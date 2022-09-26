NFL: Pro Bowl-NFC at AFC

Related
Look: NFL World Excited By The Peyton Manning News
NFL fans are getting more of Peyton Manning. The legendary NFL quarterback, who's stayed involved with the sport since retiring from the Denver Broncos, will be part of the revamped Pro Bowl moving forward. Manning and his production company, Omaha Productions, are working with the NFL on the new Pro...
Highlights from Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons in Week 3
The Seattle Seahawks are now 1-2 on the year after falling 27-23 to the Atlanta Falcons at Lumen Field in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Below are some of the top highlights from the game.
NBC Sports
Vikings vs. Saints NFL Week 4 start time, how to watch live from London
NFL teams are breaking out their passports for the first time in 2022. The league’s first international matchup comes in Week 4 with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints facing off in London. The contest will mark the first of five NFL games played outside the U.S. this season and the first of three in London.
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) on the bench during a break in the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Playoff buy-in builds at books for Dolphins, Packers
Public plays on the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins making the playoffs are on the rise. The Packers (2-1) outlasted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 and the Dolphins held off the Buffalo Bills to improve to 3-0. Those two-point wins provided a push for some bettors to jump on the "to make playoffs" futures at BetMGM. Since those games went final, Green Bay moved from -275 to...
Colts vs. Chiefs | Crunching Numbers
Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
FOX Sports
Aaron Donald makes history, Jimmy G staggers: NFC West Stock Watch
Aaron Donald is a transcendent talent headed for a gold jacket when his playing career is over. Donald reached another milestone in the Rams' win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, reaching 100 career sacks faster than any other defensive tackle in NFL history (130 career games). Donald took down quarterback Kyler Murray in impressive fashion, clipping his feet as he tried to escape.
NFL replacing Pro Bowl with skills competition, flag football game in 2023
The National Football League is officially eliminating the Pro Bowl, replacing the exhibition contest with a skills competition and flag
Browns DE Myles Garrett hurt shoulder, biceps in crash
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps injuries in a single-car accident on Monday, but he was home from the hospital, the team announced Tuesday. Garrett and a passenger were taken by ambulance for medical attention with non-life-threatening injuries following the accident. According to the Browns, Garrett wound up with "a shoulder sprain, a biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various...
Jets QB Zach Wilson practices, will start Week 4 barring setback
Zach Wilson practiced with the New York Jets on Wednesday and will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, barring a setback. Wilson, 23, was sidelined for the first three games of the season as he recovered from arthroscopic surgery performed on Aug. 16. He sustained a meniscus tear and a bone bruise on a non-contact injury in the Aug. 12 preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The No. 2 pick...
Syndication: The Record
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Wilson will not play due to a knee injury. Nfl Jets Vs Cincinnati Bengals Bengals At Jets
Texans vs. Chargers: Point spread, over/under for Week 4
A theme for the Houston Texans through the first three weeks of the season is they give away games in the fourth quarter. The Texans were locked with the Chicago Bears 20-20 throughout the fourth quarter in Week 3, but quarterback Davis Mills’ interception that was returned at the Texans’ own 12-yard line allowed Chicago to kick the game-winning field goal.
Bomani Jones admits he was wrong on Steph, says fifth title would vault him past LeBron
ESPN’s Bomani Jones joined 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” Wednesday to discuss Steph Curry’s superstardom and how he answered and doubts Jones once had.
