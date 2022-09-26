Stradivarius: Frankie Dettori hails 'one in a lifetime' stayer after three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner is retired

Read full article on original website
FA confident Prince William will remain as president during the World Cup despite conflicting loyalties with new Prince of Wales role... with England set to meet the Dragons in Qatar
The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar. Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006, and while...
SkySports
Champions Day: Superstar Baaeed to bring down curtain on remarkable career in Ascot Champion Stakes
Connections of Baaeed are preparing themselves to say farewell to their star performer in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot next month. The four-year-old is unbeaten in 10 starts for trainer William Haggas and owners Shadwell, with his team opting to bring the curtain down over 10 furlongs on October 15 rather than switching up to a mile and a half in Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
SkySports
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: William Buick to take ride on Mishriff in ParisLongchamp showpiece for Gosden team
William Buick will team up with Mishriff for the first time in Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp. The John and Thady Gosden-trained colt was last seen finishing fourth in the Irish Champion Stakes on heavy ground at Leopardstown, with Colin Keane doing the steering on that occasion.
SkySports
Stuart Lancaster to leave Leinster to become Racing 92 director of rugby
Former England head coach Stuart Lancaster will leave Leinster to become director of rugby at French club Racing 92 at the end of this season. Lancaster has been Leinster's senior coach since 2016, working under head coach Leo Cullen, while he spent four years as England boss before stepping down after the 2015 World Cup.
SkySports
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Aidan O'Brien hoping Luxembourg gets good ground in Paris amid forecast rain
Aidan O'Brien does not want the ground to get too testing at ParisLongchamp ahead of Luxembourg's bid for glory in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. Previously successful in the showpiece event with Dylan Thomas in 2007 and Found in 2016, the Ballydoyle handler houses the ante-post favourite for this year's renewal in this son of Camelot.
SkySports
Jamie Chadwick: Two-time W Series champion targets F1 'within five years' as she nears third title
The 24-year-old has had remarkable success in the all-female W Series, winning the championship in both seasons so far and all but one race this year, but has so far been unable to advance through other feeder series. She has been touted to be the first woman to race in...
SkySports
Wednesday Tips
Flylikeaneagle looks the best bet on a competitive card at Nottingham in the Fairfax Saddles Grassroots Mile Series Final Handicap. Trained by Grand National-winning handler Lucinda Russell, the five-year-old arrives on the back of his fourth win in what has been a thoroughly productive season. Based in Ireland until earlier this year, he has flourished since joining Russell's Kinross yard in June.
SkySports
Tuesday Tips
First Impression can notch a third win from four visits to Ayr in the Virgin Bet Free Bets For Winners Handicap at Ayr. John Quinn's five-year-old was rated 85 when last striking gold here a couple of years ago and returns 5lb lower in the weights. He has been dropped 1lb since his most recent outing here a couple of weeks ago, when beaten just a couple of lengths into fourth place, and any rain would aid his cause.
SkySports
Mercedes' long F1 wait: Will Lewis Hamilton or George Russell end 2022 win drought in final six races?
Eight straight years of domination came crashing to an end this season for Mercedes. That in itself is remarkable - but what has been even more so is the team's failure to win a race so far. Obviously they will be striving hard to do so in the remaining six...
speedonthewater.com
Class 1 World Championship Series Tight With Three Races Remaining
With the final three races of the Class 1 World Championship Series in Key West, Fla., a little more than a month away, the teams currently in the mix—222 Offshore Australia, df Young, Huski Chocolate and JBS Racing—have much-appreciated time to prepare for the weeklong Race World Offshore-produced event. The standings are close with Huski Chocolate ahead of 222 Offshore Australia by 33 points and JBS Racing by 36 points.
SkySports
What next for the Presidents Cup? Trevor Immelman backs 'no joke' International Team for future glory
Team USA continued their Presidents Cup dominance with a five-point victory over a depleted International Team, although what did the result do for the future of the biennial contest?. Davis Love III's American side were overwhelming pre-tournament favourites as they boasted their strongest-ever team in terms of world ranking, alongside...
GOLF・
SkySports
Dublin's Carla Rowe says All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Donegal was the biggest disappointment of her career
The Dubs were shocked by Donegal in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final and missed out on the opportunity to face eventual champions Meath in the final four. It was a devastating blow for Mick Bohan's side, who have not lifted the Brendan Martin Cup since 2020, when they claimed their fourth in a row.
SkySports
Jenni Hermoso: Spain's all-time top scorer brands Jorge Vilda dispute 'worst moment' in their women's football history
Spain Women's all-time record scorer Jenni Hermoso says the dispute between her teammates and head coach Jorge Vilda is the "worst moment" in women's football history in her homeland. The Spanish FA (RFEF) issued a statement last Thursday saying that 15 players had threatened to stop representing the national team...
SkySports
Pakistan beat England by six runs to take series lead | Moeen scores half-century in losing run chase
After putting Pakistan into bat, England took regular wickets as they dismissed the hosts for 145 in 19 overs with Mark Wood claiming 3-20. In response, Pakistan's bowlers also took frequent wickets as they managed to squeeze England's batters and limit the tourists to 139-7, with debutant Aamir Jamal bowling a brilliant final over.
SkySports
Formula 1 in 2023: Race calendar for record schedule, pre-season testing dates and driver line-ups
There will be a record 24 races in 2023, with a bumper schedule featuring a maiden Las Vegas Grand Prix and a return to China. March 5: Bahrain (Sakhir) March 19: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah) April 2: Australia (Melbourne) April 16: China (Shanghai) April 30: Azerbaijan (Baku) May 7: Miami (Miami)
2023 Giro d’Italia to start in Abruzzo with 18km bike path time trial
Gran Sasso mountain finish confirmed as RCS Sport hope to tempt Evenepoel with 60km of time trials
SkySports
Thursday Tips
Falcon Nine looks sure to take a good step forward from his promising debut when he reappears at Salisbury. Beautifully bred, the Ulysses youngster is a half-brother to Jessica Harrington's top-class filly Albigna. He made what could be described as a stereotypical debut for one from Sir Michael Stoute's yard when staying on nicely into fourth at Leicester.
SkySports
Donnell Wallam to make Australian Diamonds debut in England Vitality Roses series
Donnell Wallam is set to make her debut for the Australian Diamonds in their forthcoming three-Test series against England's Vitality Roses. The series marks the second part of both England's and Australia's winter fixtures. England start by taking on Uganda in October and Australia meet New Zealand in the Constellation Cup.
SkySports
Formula 1 title permutations: How Max Verstappen can win second championship at Singapore GP
The Red Bull driver, on a career-best streak of five consecutive wins, is 116 points clear of his previously close title rival Charles Leclerc with six races remaining, while his team-mate Sergio Perez is nine points further back. Mercedes driver George Russell is the only other driver who is still...
SkySports
Singapore GP: Epic F1 race returns as Max Verstappen gets title chance, Mercedes target first win
The night race at Marina Bay, extremely demanding due to the heat and street circuit layout, is the first since 2019 after two years off the calendar due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and its return is all live on Sky Sports F1. Qualifying is live on Saturday at 2pm, with...
