FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
FOX Carolina
Upstate shelters say “no more room” for animals ahead of Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Shelters across the Upstate tell FOX Carolina, they have no more room for animals ahead of Hurricane Ian. The Spartanburg Humane Society usually said, if disaster strikes, they are able to jump in and take animals in need into their shelter temporarily. However, this time that’s not the case.
FOX Carolina
One person and two pets exposed to rabid skunk in Anderson Co,
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a skunk found in Anderson County recently tested positive for rabies. Officials said the skunk was found near Conneross Road and Circle Drive in Townville, SC. One person was exposed to the...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Walk to End Alzheimer's
Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis discusses a deadly exchange of gunfire between deputies and a suspect. The coroner's office and SLED are investigating a deputy-involved shooting along Edwards Road in Taylors. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Lightning visible from NOAA Satellites inside Hurricane Ian as the monstrous storm nears landfall...
FOX Carolina
The Kindred Spirits: A store with only Upstate artist creations
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the Holidays just around the corner, you might be looking to get a head start on buying gifts for loved ones. One store in Spartanburg has curated a collection of local items all in one place. The Kindred Spirits say they’re all about cultivating originality and reminding you you’re one of a kind.
FOX Carolina
Greer Arts and Eats Festival postponed due to weather
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Arts and Eats Festival committee says they’re rescheduling the event after monitoring the local impact of Hurricane Ian. The committee says these conditions will impact the safety of festival goers, vendors, volunteers, and emergency workers. Festival representatives say they’ll announce the rescheduled...
FOX Carolina
305 dogs rescued in ‘biggest takedown of dogfighting’ in SC
Library board chair says they’re ‘not here to promote LGBTQ things’. As calls to challenge books increase around the country, multiple employees and members of the public called upon the Board of Trustees to take a hard stance efforts to restrict reading material. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg postpones International Festival due to incoming weather
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg announced that this weekend’s International Festival is being postponed due to the weather that Hurricane Ian could bring to our area. Officials said the festival will now happen on Saturday, October 15, at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. They added that...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police locate woman believed to be homeless
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a woman who has not been seen in over a week and a half has been found. 31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on Sept. 16 and last known to be in Greenville, according to police. Cain is described as...
FOX Carolina
Quick-draw competition turns deadly in Spartanburg County, deputies say
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a quick-draw competition between friends turned deadly. Deputies were called to render aid to a shooting victim at a home on Red Haven Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 23. According to the sheriff’s office, James...
FOX Carolina
K9 Margo now a certified member of the Mauldin police force
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new four-legged friend is making a good impression with the Mauldin Police Department. K9 Margo started back in April, five months later she’s growing everyday into her new role as a therapy dog on the force. Margo recently completed a rigorous training and...
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s Canopy Car Wash set to close ahead of 36th anniversary
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville’s Canopy Car Wash is set to close just 6 days ahead of what would have been the business’ 36th anniversary. Canopy Car Wash, located at 2312 Wade Hampton Boulevard, opened on Oct. 6, 1986, and is closing Friday, Sept. 30. 2022. The...
FOX Carolina
District announces passing of beloved school bus driver
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District One is remembering the life of Mr. Lynn Pittman, a beloved school bus driver who drove for over one million miles. The district said Mr. Pittman began driving a bus for Spartanburg One in 1978 and was honored in 2019 for driving so many miles. A majority of those million miles were spent on the special needs bus route.
FOX Carolina
Greenville business needs paid helpers to assist with Florida clean-up
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville emergency response clean-up business called 3R, Inc. says they’re in need of employees to assist with cleaning up damage in Florida from Hurricane Ian. They say they need 30 employees such as technicians, forklift drivers, truck drivers, heavy equipment operators, and general...
FOX Carolina
Homeowner shot following altercation with visitors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for suspects after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Officers said they responded to a house along Cline Street in Taylors after a disturbance was reported. When deputies arrived, they learned that the...
FOX Carolina
“Stamped” removed from Pickens County Schools
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A controversial book that sparked much-heated debate in the Pickens County School District has now been voted out by the board. In a unanimous vote, the school board voted to remove “Stamped, Racism, Anti-Racism, and You”. The book had been under review for...
FOX Carolina
Laurens Co. woman becomes second in over half a century to get SC honor
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Stewart Marketing and Consulting recently announced that Brenda Stewart recently became the second Lauren’s County woman in over half a century to be awarded the Order of the Palmetto. Officials said Steward was recognized for her service in Lauren’s County and her efforts...
FOX Carolina
Officers looking for missing teenager from Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are searching for 16-year-old Jaylne Fox, a missing teenager from Asheville. Officers described Fox as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 110 pounds. They added that she usually wears black clothing and silver jewelry. She had half-black and half-neon pink hair the last time she was last seen.
FOX Carolina
Asheville PD looking for missing 16-year-old girl
FOX Carolina
Police called to library to investigate ‘obscene material’
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police have now been pulled into the debate over what should and shouldn’t be in a library. Travelers Rest police chief Ben Ford said his department received an email saying the Travelers Rest library branch was spreading obscene material. The email named LGBTQ...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County baby’s death ruled a homicide
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the death of a 1-year-old baby is being investigated as a homicide. EMS was called to a home on Caleb Drive in Greer on Aug. 15 for a 1-year-old girl who was not breathing. The coroner said paramedics...
