Sidney Daily News
DCP Prairie Days was a success
GREENVILLE — In continuation of celebrating 50 years of Darke County Parks, thousands visited Shawnee Prairie on Sept. 24 and 25 for Prairie Days. Several food trucks were a welcomed addition this year. Blowin’ Smoke BBQ, Kona Ice, Mike’s Family Concessions and Grandpa Billy’s Bakery Kettle Corn were all serving up food items. Some vendors even sold out by Sunday afternoon. Many craft vendors also attended all weekend, offering homemade maple syrup, candles and décor, handmade jewelry and carved wooden goods.
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
Fall celebration planned
PIQUA — The Fall Celebration at Johnston Farm will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from noon–5 p.m. There will be three canal boat rides aboard the General Harrison of Piqua; at 12:30, 2:30 and 4 p.m. to give passengers an idea of what canawlers saw in 1845 as they moved across western Ohio by canal boat.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Alive plans Boos & Brews Fall Festival
SIDNEY — Sidney Alive is hosting its annual fall festival with additional fun this year on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15. On Friday, the annual Downtown Chocolate Walk will take place from 5–8 p.m.. Ticket holders will visit various downtown businesses and collect some great chocolate treats. Also kicking off that day is the Boos & Brews Pub Crawl where participants can visit DORA-serving establishments and get a card stamped at each stop. Once the card is filled, participants can drop it off to the Sidney Alive dropbox, located just inside Murphy’s Craft Bar + Kitchen (110 E. Poplar St.) to enter a drawing for a $25 gift card.
Sidney Daily News
Harvest Bazaar set
MAPLEWOOD — The Women of Maplewood Methodist Church will be holding their Harvest Bazaar on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Maplewood Hall in Maplewood. There will be various vendors, craft items, baked goods and door prizes. There will be sandwiches and beverages...
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • Grand Lake Medical Health Systems will be doing free prostate screenings from 4...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— The 38th annual fair of the Shelby County Agricultural Society, closed yesterday afternoon. During the afternoon the piano and bicycle were given away. The piano went to Oran Kiser, of Tawawa, and the bicycle to John Pl. Rozell, of Fletcher. The fair compared with last year was more of a success. Receipts far exceeded the amount taken in last year.
Daily Advocate
Garden clubs begin wreath sale
GREENVILLE — The Ladybug Garden Club and Butterflies Junior Garden Club have kicked off their annual live wreath sale of fresh mixed wreaths, traditional door swags, roping and mixed bunches to decorate for the holidays. Each wreath is constructed of fresh Noble Fir, accented with Incense Cedar, Blue Berried...
Sidney Daily News
PERI luncheon set for Oct. 4
WAPAKONETA — Public Employee Retirees, Inc., PERI, District 2, Chapter 9 of Auglaize County will be holding a luncheon meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon meeting will be held at Astro Lanes, 1113 Apollo Drive, Wapakoneta. The schedule of the event includes lunch at 11:30...
Sidney Daily News
Coin club to host show
WAPAKONETA — The Tri-County Coin Club will host a show on Oct. 9 at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds in the Junior Fair Building, 1001 Fairview Drive, Wapakoneta. Hours for the show are form 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This is the club’s annual show and people will be able to buy,...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney church expands into new home
SIDNEY — A local church has a new home. The Church of Freedom Fellowship will be moving into the property located at 1319 Fourth Ave., the former home of the business Twisted Liquidations. Freedom Fellowship is a church community who plans to start services the first of the year....
hometownstations.com
Spartan Inn opens next week
Press Release from Lima City Schools: The Spartan Inn will open its doors for lunch beginning next Tuesday, Oct. 4. The culinary student-run restaurant will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.
miamivalleytoday.com
Rad Candy Company to open in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — The Rad Candy Company is coming to downtown Tipp City this fall, with a projected opening date sometime in late October or early November. “At the earliest, it’s probably going to be the end of October or sometime in the beginning of November,” owner Mark Underwood said.
Sidney Daily News
STAR House recognizes graduates, recovery journeys
SIDNEY — In support of National Recovery Month, the STAR House held a picnic at Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 24, recognizing the program’s past graduates, as well as current residents and their recovery journeys. There was much support from the community either participating in the event or donating items for game prizes, including donations from Agape Distributions and several local businesses.
countynewsonline.org
There are new dogs at the Shelter!
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 5 new dogs from 1 1/2 to 6 years old, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their...
dayton.com
Phebe’s Café to close at end of October
Lonnie Sholar, owner of Phebe’s Café, confirmed with Dayton.com Tuesday evening that the downtown Dayton coffee shop and café in the Fifth Third Center is closing at the end of October. Phebe’s Café first announced the closure in a Facebook post earlier in the day.
Dayton VA to host annual Veteran event
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will hold its 16th annual Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event on Friday. The Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 4100 W. Third St, in Dayton. According to the […]
Bradfield Center executive director resigns
LIMA — The Bradfield Community Center is looking for a new executive director, after its leader for the past eight years turned in her resignation. Kesha Drake turned her resignation in to the Bradfield Community Association’s board of trustees, effective Oct. 7. “When I was first offered the...
Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
Sidney Daily News
Homecoming court announced
MINSTER —The Minster High School Student Council is pleased to announce the 2022 Homecoming activities are set for Oct. 4-8. Students selected to the Homecoming Court include Freshmen Annie Hemmelgarn and Matthew Puthoff, Sophomores Abriana Wuebker and James Niemeyer, Juniors Luisa Fischer and Reice Sloan, and Seniors Jaylyn Albers, Paige Bornhorst, Cameo Cedarleaf, Katie McClurg, Lexi Niemeyer, Morgan Sparks, Nathan Beair, Wyatt Kemper, Logan Kohne, Matthew Niekamp, Dillon Watercutter and Brady Wolf.
