Cleveland, OH

Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News

Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news. ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons. Redick's contract is a three-year deal,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Kevin Love drops 4 All-Star claim on Cavs at Media Day

There’s a considerable amount of excitement surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into the 2022 season, especially after the team acquired star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade this offseason. But the excitement was already there even before Mitchell’s arrival, as the Cavs possess a young core that figures to have them right in the mix as contenders in the Eastern Conference. Put it all together and it’s not hard to see why people are excited.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Have Quickly Overcome A Monumental Setback

Things are looking really good for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. The team’s stock was already on the rise but things got even better when they landed Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz a few weeks ago. Now people see the Cavs as serious playoff contenders and one of...
CLEVELAND, OH

