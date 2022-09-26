ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
Cavs’ Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen share Donovan Mitchell trade experiences

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell trade sent shockwaves through the entire NBA. There was no shortage of reactions to the blockbuster deal, which instantly vaulted the Cavs into contender status in the Eastern Conference. Though it’s been a few weeks since the deal was reported, Cavs players, such as Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, were asked to describe their initial experiences, including their reactions- with the Mitchell trade.
Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell

“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ

DETROIT – September 26, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward/center Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Bogdanović, 6-7, 226, averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in...
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job

Jamal Crawford is once again coming off the bench to provide some vital minutes in an NBA setting. These, however, might come during the pregame, halftime, and postgame as opposed to his regular clutch game time duties. Per the New York Post, Crawford has found yet another new NBA team,...
Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan

The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
Raptors could make play for OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Raptors were repeatedly tied to big-name trade candidates this offseason, rumored to be possible suitors for Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Kevin Durant. Toronto ended up having a relatively quiet summer, making only minor tweaks to its roster, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca, who says the club is counting on internal growth from its own players, including Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.
NBA

