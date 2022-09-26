ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Addresses The Issue Of Him Possibly Playing Power Forward

By Shandel Richardson
 2 days ago

Butler says he will not be playing the four this season

The Miami Heat have looked for help at power forward since P.J. Tucker decided to join the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason.

Among the rumored possibilities was Jimmy Butler moving from small forward to fill the spot. At the team's media day Monday, Butler addressed the issue.

While Butler said he could handle the role if needed, the Heat have no plans of making the switch.

“I don’t care about those speculations, I don’t play the four," Butler said. “I could play the four, yes. If they absolutely need me to play the four I could yes. If they absolutely wanted to have a conversation about playing the four, I could yes. But I’m not playing the four.”

The Heat enter Tuesday's training camp in the Bahamas with Caleb Martin as the starting power forward.

BAM READY FOR MORE SHOTS

After last season ended, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley said he wanted more from center Bam Adebayo on the offensive end.

Riley stated he felt Adebayo should attempt at least 15 shots a game. At Monday's team media day, Adebayo accepted the challenge.

"I want close to 18 shots a game," Adebayo said. "I feel like we're a lot better team when we're shooting the basketball."

Adebayo has often been criticized for playing too passive on offense. Last year he averaged 19.1 points and 10.1 rebounds but only took 13 shots a game. The Heat open training camp Tuesday in the Bahamas.

HERRO COMFORTABLE AS A STARTER OR RESERVE

Last year Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.

While he has expressed interest in being in the starting lineup, he said he has no problem continuing to come off the bench. Herro spoke Monday at the team's media day at FTX Arena.

“You know, I’m a team player," Herro said. "Whatever [coach Erik Spoelstra] and the organization wants me to do I’m gonna do.” “Whatever role fits me best, that’s what I’ll do.”

BUTLER DEBUTS NEW HAIR

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler arrived for Monday's team media day with a new look.

Butler debuted his new longer dreads at FTX Arena. He said he is unsure if he will keep the long hair during the season. The Heat open training camp Tuesday in the Bahamas.

"It's still up for debate if I'm going to keep my hair like this," Butler said.

Last season Butler almost led the Heat to their NBA Finals appearance in three seasons. They lost in Game 7 to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. Butler missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds that would have won the game.

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.

