SBLive's week 6 Michigan high school football Power 25 Rankings

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5-0)

Last week’s ranking: 1

Next game: Sept. 30 at Grand Rapids South Christian

Ranking rationale: Catholic Central may still be No. 1, but it has a huge test on the road against South Christian. That’ll be one of the biggest games in the state this week.

2. Belleville (5-0)

Last week’s ranking: 2

Next game: Sept. 30 at Westland John Glenn

Ranking rationale: As long as Belleville continues to make a mockery of the KLAA, it’ll stay firmly in the top 3.

3. Warren De La Salle Collegiate (4-1)

Last week’s ranking: 4

Next game: Oct. 2 at Detroit Catholic Central

Ranking rationale: De La Salle gets back into the top 3 after West Bloomfield lost. It has a tough test on the road this Sunday against Detroit Catholic Central. Let’s see if it’s up to the task.

Photo by Ryan Schira

4. Detroit Martin Luther King (3-1)

Last week’s ranking: 5

Next game: Sept. 30 vs. Detroit Renaissance

Ranking rationale: King jumps up a spot, as it is starting to look like itself. It has a fairly easy game against Renaissance this week.

Photo by Mario Nowak

5. West Bloomfield (4-1)

Last week’s ranking: 3

Next game: Sept. 30 vs. Lake Orion

Ranking rationale: West Bloomfield drops a couple spots after suffering its first loss of the season against Rochester Adams. It has a nice ‘get-right’ game against Lake Orion, who’s one of the weaker teams in the OAA.

Photo by Mario Nowak

6. Chelsea (4-1)

Last week’s ranking: 6

Next game: Sept. 30 vs. Ypsilanti Community

Ranking rationale: Chelsea looks like it has figured some things out. Its offense has some rhythm, and the defense is still a stalwart unit.

7. Saline (5-0)

Last week’s ranking: 8

Next game: Sept. 30 at Ann Arbor Pioneer

Ranking rationale: Saline keeps on rolling, moving up a spot this week thanks to River Rouge’s loss to St. Ignatius (OH).

8. Rockford (5-0)

Last week’s ranking: 9

Next game: Sept. 30 vs. Grandville

Ranking rationale: Rockford is also a benefactor of River Rouge’s loss. It has a big matchup against a Grandville team that is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season.

9. Rochester Adams (4-1)

Last week’s ranking: 12

Next game: Sept. 30 at Oxford

Ranking rationale: After flexing its muscle against West Bloomfield, Adams enters the top 10 this week. It’ll look to keep up the momentum against Oxford.

Photo by Mario Nowak

10. Caledonia (5-0)

Last week’s ranking: 14

Next game: Sept. 30 vs. East Kentwood

Ranking rationale: Caledonia jumps into the top 10 after getting a huge win on the road against Grandville. QB Mason McKenzie was a man on a mission in that game. It’ll look to keep it up against East Kentwood.

11. Warren Michigan Collegiate (4-1)

Last week’s ranking: 10

Next game: Sept. 29 vs. Detroit Leadership

Ranking rationale: Sorry, Michigan Collegiate. I didn’t want to drop you out of the top 10, especially coming off a win, but the fact is Caledonia is undefeated and you aren’t.

12. Macomb Dakota (5-0)

Last week’s ranking: 13

Next game: Sept. 30 at Romeo

Ranking rationale: Dakota jumps up a spot after a big win against arch rival Chippewa Valley. It goes to Romeo this week to try to remain unbeaten.

13. Marine City (4-1)

Last week’s ranking: 15

Next game: Sept. 30 at Madison Heights Lamphere

Ranking rationale: Marine City jumps up a couple spots due to some movement throughout the rest of the rankings.

14. Hudson (5-0)

Last week’s ranking: 16

Next game: Sept. 30 vs. Blissfield

Ranking rationale: Copy paste what I said about Marine City.

15. Whitehall (5-0)

Last week’s ranking: 20

Next game: Sept. 30 at Muskegon Oakridge

Ranking rationale: I pretty much had no choice but to move Whitehall up this far. It has been laying waste to every team in its path, but it’ll be tested at Oakridge this week.

16. River Rouge (2-1)

Last week's ranking: 7

Next game: Sept. 30 vs. Hamtramck

Ranking rationale: I can't get a gauge on River Rouge. It doesn't help that it's had two games canceled. Let's see how this week's contest with Hamtramck goes.

17. Dexter (5-0)

Last week’s ranking: 23

Next game: Sept. 30 vs. Ann Arbor Huron

Ranking rationale: The next two teams on the list move up six spots each, starting with Dexter. Simply put, its undefeated and a number of teams ahead of it aren’t.

18. Grand Rapids South Christian (5-0)

Last week’s ranking: 24

Next game: Sept. 30 vs. No. 1 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Ranking rationale: The same goes for South Christian. It has a chance to score a massive victory at home against the top ranked team in the state this week.

19. DeWitt (3-2)

Last week’s ranking: 17

Next game: Sept. 30 at Grand Ledge

Ranking rationale: DeWitt won last week, but drops two spots due to circumstance.

20. Pewamo-Westphalia (3-2)

Last week’s ranking: 11

Next game: Sept. 30 vs. Olivet

Ranking rationale: Pewamo-Westphalia is in freefall this week after losing on the road. It has its homecoming game this week against Olivet, so it’s a chance for it to get back on track.

21. Grandville (4-1)

Last week’s ranking: 19

Next game: Sept. 30 at No. 8 Rockford

Ranking rationale: Grandville ran a very good team in Caledonia. I’m not going to drop it too much for keeping up with a team like that. However, it doesn’t get any easier as it goes north to take on Rockford this week.

22. Clarkston (3-2)

Last week’s ranking: 21

Next game: Sept. 30 vs. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Ranking rationale: Clarkston drops a spot after picking up a win against Oxford.

Photo by Katy Kildee

23. Hudsonville Unity Christian (3-2)

Last week’s ranking: 22

Next game: Sept. 30 at Allendale

Ranking rationale: Unity Christian also drops a spot despite winning three in a row. I still don’t trust them quite yet.

24. Muskegon (3-2)

Last week’s ranking: 18

Next game: Sept. 30 at Grand Rapids Union

Ranking rationale: Muskegon lost a back-and-forth affair to Zeeland West last week. It’ll look to get back on the right track against a Union squad that has dropped two straight.

25. Grand Blanc (3-2)

Last week’s ranking: 25

Next game: Sept. 30 at Lapeer

Ranking rationale: Grand Blanc scored an impressive win on the road against East Lansing, handing it its first loss of the season. Unfortunately, I had no room to move them up. It heads back on the road to take on Lapeer this week, so hopefully I can move them up next week.