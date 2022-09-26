ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 2

Related
WYSH AM 1380

More on proposed Constitutional Amendments in Tennessee

(TN Secretary of State press release) Four proposed amendments will appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot directly after the candidates for governor. For information on amendments being considered for the 2026 ballot, click here. Proposed Constitutional amendments are presented as yes or no questions. A yes vote is a...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

4 proposed Constitutional amendments to appear on upcoming Tennessee ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is informing voters about four proposed Constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. “Our Tennessee Constitution is the foundation of our state government and this November, there will be four proposed Constitutional...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Tennessee Tribune

Prominent Activist to Walk Across Tennessee for Abortion Rights

MEMPHIS — One of Tennessee’s most tireless advocates on the front lines for reproductive rights will begin a 538 mile trek across the state on Monday, Sept. 26 to have deeper conversations about abortion rights. “I think people are still processing what it means that Roe fell, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

The rise of remote work in Tennessee

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosThe share of Tennesseans primarily working from home more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, per survey results released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.Why it matters: The new figures provide a fresh look into how the pandemic upended how Americans work, play and live, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.By the numbers: Survey results show 14% of people in Tennessee primarily worked from home in 2021, compared with 5.6% in 2019.The national figure stood at 17.9% in 2021.Read about how some of Nashville's largest companies reimagined their approach to office work during the pandemic
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Hargett
brianhornback.com

Republican Elected State Representative Behaving Badly

One term Republican TN State Representative Eddie Mannis is not seeking re-election this year. On August 4th, Elaine Davis won the Republican primary contest. It was reported that Davis Democrat opponent Greg Kaplan has announced at a town hall type public meeting that Rep. Mannis has endorsed him in the November 8 General Election. I have confirmed it happened at the Armstein Jewish Center.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

New scam circulating, Secretary of State warns Tennesseans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new scam circulating through the state has prompted a warning from the Secretary of State Tre Hargett. The scam incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement filed against them, which costs money for something they will probably never need, Hargett said.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendments#Election State#Need To Know#Constitution Of Tennessee#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Tennesseans#Federal General Election
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee GOP outrage over transgender clinic a cynical ploy for votes

As if there were any doubt midterm elections are nearing, right-wing politicians have turned up the heat on cultural and social issues to make sure we don’t forget.  Looney-tunes Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green held a Tuesday press conference outside the U.S. Capitol to announce she will lead a congressional movement to criminalize providing gender-affirming […] The post Tennessee GOP outrage over transgender clinic a cynical ploy for votes appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
thunder1320.com

Tennessee celebrates child health month 2022

The Tennessee Department of Health is recognizing Child Health Month throughout October. This annual recognition celebrates and raises awareness about programs devoted to the health of Tennessee’s children, our most important resource. ‘’As a parent and pediatrician I know the importance of keeping children healthy and safe,’’ Said Assistant...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
Tennessee Lookout

Walgreens ignored warnings about overprescribing opioids, Tennessee suit shows

When every pharmacy in Southwest Tennessee refused to fill prescriptions from a McMinnville doctor under probe by federal authorities for peddling opioids to street dealers and addicts, Walgreens barred its pharmacists from rejecting them, records contained in a lawsuit reveal. When Walgreens learned a Dayton, Tenn., prescriber was shelling out opioids and other dangerous drugs […] The post Walgreens ignored warnings about overprescribing opioids, Tennessee suit shows appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Williamson County to see $17M investment in state-wide broadband expansion

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced a series of grants totaling $53.4 million meant to boost rural broadband internet infrastructure, including $14 million for projects in Williamson County. According to a TDECD news release, the grants will provide broadband access to more than 150,000 homes and businesses...

Comments / 0

Community Policy