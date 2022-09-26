ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden to propose new rule requiring airlines to disclose extra fees upfront

By Zach Schonfeld, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ePhbz_0iAgPm8400

( The Hill ) — President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon will propose a new rule requiring airlines and travel search websites to disclose extra fees upfront when passengers purchase their tickets.

The rule is the administration’s latest step to increase accountability on the airline industry as passenger complaints over delays and cancellations have soared in recent months.

The proposal would require airlines and websites to disclose added fees — like those to change and cancel flights, check baggage or for parents to sit with their child — when they first display airfares to potential customers.

The Transportation Department said Biden will announce the proposal during a meeting of the White House Competition Council scheduled for later on Monday.

“Airline passengers deserve to know the full, true cost of their flights before they buy a ticket,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “This new proposed rule would require airlines to be transparent with customers about the fees they charge, which will help travelers make informed decisions and save money.”

Monday’s announcement comes as part of Biden’s sweeping executive order aimed at promoting competition in the economy through 72 initiatives cracking down on anti-competitive practices in multiple industries.

American Airlines and JetBlue begin their antitrust trial on Monday after the Justice Department and attorneys general in six states and Washington, D.C. sued to block a partnership between the two airlines, accusing them of reducing competition in New York and Boston air routes.

Buttigieg’s department has also taken aim at the industry in recent months, proposing its own stricter regulations to clarify when airlines owe passengers refunds after delaying or canceling their flights.

The Transportation Department also released a dashboard last month to aid customers in determining if they are entitled to a refund.

The moves come as the airline industry finds itself under increased scrutiny, with passengers returning to the skies in greater numbers as many carriers report hiring challenges.

Passenger charged with punching attendant on American Airlines flight

The staffing difficulties, which in some areas have extended to air traffic control centers, have led airlines to delay or cancel flights, a problem only exacerbated by high fuel prices and severe storms this summer.

The Air Line Pilots Association, the largest pilot union, however, has contended that no such pilot shortage exists.

Many airlines have offered pay incentives to attract and retain pilots, and the Federal Aviation Administration rejected a request earlier this month from one carrier to loosen flight time requirements for new pilots.

Mesa Airlines, which operates smaller routes for United Airlines and American Airlines, announced on Thursday it would finance the costs for more than 1,000 pilots to build the 1,500 hours of flight time required before flying commercially and make them a priority for employment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
ODENTON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
DC News Now

Commanders’ Wentz struggles in 24-8 loss to the Eagles

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Brandon Graham wished Carson Wentz well before the longtime Philadelphia Eagles teammates faced off for the first time. “I hope you have a great year — just not today,” the defensive end told the new Washington Commanders quarterback. Graham was right. Wentz had a terrible day in his first game against the team […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DC News Now

Biden approval rating dips 5 points in past week: poll

President Biden’s approval rating dropped 5 points in the past week, according to a new Politico-Morning Consult poll.  The poll found that 41 percent of respondents approved of Biden’s job performance, down from 46 percent last week. The results are a reversal of recent weeks, during which Biden’s approval rating has risen significantly following a […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Mesa Airlines#Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Airline#Transportation#Jetblue#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United Airlines
DC News Now

1 arrested, 3 injured after crash involving Metrobus

WASHINGTON (DC News now) — Police were investigating after an accident involving several different vehicles, including a Metrobus. The driver who caused the accident tried fleeing the scene. Officials said that the accident took place near Southern Avenue and Valey Terrace SE just after 9 p.m. The driver was arrested after trying to run away […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Stratford University to shut down, students voicing concerns

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Stratford University, a private, for-profit college that has campuses in Alexandria and Woodbridge in addition to Baltimore, announced that it will be shutting down after the U.S. Department of Education decertified its accreditor. The announcement following the accreditation and financial difficulties sparked worries among students, many of whom were […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Social Security benefits to drop 23% in 2035, report says

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Social Security benefits are expected to drop 23% in 2035, according to a new report from the Social Security Administration. Whether Congress acts to prevent a decrease in benefits is unknown, but financial advisors said consumers can save more for retirement by investing as soon as possible. Members of Congress […]
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy