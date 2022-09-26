The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families on Monday reported the death of a 10-month-old child in Providence. The state said the child died on Aug. 6. "The Department had previous involvement with the family, but not at the time of the incident," DCYF said in the disclosure. "The Department initiated an investigation and through this investigation, determined maltreatment contributed to this fatality."

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO