WYSH AM 1380
More on proposed Constitutional Amendments in Tennessee
(TN Secretary of State press release) Four proposed amendments will appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot directly after the candidates for governor. For information on amendments being considered for the 2026 ballot, click here. Proposed Constitutional amendments are presented as yes or no questions. A yes vote is a...
WBBJ
4 proposed Constitutional amendments to appear on upcoming Tennessee ballot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is informing voters about four proposed Constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. “Our Tennessee Constitution is the foundation of our state government and this November, there will be four proposed Constitutional...
Meet the Candidates: John Gentry for Tennessee governor
News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election.
Purged: Tennessee’s processes for maintaining voter rolls
The post Purged: Tennessee’s processes for maintaining voter rolls appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Tribune
Prominent Activist to Walk Across Tennessee for Abortion Rights
MEMPHIS — One of Tennessee’s most tireless advocates on the front lines for reproductive rights will begin a 538 mile trek across the state on Monday, Sept. 26 to have deeper conversations about abortion rights. “I think people are still processing what it means that Roe fell, and...
wmot.org
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee proclaims Sep. 30 a statewide day of prayer and fasting
(Mike Osborne) — Gov. Bill Lee says Tennesseans need to acknowledge a sovereign God and seek forgiveness. The governor is again this year declaring an official state day of prayer, humility and fasting. The proclamation signed by Lee this past week sets the observance for this coming Friday, Sep....
The rise of remote work in Tennessee
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosThe share of Tennesseans primarily working from home more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, per survey results released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.Why it matters: The new figures provide a fresh look into how the pandemic upended how Americans work, play and live, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.By the numbers: Survey results show 14% of people in Tennessee primarily worked from home in 2021, compared with 5.6% in 2019.The national figure stood at 17.9% in 2021.Read about how some of Nashville's largest companies reimagined their approach to office work during the pandemic
Tennessee WWII POW to be buried in Washington
Tech. Sgt. Ross H. Thompson died Dec. 10, 1942, at age 50.
brianhornback.com
Republican Elected State Representative Behaving Badly
One term Republican TN State Representative Eddie Mannis is not seeking re-election this year. On August 4th, Elaine Davis won the Republican primary contest. It was reported that Davis Democrat opponent Greg Kaplan has announced at a town hall type public meeting that Rep. Mannis has endorsed him in the November 8 General Election. I have confirmed it happened at the Armstein Jewish Center.
Kingsport Times-News
Prominent activist to walk from Memphis to Johnson City for abortion rights
MEMPHIS — One of Tennessee’s most tireless advocates on the front lines for reproductive rights will begin a 538 mile trek across the state on Monday to have deeper conversations about abortion rights. “I think people are still processing what it means that Roe fell, and that the...
WSMV
New scam circulating, Secretary of State warns Tennesseans
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new scam circulating through the state has prompted a warning from the Secretary of State Tre Hargett. The scam incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement filed against them, which costs money for something they will probably never need, Hargett said.
WBBJ
Tennessee Highway Patrol seeks to fill 130 vacant positions across the state
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for recruits in West Tennessee. Currently, THP has 130 positions vacant across the State of Tennessee. Job duties consist of traffic patrol, crash investigation, and drivers safety education. Starting pay is $46,000 annually. Applicants are expected to pass a physical...
Best private high schools in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
Tennessee GOP outrage over transgender clinic a cynical ploy for votes
As if there were any doubt midterm elections are nearing, right-wing politicians have turned up the heat on cultural and social issues to make sure we don’t forget. Looney-tunes Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green held a Tuesday press conference outside the U.S. Capitol to announce she will lead a congressional movement to criminalize providing gender-affirming […] The post Tennessee GOP outrage over transgender clinic a cynical ploy for votes appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
newstalk987.com
Governor Lee Authorizes Deployment of Soldiers from Tennessee National Guard to Help in Florida
Governor Bill Lee has authorized the deployment of roughly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard to. support response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall in Florida tomorrow (Wednesday). Guardsmen throughout the state are currently being notified through their respective commands and...
thunder1320.com
Tennessee celebrates child health month 2022
The Tennessee Department of Health is recognizing Child Health Month throughout October. This annual recognition celebrates and raises awareness about programs devoted to the health of Tennessee’s children, our most important resource. ‘’As a parent and pediatrician I know the importance of keeping children healthy and safe,’’ Said Assistant...
Walgreens ignored warnings about overprescribing opioids, Tennessee suit shows
When every pharmacy in Southwest Tennessee refused to fill prescriptions from a McMinnville doctor under probe by federal authorities for peddling opioids to street dealers and addicts, Walgreens barred its pharmacists from rejecting them, records contained in a lawsuit reveal. When Walgreens learned a Dayton, Tenn., prescriber was shelling out opioids and other dangerous drugs […] The post Walgreens ignored warnings about overprescribing opioids, Tennessee suit shows appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
williamsonhomepage.com
Williamson County to see $17M investment in state-wide broadband expansion
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced a series of grants totaling $53.4 million meant to boost rural broadband internet infrastructure, including $14 million for projects in Williamson County. According to a TDECD news release, the grants will provide broadband access to more than 150,000 homes and businesses...
WSMV
Daejin Advanced Materials to invest $10.2 million to add operations in Stewart Co.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, state officials and Daejin Advanced Materials USA Inc. officials announced Tuesday the company will establish its second U.S. manufacturing and processing facility in Stewart County. The company will invest $10.2 million to establish the facility in a portion of the Stewart-Houston Industrial...
wvlt.tv
Military award no one wants | Families of lost military children honored
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the military award no one wants. The Gold Star is given to families who lost their loved ones who served in the military service. On Sunday, Tennessee representatives, officials and community members came together to honor their grief and sacrifice at the Ramsey House.
