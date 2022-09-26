CHI St. Vincent North hospital was under lockdown for an active shooter situation Wednesday morning, but has been lifted following a potential suspect being taken into custody. The suspect was found at a nearby Exxon gas station, after police received a tip late Wednesday morning. One victim was found dead by authorities upon entering the building, but the identity of the victim and the potential suspect have not been released at this time, Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar reported.

SHERWOOD, AR ・ 23 MINUTES AGO