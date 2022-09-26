Read full article on original website
Related
Rihanna: Justin Bieber and Katy Perry among celebs sharing stunned reactions to Super Bowl headline news
Celebrities from across the world of music have reacted to the news that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl next year. On Sunday night (25 September), the singer announced via Instagram that she will be the headline performer at the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023. The...
thesource.com
JAY-Z and Roc Nation Congratulate Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show
JAY-Z is giving flowers to his global star Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Superbowl 56 Halftime Show. Hov recognized the billionaire entrepreneur for her successful career and how far she’s come calling her “a generational talent and woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”
musictimes.com
Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance News Prompts Fan Confusion: Is She Releasing New Music?
The past few days have been wild for music fans as the news for the highly-awaited Super Bowl Halftime Show has been progressing quite quickly. Last week, it was announced that Apple Music will be replacing Pepsi as the official sponsor for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Shortly after, rumors that Taylor Swift will be performing emerged.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jay-Z Praises Rihanna As A “Generational Talent” After Super Bowl LVII Announcement
Jay-Z spoke highly of Rihanna after she was revealed as the Super Bowl LVII performer. Jay-Z had some major praise for Rihanna following the announcement that she’ll be performing at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in 2023. Roc Nation will serve as an executive producer of the show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National Fenty League Rihanna Set To Headline Apple Music’s First Super Bowl Halftime Show; Dr. Dre Offers Up Advice For The Big Day
After years of depriving us, Rihanna is set to headline Apple Music's First Super Bowl Halftime show, Dr. Dre offers advice on the big show.
musictimes.com
A$AP Rocky Arrived to His Rolling Loud New York Performance Late: Is It Because of Rihanna?
ASAP Rocky was the second-day headliner of the Rolling Loud New York Festival last Saturday, and while the rapper's performance is one of the most-anticipated of the evening, fans were dismayed because of a couple of things. Not only did Rocky arrive late for his performance, but he also did...
Comments / 0