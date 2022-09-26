Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carver Haunted House Warns You to "Be Prepared to Be Scared!"Dianna CarneyCarver, MA
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
You're Invited to a Drag Queen Halloween Extraveganza!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Save Our Bay: Plymouth Rally Planned to Stop "Contaminated Wastewater" Being Dumped into Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
Former Cranston police officer pleads no contest in assault case
A former Cranston police officer will not appeal his conviction on an assault charge. Surveillance video showed Andrew Leonard punching a suspect inside the cell block at police headquarters in March 2020. Leonard was convicted in May of last year and had plans to appeal. He dropped the appeal Monday...
Providence police officer's assault trial postponed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The trial of a police officer accused of assaulting a woman at a rally was set to continue on Wednesday, but electronic court records said the hearing was postponed to a future date. At the center of the case is a video from a cell...
Suspect in Central Falls standoff faces multiple charges
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Police provided an update Tuesday to an hours-long standoff in Central Falls, including identifying the man they said was at the center of it. The tense standoff played out on Tremont Street on Monday night as police tried to get a barricaded man to surrender.
Man arrested for alleged armed robbery outside Star Market in Fall River
(WJAR) — Police have arrested a man for an alleged armed robbery outside of a Star Market in Fall River. The Fall River Police Department responded on Tuesday to the area of Oak Street and Bank Street for the reported armed robbery. The victim says as he was entering...
Two men shot at Central Falls basketball court
(WJAR) — Central Falls police said two men were shot at the basketball court at Francis L Corrigan Sports Complex Monday evening. Maj. Craig Horton said both men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said there are one or two suspects. They have not found...
Warwick police identify people in shoplifting investigation
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said they have identified a number of people they said were connected to a shoplifting investigation. "With the help of our Facebook followers we have identified the involved subjects," police said. Police said the thefts took place at a Best Buy store on...
Man surrenders in standoff at Central Falls home
(WJAR) — A man who barricaded himself in a Central Falls home surrendered peacefully just after 9 p.m. on Monday. Rhode Island State Police said a man was refusing to come out of a home on Tremont Street since 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Dozens of Central Falls police officers...
Man faces DUI charge in crash into Wild Birds Unlimited store
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police are investigating a crash that significantly damaged a Wild Birds Unlimited store on Saturday night. Police said the driver, 68-year-old Kenneth Savard of Coventry, faces a DUI charge. The business in the popular plaza on Bald Hill Road was closed and boarded up...
3 contractors accused of stealing over $64,000 in wages from 14 construction workers
(WJAR) — Three contractors have been charged with stealing more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers connected to construction work at a school in Woonsocket, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office announced on Tuesday. The three contractors were involved with drywall installation at RISE Prep Mayoral Academy...
DCYF cites maltreatment in death of 10-month-old child in Providence
The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families on Monday reported the death of a 10-month-old child in Providence. The state said the child died on Aug. 6. "The Department had previous involvement with the family, but not at the time of the incident," DCYF said in the disclosure. "The Department initiated an investigation and through this investigation, determined maltreatment contributed to this fatality."
Car catches fire on Route 4 in North Kingstown
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — State police responded to a car fire on Route 4 north in North Kingstown on Sunday. Someone pulled over onto the median from the high speed lane at about 6:13 p.m. and got out of their car just before it caught fire, police said.
Woman sent to hospital after car crashes into Seekonk River
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A woman was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into the Seekonk River on Sunday morning, police said. Officers were called to the Gano Park Boat Launch around 5:30 a.m. for a reported car in the water. The woman and a man, who...
RIPTA Board of Directors to discuss Providence school bus service and staff shortages
(WJAR) — The Rhode Public Transit Authority Board of Directors will discuss the Providence school bus service and staffing shortages at the board’s Wednesday meeting. The staffing shortages last week caused routes that serve numerous high schools to experience service disruptions. On Wednesday and Thursday of last week,...
Loved ones honor memory of Grya Pihlkrantz with candlelight vigil
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Dozens of candles were illuminated in memory of 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrantz at the Narragansett Gazebo on Sunday night. "We are going to light up the night so bright that hopefully, she can see it from heaven," Beth McGuire, a friend of Pihlkrantz, said. Friend after...
Safety regulators propose heavy fines in parking garage collapse that killed Easton man
BOSTON (AP) — Federal workplace safety regulators have proposed fining a subcontractor nearly $1.2 million in connection with the death of a worker during the demolition of a downtown Boston parking garage. The worker was operating an 11,000-pound excavator in the Government Center Garage on March 26 when an...
New Bedford changes permit requirements in response to fire at tire recycler
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A massive fire in New Bedford prompted city officials to change their permit requirements for tire shredding facilities. Flames shot out of the roof of Bob's Tire on July 7 when a shredding machine malfunctioned, fire officials said. Neighbors watched in horror as thick...
Lane shifts to continue at Providence Viaduct on I-95 north
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will continue to shift lanes on the new Interstate 95 northbound Providence Viaduct on Thursday night. Drivers are advised to keep to the far right for easiest access to the Route 146 State Offices exit. The DOT is expected...
Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases
(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
Hearing over Woonsocket mayor's future postponed second time
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A lawyer for Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt says she's ready to defend herself at a hearing seeking her ouster. But a special meeting of the City Council on Tuesday was postponed all the same. City Council member Denise Sierra filed the complaint against Baldelli-Hunt. She...
