciano, a business broker who is handling the sale of Lombardozzi.
Weddings end early at popular Allegheny County wedding venue due to noise, neighbor complaints
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors we talked to say the sound carries at Hartwood Acres depending on where you live. Others tell Channel 11 they will never do business with this venue again after the way they were treated. “It was heartbreaking,” said Kelly Hall, owner of Kelly Lynn...
Spotted lanternfly sightings increase throughout Pittsburgh region
PITTSBURGH — The spotted lanternfly, or SLF, has made its way to Western Pennsylvania. In fact, there are more SLFs than can be counted on the North Shore. A tree only feet away from Acrisure Stadium is covered with them. When they spread their wings, you can see they...
