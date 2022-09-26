ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Calling all actors: Marvel movie filming in Ohio

By Cris Belle
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you’re a superstar in the making, now might be the chance to get your big break.

There’s an open casting call in Cleveland for the Marvel Studios movie, “Blade.”

Most of the filming will take place in Atlanta but at lease one week will take place right here in Cleveland.

What movies were filmed in Ohio? Here’s a list

Fittings will start mid-October and filming will take place from Nov. 14 through Nov. 22.

Local casting company Angela Boehm Casting in conjunction with Tammy Smith Casting are looking for all types to cast ages 18 and up.

The movie centers around Marvel’s vampire hunter and stars two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali.

Click here to apply.

Comments / 19

S Spikes
2d ago

remember to read..yes read all their fine prints and requirements...mandatory covid vaccines are a must for this..good luck.

Reply(1)
10
Hurricane Ian: Ohio Red Cross workers join hundreds in Florida

Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio members of the American Red Cross have deployed to Florida in anticipation of the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. According to Marita Salkowski, Regional Com. Director for the ARC, approximately ten workers from central and southern Ohio joined hundreds of trained disaster workers from all around the country to provide relief […]
OHIO STATE
