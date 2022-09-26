Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Yardbarker
New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
Four Teams Reportedly Interested in Suns PF Jae Crowder
Jae Crowder's departure is inevitable from the Suns. Here's four potential suitors for the power forward.
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen share Donovan Mitchell trade experiences
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell trade sent shockwaves through the entire NBA. There was no shortage of reactions to the blockbuster deal, which instantly vaulted the Cavs into contender status in the Eastern Conference. Though it’s been a few weeks since the deal was reported, Cavs players, such as Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, were asked to describe their initial experiences, including their reactions- with the Mitchell trade.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cavs Reportedly Interested In Trading For Suns Star
According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
NBC Sports
Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell
“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
How The Bogdanovic Trade Affects The Pistons
The Pistons are going to look very, very different in the 2022-23 season.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look At Collin Sexton In A Utah Jazz Uniform
Over the offseason, Collin Sexton was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz. He was the eighth overall pick out of Alabama in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Yardbarker
Jazz Notes: Collin Sexton, Justin Zanik, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay
That is good news for the Jazz, as Sexton averaged 24.3 points with the Cavs in 2020-21, proving that he’s a young player who can always fill it up. And after trading Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz are gonna need some points. Sexton can fill that void immediately. Sexton was...
Mavs Linked to Suns’ Jae Crowder in Trade Rumors
The Dallas Mavericks could use some extra depth at the wing position. According to a report from Shams Charania, Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could be their answer.
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA
DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ
DETROIT – September 26, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward/center Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Bogdanović, 6-7, 226, averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in...
Yardbarker
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job
Jamal Crawford is once again coming off the bench to provide some vital minutes in an NBA setting. These, however, might come during the pregame, halftime, and postgame as opposed to his regular clutch game time duties. Per the New York Post, Crawford has found yet another new NBA team,...
Milwaukee Bucks A Potential Landing Spot For Jae Crowder?
With the Phoenix Suns and veteran forward Jae Crowder looking to part ways before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Milwaukee Bucks are a championship contending team who could pursue a trade for Crowder.
ESPN
Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan
The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
Raptors could make play for OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The Raptors were repeatedly tied to big-name trade candidates this offseason, rumored to be possible suitors for Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Kevin Durant. Toronto ended up having a relatively quiet summer, making only minor tweaks to its roster, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca, who says the club is counting on internal growth from its own players, including Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.
NBA・
Comments / 0