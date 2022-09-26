Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Duxbury Celebrates Halloween With 5 Festive Events!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
New England governors want 'at least' $500 million to aid expected spike in heating bills
New England governors are asking Congress to support at least $500 million in emergency funds to help address the forecasted spike in home energy bills. In a letter Monday to Congressional leaders who are preparing a continuing resolution for the start of fiscal 2023, the region's governors noted that home energy bills "likely will be exacerbated this winter as a result of volatile global energy markets."
What's next for the migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. The Steamship Authority's new ships won't be named "Jaws," "Boaty McBoatface" or any other fun suggestions. In my opinion, the M/V Aquinnah and M/V Monomoy are perfectly fine names, too. (But the one on the left definitely looks like a Boaty.)
Michelle Wu shakes up Boston's zoning board
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Get your questions in for Mayor Michelle Wu ahead of her monthly Radio Boston interview today at 11 a.m. Just tweet at @RadioBoston or join our text club by sending BOSTON to 617-766-0382.
Cannabis entrepreneurs on how to make the adult-use industry more equitable
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Sept. 27. Tiziana Dearing is our host. There has been $3.43 billion in revenue from Massachusetts cannabis companies, but where is all the money going? Former Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson joins us to discuss his experience going through the Massachusetts Cannabis Commission's Social Equity Program. We also hear from Ty Gomes, whose company provides educational resources for the program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston Mayor Wu talks ZBA and immigration
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Sept. 27. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu joins us to discuss an overhaul to the Zoning Board of Appeals, immigrant advancement, a new Boston school superintendent and more.
How midterm elections are playing out in Ohio and Arizona
Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Scott Tong speak with Ohio-based political strategist Yvette Simpson and Arizona-based political strategist Lorna Romero Ferguson about the state of play in midterm elections in their states, and nationally. This segment airs on September 28, 2022. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Consider This: Diversifying Boston's prestigious exam schools
Diversity in Boston exam schools has long been a challenge but thanks to a recent change in the schools’ admissions policy more Black and brown students are joining their ranks. This has been especially true for Boston Latin School, but not without its growing pains. WBUR education reporter Max...
New Boston schools superintendent officially starts her new role
Mary Skipper's official start date as new Boston Public Schools superintendent is Monday. As the sixth person to hold this role in just the last decade, all eyes will be on how the Boston native and veteran school administrator will address longstanding challenges in Massachusetts' largest school district — and whether she will have staying power.
RELATED PEOPLE
Florida residents brace for Hurricane Ian
Florida residents are bracing themselves for Hurricane Ian to make landfall Wednesday. The powerful storm knocked out Cuba's power grid Tuesday and is expected to wreak catastrophic damage across west and central Florida. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Jeff George, director of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.
Tropical storm Ian strengthens into hurricane
Hurricane Ian's projected path shifted overnight and is now estimated to be a Category 4 when it hits Florida. Here & Now's Scott Tong checks in with WUSF reporter Cathy Carter in Tampa.
The GroovaLottos bring soul-funk inspired show to New Rep Theatre
So says Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor (Morgan James Peters). That makes sense if the adage "there's nothing new under the sun" is true. In music, classic tunes get sampled by younger artists, the old — through slowed down or sped up melodies, the use of specific equipment, dance moves and more — influences the new and vice versa.
