Evacuations ordered for 2.5 million people across Florida. Is your county affected?

Authorities continued ordering mandatory and voluntary evacuations Tuesday on Florida’s west coast ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is forecast to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and life-threatening storm surge this week to Florida’s west coast.

About 2.5 million Floridians are evacuating from their homes, Gov. Ron DeSantis told the Weather Channel on Tuesday.

The counties in evacuation zones include Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Hernando, Citrus, Lee, Levy and St. Johns. Marco Island has also ordered evacuations.

Looking for special needs, pet-friendly shelters in west Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian?

If you need to evacuate and don’t have transportation, Uber is offering free rides, up to $30 , to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter across Florida.

Hillsborough

Officials in Hillsborough County, home to the city of Tampa, issued mandatory evacuation orders for people who live in Zones A and B or in mobile homes .

For a list of shelters in Hillsborough, visit hillsboroughcounty.org/residents/public-safety/emergency-management/emergency-shelters .

The City of Tampa has imposed a 7:30 p.m. curfew. Residents can’t leave their homes until 6 a.m. unless for a qualifying activity, like seeking medical care or working.

Ian is forecast to bring heavy rain, “significant storm surge” of up to 15 feet, and strong tropical storm force winds when it’s offshore of Hillsborough County, said Tim Dudley, the director of Hillsborough County’s Emergency Management Office at a news conference.

Pasco

Officials in Pasco County, to the north of Tampa, announced mandatory evacuations for those living in Zone A or in mobile homes. Zones B and C are under voluntary evacuation as of Tuesday afternoon.

For a list of the 11 shelters opened, visit pascocountyfl.net .

If you decide to stay in a shelter, please bring your ID, money and any medicine you might need.

Hurricane Ian is coming when king tides will be in Florida. What to know about high tides

Pinellas

Officials of Pinellas County, home to the city of St. Petersburg, issued a mandatory evacuation order for those living in Zones A, B and C or in a mobile home.

For a list of shelters in Pinellas, visit pinellascounty.org/emergency/shelters.htm .

Manatee

Officials of Manatee County, home to the city of Bradenton, issued a mandatory evacuation order for those living in Zones A and B or in mobile homes.

“We’re expecting sustained tropical or hurricane winds to our barrier islands and coastal communities for as long as 48 hours, with the earliest arrival predicted for 8 p.m. Tuesday,” Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said in a news release. “This is a worst-case scenario with a very strong slow-moving storm just to the west of us.”

Tuesday morning, after Ian’s track shifted east, Manatee expanded its order to “highly recommended” evacuation of Zone C.

Sarasota

Officials of Sarasota County are calling for the evacuation of Zones A and B and living spaces that could flood due to a hurricane surge , including boats, RVs, and mobile and manufactured homes.

For information about shelters in Sarasota, visit scgov.net/government/emergency-services/emergency-management/evacuation-centers . And for public transportation, visit scgov.net/government/emergency-services/emergency-management/transportation-plan-hurricane-evacuation-centers .

Charlotte

Charlotte County called for mandatory evacuations in Zones A and B , including anyone on the barrier islands or living in mobile homes and trailers.

For information about shelters in Charlotte, visit https://www.charlottecountyfl.gov/departments/public-safety/emergency-management/shelter-listing.stml .

Hernando

Hernando County officials issued mandatory evacuations for all areas west of U.S. Highway 19, including Zones A, B and C, and for mobile home residents.

For information about shelters in Hernando, visit https://www.hernandocounty.us/departments/departments-a-e/emergency-management/shelter-information . Anyone with questions can call 352-754-4083.

Citrus

Citrus County declared mandatory evacuations for all areas west of U.S. Highway 19, including Zone A, and mobile home residents. All other areas are advised to evacuate.

For shelter information in Citrus, visit https://citrusbocc.com/news_detail_T12_R1842.php .

Lee

Lee County, home to the city of Fort Myers, has issued mandatory evacuation of Zones A and B as well as parts of C.

For shelter information in Lee, visit https://www.leegov.com/hurricane/storm.





All shelters are pet friendly.

Levy

Levy County officials declared a mandatory evacuation for residents living in low-lying areas, mobile homes or alongside the coast.

Shelters in Levy are currently closed, but the county provided links to other resources at https://www.levydisaster.com/evacuation.php .

St. Johns

St. Johns, home to the city of St. Augustine, issued evacuation orders for Zones A, B and parts of F.

For shelter information in St. Johns, visit http://sjcfl.us/hurricane/ .

Collier County

Collier County, home to Marco Island, issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A. Marco Island also declared a mandatory evacuation due to storm surge.

Marco Island has one shelter, which is available as a last resort. For Collier County shelter information, visit https://www.cityofmarcoisland.com/emergency/page/hurricane-ian-press-release-marco-island-mandatory-evacuation .

To check if you live in an evacuation zone in Florida, visit floridadisaster.org/knowyourzone . To see evacuation zones in your county, visit floridadisaster.org/planprepare/disaster-preparedness-maps .

Miami Herald staff writer Alex Harris contributed to this report.