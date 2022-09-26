ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Turnto10.com

Former Cranston police officer pleads no contest in assault case

A former Cranston police officer will not appeal his conviction on an assault charge. Surveillance video showed Andrew Leonard punching a suspect inside the cell block at police headquarters in March 2020. Leonard was convicted in May of last year and had plans to appeal. He dropped the appeal Monday...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence police officer's assault trial postponed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The trial of a police officer accused of assaulting a woman at a rally was set to continue on Wednesday, but electronic court records said the hearing was postponed to a future date. At the center of the case is a video from a cell...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Suspect in Central Falls standoff faces multiple charges

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Police provided an update Tuesday to an hours-long standoff in Central Falls, including identifying the man they said was at the center of it. The tense standoff played out on Tremont Street on Monday night as police tried to get a barricaded man to surrender.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

Two men shot at Central Falls basketball court

(WJAR) — Central Falls police said two men were shot at the basketball court at Francis L Corrigan Sports Complex Monday evening. Maj. Craig Horton said both men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said there are one or two suspects. They have not found...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick police identify people in shoplifting investigation

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said they have identified a number of people they said were connected to a shoplifting investigation. "With the help of our Facebook followers we have identified the involved subjects," police said. Police said the thefts took place at a Best Buy store on...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Man surrenders in standoff at Central Falls home

(WJAR) — A man who barricaded himself in a Central Falls home surrendered peacefully just after 9 p.m. on Monday. Rhode Island State Police said a man was refusing to come out of a home on Tremont Street since 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Dozens of Central Falls police officers...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

Man faces DUI charge in crash into Wild Birds Unlimited store

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police are investigating a crash that significantly damaged a Wild Birds Unlimited store on Saturday night. Police said the driver, 68-year-old Kenneth Savard of Coventry, faces a DUI charge. The business in the popular plaza on Bald Hill Road was closed and boarded up...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

DCYF cites maltreatment in death of 10-month-old child in Providence

The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families on Monday reported the death of a 10-month-old child in Providence. The state said the child died on Aug. 6. "The Department had previous involvement with the family, but not at the time of the incident," DCYF said in the disclosure. "The Department initiated an investigation and through this investigation, determined maltreatment contributed to this fatality."
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Car catches fire on Route 4 in North Kingstown

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — State police responded to a car fire on Route 4 north in North Kingstown on Sunday. Someone pulled over onto the median from the high speed lane at about 6:13 p.m. and got out of their car just before it caught fire, police said.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman sent to hospital after car crashes into Seekonk River

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A woman was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into the Seekonk River on Sunday morning, police said. Officers were called to the Gano Park Boat Launch around 5:30 a.m. for a reported car in the water. The woman and a man, who...
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Loved ones honor memory of Grya Pihlkrantz with candlelight vigil

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Dozens of candles were illuminated in memory of 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrantz at the Narragansett Gazebo on Sunday night. "We are going to light up the night so bright that hopefully, she can see it from heaven," Beth McGuire, a friend of Pihlkrantz, said. Friend after...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Lane shifts to continue at Providence Viaduct on I-95 north

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will continue to shift lanes on the new Interstate 95 northbound Providence Viaduct on Thursday night. Drivers are advised to keep to the far right for easiest access to the Route 146 State Offices exit. The DOT is expected...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases

(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Hearing over Woonsocket mayor's future postponed second time

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A lawyer for Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt says she's ready to defend herself at a hearing seeking her ouster. But a special meeting of the City Council on Tuesday was postponed all the same. City Council member Denise Sierra filed the complaint against Baldelli-Hunt. She...
WOONSOCKET, RI

